CyberArk Publishes Third Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Report Highlights Accomplishments Across CyberArk’s Continued Efforts to Build a Diverse, Equitable and Sustainable Organization

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced the release of its latest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. CyberArk’s approach to ESG and sustainability is grounded in its commitment to its people, core values, communities and the environment, and to integrating the principles of ESG into the company’s operations and strategic decision making.





The report details milestones for the company’s ESG program, including its progress enhancing initiatives across its core focus areas: Cybersecurity; Business Ethics and Corporate Governance; Human Capital Management; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI); and Environmental Stewardship.

“We have a commitment to our customers, partners, employees and investors to be accountable and transparent while growing a sustainable, equitable long-term business with cybersecurity at its core,” said Matt Cohen, CEO, CyberArk. “I’m proud of the momentum we continue to build around our ESG initiatives, and the consistent progress across key focus areas.”

Highlights from the report include:

Cybersecurity and Data Privacy: Announced successful completion of the company’s SOC 3 certifications while expanding SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, and increased role-specific data privacy training.

Announced successful completion of the company’s 3 certifications while expanding SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, and increased role-specific data privacy training. Human Capital Management: Piloted a returnship program in the U.S. to help mid-career women in technology bridge back to the workforce and continued to make strides in DEI by expanding the reach of the company’s Employee Resource Groups (ERGs).

Piloted a returnship program in the U.S. to help mid-career women in technology bridge back to the workforce and continued to make strides in DEI by expanding the reach of the company’s Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). Corporate Governance: Published and held trainings for an updated corporate Code of Conduct that is aligned to corporate values and reflects the risks relevant to the business.

Published and held trainings for an updated corporate Code of Conduct that is aligned to corporate values and reflects the risks relevant to the business. Environmental Sustainability: Completed inaugural Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inventory and held corporate level climate strategy sessions that resulted in a climate risk scenario analysis.

Additionally, the report details how CyberArk invests in nurturing its culture through consistent and transparent communication, encouraging expanded engagement in learning and development offerings, broadening its focus on employee wellbeing efforts and supporting regional volunteering and community engagement initiatives to drive greater connections across its diverse employee base.

The report references topics from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s (SASB) ‘Software and IT Services’ industry standard and includes initial disclosure based on the Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) framework.

To view the full report, please visit https://www.cyberark.com/company/esg/.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in identity security. Centered on intelligent privilege controls, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud environments and throughout the DevOps lifecycle.

