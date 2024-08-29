CyberArk Named Trusted Cloud Provider by Cloud Security Alliance

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), The identity security company, today announced that it has earned the Trusted Cloud Provider trustmark from the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. The Trusted Cloud Provider trustmark helps organizations to identify providers that have invested to achieve the highest standards of cloud security in their product offerings.





“This internationally-recognized certification from CSA reaffirms CyberArk’s cloud security commitment to organizations across the world,” said Clarence Hinton, chief strategy officer at CyberArk. “CyberArk innovation goes beyond just-in-time access, offering zero standing privileges capabilities for multi-cloud environments. The identity security platform streamlines and safeguards workforce and high-risk user access, like developers, locks down endpoint privileges and protects human and machine credentials in all environments.”

CSA is the world’s leading organization focused on defining and raising awareness about best practices to ensure a secure cloud computing environment. Organizations across the globe recognize the increasing urgency around securing their multi-cloud environments as well as the cloud-based solutions they consume. In a dynamic, AI-powered threat landscape, the Trusted Cloud Provider trustmark is a mark of CyberArk’s identity security leadership and our mission to enable customers to stay ahead of well-funded, innovative cyberattackers by rethinking and modernizing the way in which we secure all identities, both human and machine, with intelligent privilege controls.

“Attaining the CSA Trusted Cloud Provider trustmark is a major accomplishment, showcasing an organization’s commitment to upholding the highest standards in cloud security,” said Jim Reavis, co-founder and CEO of the Cloud Security Alliance. “CyberArk not only meets these stringent requirements but surpasses them, helping customers secure increasingly complex cloud environments.”

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA’s activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in identity security. Centered on intelligent privilege controls, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud environments and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or YouTube.

