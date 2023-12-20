CyberArk Named an Overall Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Leader by KuppingerCole Analysts

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced it was named an Overall Leader in the KuppingerCole Analysts AG 2023 “Leadership Compass: Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM)”1 report. The company’s leadership is based on the strength of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform and its innovative cloud security solutions.





The report points to a new emphasis on identity management in the CIEM market, with increased focus on least privilege, zero standing privileges and just-in-time access to maintain and secure cloud environments. The analyst firm defines CIEM software as designed specifically to address access and permissions challenges by providing visibility and controlling entitlements across all cloud platforms. Organizations adopting cloud infrastructure and services need to ensure the right permissions and entitlements are in place, with the necessary controls to secure high-risk access.

The CyberArk Identity Security Platform features flexible, risk-based controls to secure access to different targets – for both human and machine identities. These targets include SaaS applications, elastic compute workloads and cloud native services – by bots, service accounts, business users, IT admins, software developers, cloud engineers and third-party vendors. Only CyberArk enables users to gain critical visibility and control over cloud access from a single solution.

CyberArk scored the highest in three leadership categories including Product, Innovation and Market. According to the report, “CyberArk Secure Cloud Access provides the kind of native access to cloud that smaller vendors are offering but within the much wider IAM ecosystem that CyberArk can offer on top.” Further, KuppingerCole highlighted CyberArk’s CIEM innovations, including the company’s AI-driven threat intelligence engine that “suggests recommendations to admins to adjust or delete excessive permission levels, securely manage credentials, or remove standing privileges to use an account.”

CyberArk recently announced enhancements to CyberArk Secure Cloud Access, part of its Identity Security Platform. Key updates include the ability to identify identity and access management (IAM) misconfiguration risks in multi-cloud environments and new context-based automatic approval workflows for access to cloud services.

“We are taking an innovative approach to cloud security by focusing on managing all access to cloud environments in a way that only CyberArk can deliver through our comprehensive Identity Security Platform. I am especially proud of our team’s commitment to securing developer access, without slowing down engineering velocity for our customers,” said Charles Chu, general manager, Cloud Security, CyberArk. “We appreciate the recognition from KuppingerCole for our ability to provide differentiated CIEM offerings. It’s notable that we received the highest possible scores in security, interoperability and usability criteria.”

With intelligent privilege controls at the center of the CyberArk platform, organizations can enforce least privilege across all identities, infrastructures, applications, endpoints and environments. These privilege controls are essential to identity security – enabling customers to reimagine how they secure the workforce, modernize privileged access management and allow developers to access the cloud with zero standing privileges.

To download a complimentary copy of the 2023 Leadership Compass for Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) report, please visit: https://www.cyberark.com/resources/analyst-reports/2023-kuppingercole-leadership-compass-for-cloud-infrastructure-entitlement-management-ciem

1 – KuppingerCole Analysts AG “Leadership Compass: Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM),” November 8, 2023, Paul Fisher

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in identity security. Centered on intelligent privilege controls, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud environments and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or YouTube.

Copyright © 2023 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Contacts

Media:

Carissa Ryan, CyberArk



Email: press@cyberark.com

Investor Relations:

Erica Smith, CyberArk



Email: ir@cyberark.com