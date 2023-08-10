CyberArk Announces Strong Second Quarter 2023 Results

Company Exceeds Guidance Across all Guided Metrics



Subscription Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $451 million; Growth of 77% Year-over-Year



Total ARR of $653 million; Growth of 40% Year-over-Year



Subscription Revenue of $106.2 million in Q2; Growth of 61% Year-Over-Year



Total Revenue of $175.8 million in Q2 Exceeds Guidance; Growth of 24% Year-Over-Year



Company Raises Full Year ARR Guidance to a Range of $743 million to $753 million from $735 million to $745 million

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced strong financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.





“ We had a great quarter, beating our guidance across all metrics, which demonstrates the momentum in our business and the durability of demand for our identity security platform,” said Matt Cohen, CyberArk’s Chief Executive Officer. “ We had a strong new business quarter and existing customers expanded across our identity security platform as we continue to deliver transformational value to customers, across hybrid and cloud environments. This drove robust net new ARR, with strong 77 percent growth in Subscription ARR to $451 million and 40 percent growth in total ARR to $653 million. The explosion of new identities, new environments and new attack methods has rapidly expanded the attack surface, creating an acute need for organizations to secure all identities, humans and machines. Today, organizations are turning to CyberArk to address their most pressing cybersecurity challenges. We have a tremendous opportunity in front of us and are executing our strategy. As the clear leader in identity security, we are well positioned to deliver strong long-term growth, profitability and cash flow.”

Financial Summary for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Subscription revenue was $106.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 61 percent from $66.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Maintenance and professional services revenue was $64.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $65.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Perpetual license revenue was $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $11.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Total revenue was $175.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 24 percent from $142.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, outperforming guidance.

GAAP operating loss was $(39.9) million and non-GAAP operating loss was $(5.6) million in the second quarter of 2023, outperforming guidance.

GAAP net loss was $(25.8) million, or $(0.62) per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $1.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, outperforming guidance.

Balance Sheet and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

As of June 30, 2023, CyberArk had $1.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits.

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company’s net cash used in operating activities was $(5.0) million.

As of June 30, 2023, total deferred revenue was $418.7 million, a 19 percent increase from $352.1 million at June 30, 2022.

Key Business Highlights

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $653 million, an increase of 40 percent from $465 million at June 30, 2022. The Subscription portion of ARR was $451 million, or 69 percent of total ARR at June 30, 2023. This represents an increase of 77 percent from $255 million, or 55 percent of total ARR, at June 30, 2022. The Maintenance portion of ARR was $201 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $210 million at June 30, 2022.

Recurring revenue in the second quarter was $157.8 million, an increase of 31 percent from $120.4 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Recent Developments

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of August 10, 2023, CyberArk is issuing guidance for the third quarter and full year 2023 as indicated below.

Third Quarter 2023:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $181.5 million and $186.5 million, representing growth of 19 percent to 22 percent compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $4.0 million to $8.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.19 to $0.27 per diluted share. Assumes 46.8 million weighted average diluted shares.



Full Year 2023:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $726.0 million to $736.0 million, representing growth of 23 percent to 24 percent compared to the full year 2022.

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of breakeven to $9.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.44 to $0.63 per diluted share. Assumes 46.4 million weighted average diluted shares.

ARR as of December 31, 2023 is expected to be in the range of $743 million to $753 million, representing growth of 30 percent to 32 percent from December 31, 2022.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in identity security. Centered on intelligent privilege controls, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud environments and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized value of active SaaS , self-hosted subscription and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of the reported period.

Subscription Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue

Subscription portion of ARR is defined as the annualized value of active SaaS and self-hosted subscription contracts in effect at the end of the reported period. The subscription portion of ARR excludes maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses.

Maintenance Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue

Maintenance portion of ARR is defined as the annualized value of active maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses. The Maintenance portion of ARR excludes SaaS and self-hosted subscription contracts in effect at the end of the reported period.

Recurring Revenue

Recurring Revenue is defined as revenue derived from SaaS and self-hosted subscription contracts, and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses during the reported period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CyberArk believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net income/(loss) and free cash flow is helpful to our investors. These financial measures are not measures of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to gross profit, operating loss, net loss or net cash provided by operating activities or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated as GAAP gross profit excluding share-based compensation expense, and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.

Non-GAAP operating expense is calculated as GAAP operating expenses excluding share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.

Non-GAAP operating loss is calculated as GAAP operating loss excluding share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.

Non-GAAP net income/(loss) is calculated as GAAP net loss excluding share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, gain from investment in privately held companies, and the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.

Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchase of property and equipment.

The Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted by, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance cost, gain from investment in privately held companies, and the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments and purchase of property and equipment allows for more meaningful comparisons of its period to period operating results. Share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the Company’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. Share based compensation expense has varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expense. The Company believes that expenses related to its acquisitions, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs do not reflect the performance of its core business and impact period-to-period comparability. The Company believes free cash flow is a liquidity measure that, after the purchase of property and equipment, provides useful information about the amount of cash generated by the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures as they exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company’s reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. CyberArk urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability and significance of, the amounts of share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and the non-recurring expenses that are excluded from the guidance. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of CyberArk’s (the “Company”) management. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: changes to the drivers of the Company’s growth and its ability to adapt its solutions to IT security market demands; fluctuation in the Company’s quarterly results of operations due to sales cycles and multiple pricing and delivery models; the Company’s ability to sell into existing and new customers and industry verticals; an increase in competition within the Privileged Access Management and Identity Security markets; unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of the Company’s, or the Company’s customers’ or partners’ systems; complications or risks in connection with the Company’s subscription model, including uncertainty regarding renewals from its existing customer base, and retaining sufficient subscription or maintenance and support service renewal rates; risks related to compliance with privacy and data protection laws and regulations; risks regarding potential negative economic conditions in the global economy or certain regions, including conditions resulting from financial and credit market fluctuations, rising interest rates, bank failures, inflation, and the potential for regional or global recessions; the Company’s ability to hire, train, retain and motivate qualified personnel; reliance on third-party cloud providers for the Company’s operations and SaaS solutions; the Company’s history of incurring net losses and its ability to achieve profitability in the future; risks related to the Company’s ongoing transition to a new Chief Executive Officer; risks related to sales made to government entities; the Company’s ability to find, complete, fully integrate or achieve the expected benefits of strategic acquisitions; the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting effect on the demand for the Company’s solutions and on its expected revenue growth rates and costs; the Company’s ability to expand its sales and marketing efforts and expand its channel partnerships across existing and new geographies; regulatory and geopolitical risks associated with global sales and operations, as well as the location of our principal executive offices, most of our research and development activities and other significant operations in Israel; changes in regulatory requirements or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the ability of the Company’s products to help customers achieve and maintain compliance with government regulations or industry standards; risks related to intellectual property claims or the Company’s ability to protect its proprietary technology and intellectual property rights; and other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Statements of Operations U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Revenues: Subscription $ 65,999 $ 106,167 $ 117,949 $ 198,887 Perpetual license 11,038 5,090 21,595 8,972 Maintenance and professional services 65,290 64,586 130,345 129,689 Total revenues 142,327 175,843 269,889 337,548 Cost of revenues: Subscription 11,076 17,633 20,273 33,578 Perpetual license 385 319 1,277 531 Maintenance and professional services 19,258 20,815 37,203 40,630 Total cost of revenues 30,719 38,767 58,753 74,739 Gross profit 111,608 137,076 211,136 262,809 Operating expenses: Research and development 46,964 53,664 90,407 105,920 Sales and marketing 86,805 101,089 164,238 200,517 General and administrative 19,868 22,221 39,604 42,396 Total operating expenses 153,637 176,974 294,249 348,833 Operating loss (42,029 ) (39,898 ) (83,113 ) (86,024 ) Financial income, net 1,572 11,882 2,628 21,488 Loss before taxes on income (40,457 ) (28,016 ) (80,485 ) (64,536 ) Tax benefit 2,829 2,238 5,046 3,730 Net loss $ (37,628 ) $ (25,778 ) $ (75,439 ) $ (60,806 ) Basic loss per ordinary share $ (0.93 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (1.87 ) $ (1.47 ) Diluted loss per ordinary share $ (0.93 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (1.87 ) $ (1.47 ) Shares used in computing net loss per ordinary shares, basic 40,517,587 41,599,364 40,344,422 41,384,895 Shares used in computing net loss per ordinary shares, diluted 40,517,587 41,599,364 40,344,422 41,384,895

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Balance Sheets U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited) December 31, June 30, 2022 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 347,338 $ 396,184 Short-term bank deposits 305,843 243,779 Marketable securities 301,101 265,171 Trade receivables 120,817 105,495 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,482 27,048 Total current assets 1,097,581 1,037,677 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 227,748 315,599 Property and equipment, net 23,474 21,457 Intangible assets, net 27,508 23,828 Goodwill 153,241 153,241 Other long-term assets 217,040 194,089 Deferred tax asset 72,809 82,295 Total long-term assets 721,820 790,509 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,819,401 $ 1,828,186 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 13,642 $ 13,647 Employees and payroll accruals 77,328 64,555 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 33,584 32,890 Deferred revenues 327,918 349,833 Total current liabilities 452,472 460,925 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Convertible senior notes, net 569,344 570,841 Deferred revenues 80,524 68,821 Other long-term liabilities 38,917 35,706 Total long-term liabilities 688,785 675,368 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,141,257 1,136,293 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value 107 110 Additional paid-in capital 660,289 732,777 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,560 ) (13,496 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 33,308 (27,498 ) Total shareholders’ equity 678,144 691,893 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,819,401 $ 1,828,186

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (75,439 ) $ (60,806 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,729 8,787 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net 3,319 (1,474 ) Share-based compensation 56,851 63,966 Deferred income taxes, net (10,358 ) (8,430 ) Decrease in trade receivables 25,375 15,322 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,488 1,496 Increase in prepaid expenses, other current and long-term assets and others (14,651 ) (16,328 ) Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets 1,407 3,865 Increase in trade payables 1,382 370 Increase in short-term and long-term deferred revenues 34,823 10,212 Decrease in employees and payroll accruals (17,110 ) (17,868 ) Increase in accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities 1,781 614 Changes in operating lease liabilities (5,867 ) (4,773 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 10,730 (5,047 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in short and long term deposits (205,703 ) (87,318 ) Proceeds from short and long term deposits 265,010 178,603 Investment in marketable securities and other (194,309 ) (228,232 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities and other 156,384 181,569 Purchase of property and equipment (4,160 ) (3,522 ) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (12,987 ) – Net cash provided by investing activities 4,235 41,100 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from withholding tax related to employee stock plans 3,316 5,213 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,210 777 Proceeds in connection with employees stock purchase plan 8,738 7,695 Net cash provided by financing activities 13,264 13,685 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 28,229 49,738 Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents (3,552 ) (892 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 356,850 347,338 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 381,527 $ 396,184

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to Free cash flow: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (14,254 ) $ (10,868 ) $ 10,730 $ (5,047 ) Less: Purchase of property and equipment (2,147 ) (1,747 ) (4,160 ) (3,522 ) Free cash flow $ (16,401 ) $ (12,615 ) $ 6,570 $ (8,569 ) GAAP net cash provided by investing activities 37,781 35,816 4,235 41,100 GAAP net cash provided by financing activities 12,784 8,468 13,264 13,685 Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Gross profit $ 111,608 $ 137,076 $ 211,136 $ 262,809 Plus: Share-based compensation (1) 3,742 4,379 6,932 8,332 Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3) 88 103 176 206 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 1,422 1,705 2,700 3,409 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 116,860 $ 143,263 $ 220,944 $ 274,756 Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Operating expenses $ 153,637 $ 176,974 $ 294,249 $ 348,833 Less: Share-based compensation (1) 25,831 27,991 49,919 55,634 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 152 134 304 271 Acquisition related expenses 113 – 591 – Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 127,541 $ 148,849 $ 243,435 $ 292,928 Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Loss: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Operating loss $ (42,029 ) $ (39,898 ) $ (83,113 ) $ (86,024 ) Plus: Share-based compensation (1) 29,573 32,370 56,851 63,966 Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3) 88 103 176 206 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 1,574 1,839 3,004 3,680 Acquisition related expenses 113 – 591 – Non-GAAP operating loss $ (10,681 ) $ (5,586 ) $ (22,491 ) $ (18,172 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss): Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Net loss $ (37,628 ) $ (25,778 ) $ (75,439 ) $ (60,806 ) Plus: Share-based compensation (1) 29,573 32,370 56,851 63,966 Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3) 88 103 176 206 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 1,574 1,839 3,004 3,680 Acquisition related expenses 113 – 591 – Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 744 748 1,488 1,496 Gain from investment in privately held companies – (294 ) – (294 ) Taxes on income related to non-GAAP adjustments (5,211 ) (7,708 ) (9,322 ) (13,914 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (10,747 ) $ 1,280 $ (22,651 ) $ (5,666 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share Basic $ (0.27 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.56 ) $ (0.14 ) Diluted $ (0.27 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.56 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted average number of shares Basic 40,517,587 41,599,364 40,344,422 41,384,895 Diluted 40,517,587 46,065,943 40,344,422 41,384,895 (1) Share-based Compensation : Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Cost of revenues – Subscription $ 517 $ 978 $ 893 $ 1,810 Cost of revenues – Perpetual license 31 12 61 19 Cost of revenues – Maintenance and Professional services 3,194 3,389 5,978 6,503 Research and development 6,754 7,192 12,804 13,930 Sales and marketing 12,361 13,595 23,761 28,190 General and administrative 6,716 7,204 13,354 13,514 Total share-based compensation $ 29,573 $ 32,370 $ 56,851 $ 63,966 (2) Amortization of intangible assets : Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Cost of revenues – Subscription $ 1,425 $ 1,705 $ 2,633 $ 3,409 Cost of revenues – Perpetual license (3 ) – 67 – Sales and marketing 152 134 304 271 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 1,574 $ 1,839 $ 3,004 $ 3,680 (3) Classified as Cost of revenues – Subscription.

