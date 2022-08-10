CyberArk Announces Strong Second Quarter 2022 Results

Subscription Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $255 million with Growth of 133%

Total ARR of $465 million with Growth of 48%

Subscription Revenue of $66.0 million with Growth Accelerating to 144%

Total Revenue of $142.3 million Exceeds Guidance Range; Growth Accelerating to 21%

Full Year ARR Guidance Range Increased to a Range of $543 million to $549 million

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity Security, today announced strong financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“ We had an outstanding second quarter with momentum continuing to build for our Identity Security platform,” said Udi Mokady, CyberArk Chairman and CEO. “ Robust demand, great execution and strong industry tailwinds drove the strength in our bookings. This resulted in 48 percent year-over-year growth in total ARR and in a 133 percent year-over-year growth in Subscription ARR, led by strong demand for our SaaS solutions. Our Identity Security platform centered on intelligent privilege controls is resonating with customers, who are turning to CyberArk as a trusted partner to secure all identities from workforce to privileged users to machines. The power of our land and expand strategy was demonstrated by another strong new business quarter, with nearly 250 new logos, as well as increased velocity of add on and cross sell activity in our customer base. Our Identity Security platform and subscription business model are unlocking transformational value for our customers and for CyberArk. Based on our performance in the first half of 2022, we are raising our full year guidance for total revenue and ARR and have increased confidence that we can deliver against the multi-year durable growth opportunity with strong cash flow and profitability.”

Financial Summary for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Subscription revenue was $66.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 144 percent from $27.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Maintenance and professional services revenue was $65.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $62.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Perpetual license revenue was $11.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $27.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Total revenue was $142.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, up 21 percent from $117.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP operating loss was $(42.0) million and non-GAAP operating loss was $(10.7) million in the second quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss was $(37.6) million, or $(0.93) per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net loss was $(10.7) million, or $(0.27) per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

As of June 30, 2022, CyberArk had $1.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits.

During the first six months of 2022, the Company generated $10.7 million in net cash provided by operating activities.

As of June 30, 2022, total deferred revenue was $352.1 million, a 28 percent increase from $275.0 million at June 30, 2021.

Key Business Highlights

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $465 million, an increase of 48 percent from $315 million at June 30, 2021. The subscription portion of ARR was $255 million, or 55 percent of total ARR at June 30, 2022. This represents an increase of 133 percent from $109 million, or 35 percent of total ARR, at June 30, 2021. The Maintenance portion of ARR was $210 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $206 million at June 30, 2021.

Recurring revenue was $120.4 million, an increase of 49 percent from $80.6 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Added a strong number of new logos in the quarter, signing nearly 250 customers during the second quarter of 2022.

88 percent of total license bookings were related to subscription bookings, compared with approximately 65 percent in the second quarter of 2021.

Recent Developments

CyberArk was named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management (1) . The company was positioned both highest in ability to execute and furthest in completeness of vision for the fourth time in a row.

. The company was positioned both highest in ability to execute and furthest in completeness of vision for the fourth time in a row. CyberArk launched Secrets Hub for AWS Secrets Manager, a SaaS solution that allows customers to centrally manage and rotate secrets used by developers in a cloud -native experience without any changes to their workflow .

-native experience without any changes to their . CyberArk advanced the Identity Security market with solutions centered on intelligent privilege controls, seamlessly securing access for all identities, and flexibly automating the identity lifecycle, with continuous threat detection and protection with a unified approach

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of August 10, 2022, CyberArk is issuing guidance for the third quarter and full year 2022 as indicated below.

Third Quarter 2022:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $147.0 million and $153.0 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be in the range of $(11.0) million to $(6.0) million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.27) to $(0.14) per basic and diluted share. Assumes 41.4 million weighted average basic and diluted shares.



Full Year 2022:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $589.0 million to $601.0 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be in the range of $(30.5) million to $(20.5) million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.82) to $(0.57) per basic and diluted share. Assumes 40.7 million weighted average basic and diluted shares.

ARR as of December 31, 2022 is expected to be in the range of $543.0 million to $549.0 million, representing growth of 38 percent to 40 percent from December 31, 2021.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized value of active SaaS, subscription or term-based license and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of the reported period.

Subscription Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue

Subscription portion of ARR is defined as the annualized value of active SaaS and subscription or term-based license contracts in effect at the end of the reported period. The subscription portion of ARR excludes maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses.

Maintenance Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue

Maintenance portion of ARR is defined as the annualized value of active maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses. The Maintenance portion of ARR excludes SaaS and subscription or term-based license contracts in effect at the end of the reported period.

Recurring Revenue

Recurring Revenue is defined as revenue derived from SaaS and subscription or term-based license contracts, and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses during the reported period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CyberArk believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flow is helpful to our investors. These financial measures are not measures of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to gross profit, operating loss, net loss or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated as GAAP gross profit excluding share-based compensation expense, and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.

Non-GAAP operating expense is calculated as GAAP operating expenses excluding share-based compensation expense, facility exit costs, acquisition related expenses and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is calculated as GAAP operating loss excluding share-based compensation expense, facility exit costs, acquisition related expenses and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated as GAAP net loss excluding share-based compensation expense, facility exit costs, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.

Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchase of property and equipment.

The Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted by, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, facility exit costs, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance cost, the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments, and purchase of property and equipment allows for more meaningful comparisons of its period to period operating results. Share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the Company’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. Share based compensation expense has varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expense. The Company believes that expenses related to its facility exit costs, acquisitions, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions and non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs do not reflect the performance of its core business and impact period-to-period comparability. The Company believes free cash flow is a liquidity measure that, after the purchase of property and equipment, provides useful information about the amount of cash generated by the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures as they exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company’s reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. CyberArk urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability and significance of, the amounts of share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and the non-recurring expenses that are excluded from the guidance. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of CyberArk’s (the “Company”) management. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: changes to the drivers of the Company’s growth and its ability to adapt its solutions to IT security market demands; the transition of the Company’s business to a subscription model that began in 2021 and its ability to complete its transition goals in the time frame expected; the Company’s sales cycles and multiple pricing and delivery models; unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of the Company’s, or the Company’s customers’ or partners’ systems; an increase in competition within the Privileged Access Management and Identity Security markets; the Company’s ability to hire, train, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the Company’s ability to sell into existing and new customers and industry verticals; risks related to compliance with privacy and data protection laws and regulations; the Company’s history of incurring net losses and our ability to achieve profitability in the future; the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on global and regional economies and the resulting effect on the demand for the Company’s solutions and on its expected revenue growth rates and costs; the Company’s ability to find, complete, fully integrate or achieve the expected benefits of additional strategic acquisitions; reliance on third-party cloud providers for the Company’s operations and SaaS solutions; the Company’s ability to expand its sales and marketing efforts and expand its channel partnerships across existing and new geographies; risks related to sales made to government entities; regulatory and geopolitical risks associated with global sales and operations (including the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine) and changes in regulatory requirements or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the ability of the Company’s products to help customers achieve and maintain compliance with government regulations or industry standards; risks related to intellectual property claims or the Company’s ability to protect its proprietary technology and intellectual property rights; and other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Statements of Operations U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Revenues: Subscription $ 27,054 $ 65,999 $ 51,781 $ 117,949 Perpetual license 27,329 11,038 54,023 21,595 Maintenance and professional services 62,851 65,290 124,192 130,345 Total revenues 117,234 142,327 229,996 269,889 Cost of revenues: Subscription 6,047 11,076 11,257 20,273 Perpetual license 985 385 1,989 1,277 Maintenance and professional services 16,232 19,258 30,950 37,203 Total cost of revenues 23,264 30,719 44,196 58,753 Gross profit 93,970 111,608 185,800 211,136 Operating expenses: Research and development 33,623 46,964 63,360 90,407 Sales and marketing 65,801 86,805 127,241 164,238 General and administrative 17,959 19,868 33,958 39,604 Total operating expenses 117,383 153,637 224,559 294,249 Operating loss (23,413 ) (42,029 ) (38,759 ) (83,113 ) Financial income (expense), net (3,155 ) 1,572 (6,061 ) 2,628 Loss before taxes on income (26,568 ) (40,457 ) (44,820 ) (80,485 ) Tax benefit 3,810 2,829 6,867 5,046 Net loss $ (22,758 ) $ (37,628 ) $ (37,953 ) $ (75,439 ) Basic loss per ordinary share, net $ (0.58 ) $ (0.93 ) $ (0.96 ) $ (1.87 ) Diluted loss per ordinary share, net $ (0.58 ) $ (0.93 ) $ (0.96 ) $ (1.87 ) Shares used in computing net loss per ordinary shares, basic 39,565,087 40,517,587 39,371,147 40,344,422 Shares used in computing net loss per ordinary shares, diluted 39,565,087 40,517,587 39,371,147 40,344,422

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Balance Sheets U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited) December 31, June 30, 2021 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 356,850 $ 381,527 Short-term bank deposits 369,645 307,645 Marketable securities 199,933 251,478 Trade receivables 113,211 87,836 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,225 25,197 Total current assets 1,061,864 1,053,683 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 300,662 269,034 Property and equipment, net 20,183 19,557 Intangible assets, net 17,866 21,578 Goodwill 123,717 135,526 Other long-term assets 121,743 160,805 Deferred tax asset 47,167 67,270 Total long-term assets 631,338 673,770 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,693,202 $ 1,727,453 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 10,076 $ 11,302 Employees and payroll accruals 75,442 62,776 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 23,576 36,377 Deferred revenues 230,908 264,614 Total current liabilities 340,002 375,069 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Convertible senior notes, net 520,094 567,852 Deferred revenues 86,367 87,484 Other long-term liabilities 20,227 36,868 Total long-term liabilities 626,688 692,204 TOTAL LIABILITIES 966,690 1,067,273 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value 104 107 Additional paid-in capital 588,937 588,669 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 397 (16,834 ) Retained earnings 137,074 88,238 Total shareholders’ equity 726,512 660,180 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,693,202 $ 1,727,453

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (37,953 ) $ (75,439 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,889 7,729 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net 3,624 3,319 Share-based compensation 42,432 56,851 Deferred income taxes, net (9,177 ) (10,358 ) Decrease in trade receivables 17,171 25,375 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 8,818 1,488 Increase in prepaid expenses, other current and long-term assets and others (4,346 ) (13,244 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (616 ) 1,382 Increase in short-term and long-term deferred revenues 32,512 34,823 Decrease in employees and payroll accruals (1,368 ) (17,110 ) Decrease in accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities (8,484 ) (4,086 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 49,502 10,730 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from (investment in) short and long term deposits, net (75,115 ) 59,307 Investment in marketable securities and other (155,981 ) (194,309 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 105,634 156,384 Purchase of property and equipment (4,325 ) (4,160 ) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired – (12,987 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (129,787 ) 4,235 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from withholding tax related to employee stock plans 1,116 3,316 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6,342 1,210 Proceeds in connection with employees stock purchase plan – 8,738 Net cash provided by financing activities 7,458 13,264 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (72,827 ) 28,229 Effect of exchange rate differences on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (326 ) (3,552 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 500,044 356,850 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 426,891 $ 381,527

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to Free cash flow: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 15,527 $ (14,254 ) $ 49,502 $ 10,730 Less: Purchase of property and equipment (1,660 ) (2,147 ) (4,325 ) (4,160 ) Free cash flow $ 13,867 $ (16,401 ) $ 45,177 $ 6,570 GAAP net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (104,629 ) 37,781 (129,787 ) 4,235 GAAP net cash provided by financing activities 1,086 12,784 7,458 13,264 Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Gross profit $ 93,970 $ 111,608 $ 185,800 $ 211,136 Plus: Share-based compensation (1) 2,612 3,742 5,007 6,932 Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3) 60 88 107 176 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 1,278 1,422 2,556 2,700 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 97,920 $ 116,860 $ 193,470 $ 220,944 Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Operating expenses $ 117,383 $ 153,637 $ 224,559 $ 294,249 Less: Share-based compensation (1) 20,523 25,831 37,425 49,919 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 174 152 348 304 Acquisition related expenses – 113 – 591 Facility exit and transition costs 760 – 760 – Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 95,926 $ 127,541 $ 186,026 $ 243,435 Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss): Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Operating loss $ (23,413 ) $ (42,029 ) $ (38,759 ) $ (83,113 ) Plus: Share-based compensation (1) 23,135 29,573 42,432 56,851 Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3) 60 88 107 176 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 1,452 1,574 2,904 3,004 Acquisition related expenses – 113 – 591 Facility exit and transition costs 760 – 760 – Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 1,994 $ (10,681 ) $ 7,444 $ (22,491 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss): Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Net loss $ (22,758 ) $ (37,628 ) $ (37,953 ) $ (75,439 ) Plus: Share-based compensation (1) 23,135 29,573 42,432 56,851 Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3) 60 88 107 176 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 1,452 1,574 2,904 3,004 Acquisition related expenses – 113 – 591 Facility exit and transition costs 760 – 760 – Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 4,428 744 8,818 1,488 Taxes on income related to non-GAAP adjustments (6,827 ) (5,211 ) (12,986 ) (9,322 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 250 $ (10,747 ) $ 4,082 $ (22,651 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.56 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.56 ) Weighted average number of shares Basic 39,565,087 40,517,587 39,371,147 40,344,422 Diluted 40,456,168 40,517,587 40,476,136 40,344,422 (1) Share-based Compensation : Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Cost of revenues – Subscription $ 74 $ 517 $ 328 $ 893 Cost of revenues – Perpetual license 60 31 114 61 Cost of revenues – Maintenance and Professional services 2,478 3,194 4,565 5,978 Research and development 4,937 6,754 9,287 12,804 Sales and marketing 9,266 12,361 16,764 23,761 General and administrative 6,320 6,716 11,374 13,354 Total share-based compensation $ 23,135 $ 29,573 $ 42,432 $ 56,851 (2) Amortization of intangible assets : Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Cost of revenues – Subscription $ 1,111 $ 1,425 $ 2,200 $ 2,633 Cost of revenues – Perpetual license 167 (3 ) 356 67 Sales and marketing 174 152 348 304 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 1,452 $ 1,574 $ 2,904 $ 3,004 (3) Classified as Cost of revenues – Subscription.

