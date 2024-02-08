Home Business Wire CyberArk Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results
CyberArk Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

 Company Exceeds Expectations Across all Guided Metrics

Subscription Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $582 million; Growth of 60% Year-over-Year

Total ARR of $774 million; Growth of 36% Year-over-Year

Subscription Revenue of $472.0 million for Full Year 2023; Growth of 68% Year-Over-Year

Record Total Revenue of $751.9 million for Full Year 2023; Growth Accelerates to 27% Year-Over-Year

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $56.2 million for the Full Year 2023

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.


2023 was a momentous year for CyberArk and with our excellence in execution, we solidified our position as the leader in identity security,” said Matt Cohen, CyberArk’s Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout the year, we consistently delivered strong results, including in the fourth quarter where top line growth accelerated, operating income and cash flow increased, and we again beat expectations across all guided metrics. Record demand for our SaaS solutions drove our subscription bookings mix to 95 percent in 2023 and recurring revenue reached 90 percent of our total revenue – we are now a fully recurring revenue company. The momentum in our business and our platform selling motion is demonstrated by our ARR reaching $774 million and growing 36 percent as well as our Subscription ARR reaching $582 million, growing 60 percent, with a record for net new Subscription ARR of $78 million in the fourth quarter. Our identity security platform is applying the right level of controls across all identities, human or machine, regardless of environment. In today’s threat landscape, our platform and security first approach are a business imperative, resulting in customers consolidating on our identity platform. With our execution in 2023, we enter 2024 in a position of strength, poised to continue to deliver durable growth, profitability, and cash flow.”

Financial Summary for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

  • Subscription revenue was $150.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 70 percent from $88.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Maintenance and professional services revenue was $64.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $66.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Perpetual license revenue was $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $14.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Total revenue was $223.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 32 percent from $169.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, outperforming guidance.
  • GAAP operating loss was $(4.7) million, and non-GAAP operating income was $34.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, outperforming guidance.
  • GAAP net income was $8.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $38.1 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, outperforming guidance.

Financial Summary for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023

  • Subscription revenue was $472.0 million in the full year 2023, an increase of 68 percent from $280.6 million in the full year 2022.
  • Maintenance and professional services revenue was $258.8 million in the full year 2023, compared to $261.1 million in the full year 2022.
  • Perpetual license revenue was $21.0 million in the full year 2023, compared to $50.0 million in the full year 2022.
  • Total revenue was $751.9 million in the full year 2023, accelerating to 27 percent year over year growth from $591.7 million.
  • GAAP operating loss was $(116.5) million, and non-GAAP operating income was $33.5 million in the full year 2023.
  • GAAP net loss was $(66.5) million, or $(1.60) per basic and diluted share, in the full year 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $52.0 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in the full year 2023.

Balance Sheet and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

  • As of December 31, 2023, CyberArk had $1.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits.
  • During the full year, 2023, the Company’s net cash provided by operating activities was $56.2 million.
  • As of December 31, 2023, total deferred revenue was $480.6 million, an 18 percent increase from $408.4 million at December 31, 2022.

Key Business Highlights

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $774 million, an increase of 36 percent from $570 million at December 31, 2022.
    • The Subscription portion of ARR was $582 million, or 75 percent of total ARR at December 31, 2023. This represents an increase of 60 percent from $364 million, or 64 percent of total ARR, at December 31, 2022.
    • The Maintenance portion of ARR was $192 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $206 million at December 31, 2022.
  • Recurring revenue in the fourth quarter was $201.5 million, an increase of 41 percent from $142.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year 2023, recurring revenue was $679.6 million, an increase of 36 percent from $498.3 million for the full year 2022.

Recent Developments

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of February 8, 2024, CyberArk is issuing guidance for the first quarter and full year 2024 as indicated below.

First Quarter 2024:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $209.0 million and $215.0 million, representing growth of 29 percent to 33 percent compared to the first quarter of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $7.5 million to $12.5 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.21 to $0.31 per diluted share.
    • Assumes 47.8 million weighted average diluted shares.

Full Year 2024:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $920.0 million to $930.0 million, representing growth of 22 percent to 24 percent compared to the full year 2023.
  • Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $75.5 million to $84.5 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $1.63 to $1.81 per diluted share.
    • Assumes 48.0 million weighted average diluted shares.
  • ARR as of December 31, 2024 is expected to be in the range of $968.0 million to $983.0 million, representing growth of 25 percent to 27 percent from December 31, 2023.
  • Non-GAAP free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $85.0 million to $95.0 million for the full year 2024.

(1) KuppingerCole Analysts AG “Leadership Compass: Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM),” November 8, 2023, Paul Fisher

(2) KuppingerCole Analysts AG “Leadership Compass: Access Management,” August 16, 2023 by Alejandro Leal

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with this announcement, CyberArk will host a conference call on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year financial results and its business outlook. To access this call, dial +1 (888) 330-2455 (U.S.) or +1 (240) 789-2717 (international). The conference ID is 6515982. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available via the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one week at +1 (800) 770-2030 (U.S.) or +1 (647) 362-9199 (international). The replay pass code is 6515982. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in identity security. Centered on intelligent privilege controls, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud environments and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

Copyright © 2024 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is a performance indicator that provides more visibility into the growth of our recurring business in the upcoming year. ARR is defined as the annualized value of active SaaS, self-hosted subscriptions and their associated M&S, and maintenance contracts related to the perpetual licenses in effect at the end of the reported period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenues and total deferred revenue as it is an operating measure and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those measures. ARR is not a forecast of future revenues and can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates. This visibility allows us to make informed decisions about our capital allocation and level of investment.

Subscription Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue

  • Subscription portion of ARR is defined as the annualized value of active SaaS and self-hosted subscriptions contracts in effect at the end of the reported period. The subscription portion of ARR excludes maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses.

Maintenance Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue

  • Maintenance portion of ARR is defined as the annualized value of active maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses. The Maintenance portion of ARR excludes SaaS and self-hosted subscriptions contracts in effect at the end of the reported period.

Recurring Revenue

  • Recurring Revenue is defined as revenue derived from SaaS and self-hosted subscription contracts, and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses during the reported period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CyberArk believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flow is helpful to our investors. These financial measures are not measures of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to gross profit, operating loss, net income (loss) or net cash provided by operating activities or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

  • Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated as GAAP gross profit excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and impairment of capitalized software development costs.
  • Non-GAAP operating expense is calculated as GAAP operating expenses excluding share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.
  • Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is calculated as GAAP operating loss excluding share-based compensation expense, impairment of capitalized software development costs, acquisition related expenses and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.
  • Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated as GAAP net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, impairment of capitalized software development costs, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, gain from investment in privately held companies, and the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.
  • Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less purchase of property and equipment.

The Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted by, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, impairment of capitalized software development costs, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance cost, gain from investment in privately held companies, and the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments and purchase of property and equipment allows for more meaningful comparisons of its period to period operating results. Share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the Company’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. Share based compensation expense has varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expense. The Company believes that expenses related to its acquisitions, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs do not reflect the performance of its core business and impact period-to-period comparability. The Company believes free cash flow is a liquidity measure that, after the purchase of property and equipment, provides useful information about the amount of cash generated by the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures as they exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company’s reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. CyberArk urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments, and purchase of property and equipment. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability and significance of, the amounts of share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and the non-recurring expenses that are excluded from the guidance as well as changes in interest rates and foreign exchange rates, which impact other GAAP performance metrics. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of CyberArk’s (the “Company”) management. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: changes to the drivers of the Company’s growth and its ability to adapt its solutions to IT security market demands; fluctuation in the Company’s quarterly results of operations due to sales cycles and multiple pricing and delivery models; the Company’s ability to sell into existing and new customers and industry verticals; an increase in competition within the Privileged Access Management and Identity Security markets; unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of the Company’s, or the Company’s customers’ or partners’ systems; complications or risks in connection with the Company’s subscription model, including uncertainty regarding renewals from its existing customer base, and retaining sufficient subscription or maintenance and support service renewal rates; risks related to compliance with privacy and data protection laws and regulations; regulatory and geopolitical risks associated with global sales and operations, as well as impacts from the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas and other conflicts in the region, as our principal executive offices, most of our research and development activities and other significant operations are located in Israel; risks regarding potential negative economic conditions in the global economy or certain regions, including conditions resulting from financial and credit market fluctuations, rising interest rates, bank failures, inflation, and the potential for regional or global recessions; the Company’s ability to hire, train, retain and motivate qualified personnel; reliance on third-party cloud providers for the Company’s operations and SaaS solutions; the Company’s history of incurring net losses and its ability to achieve profitability in the future; risks related to the Company’s ongoing transition to a new Chief Executive Officer; risks related to sales made to government entities; the Company’s ability to find, complete, fully integrate or achieve the expected benefits of strategic acquisitions; the Company’s ability to expand its sales and marketing efforts and expand its channel partnerships across existing and new geographies; changes in regulatory requirements or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the ability of the Company’s products to help customers achieve and maintain compliance with government regulations or industry standards; risks related to intellectual property claims or the Company’s ability to protect its proprietary technology and intellectual property rights; and other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
December 31, December 31,

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 
 
Revenues:
Subscription

$

88,451

 

$

150,257

 

$

280,649

 

$

472,023

 
Perpetual license

 

14,579

 

 

8,009

 

 

49,964

 

 

21,037

 
Maintenance and professional services

 

66,121

 

 

64,838

 

 

261,097

 

 

258,828

 
 
Total revenues

 

169,151

 

 

223,104

 

 

591,710

 

 

751,888

 
 
Cost of revenues:
Subscription

 

13,762

 

 

19,764

 

 

46,249

 

 

74,623

 
Perpetual license

 

913

 

 

700

 

 

2,893

 

 

1,873

 
Maintenance and professional services

 

20,153

 

 

19,189

 

 

76,904

 

 

79,635

 
 
Total cost of revenues

 

34,828

 

 

39,653

 

 

126,046

 

 

156,131

 
 
Gross profit

 

134,323

 

 

183,451

 

 

465,664

 

 

595,757

 
 
Operating expenses:
Research and development

 

51,477

 

 

53,792

 

 

190,321

 

 

211,445

 
Sales and marketing

 

90,737

 

 

106,607

 

 

345,273

 

 

405,983

 
General and administrative

 

22,178

 

 

27,763

 

 

82,520

 

 

94,801

 
 
Total operating expenses

 

164,392

 

 

188,162

 

 

618,114

 

 

712,229

 
 
Operating loss

 

(30,069

)

 

(4,711

)

 

(152,450

)

 

(116,472

)
 
Financial income, net

 

9,163

 

 

19,302

 

 

15,432

 

 

53,214

 
 
Income (loss) before taxes on income

 

(20,906

)

 

14,591

 

 

(137,018

)

 

(63,258

)
 
Tax benefit (taxes on income)

 

(1,298

)

 

(5,680

)

 

6,650

 

 

(3,246

)
 
Net income (loss)

$

(22,204

)

$

8,911

 

$

(130,368

)

$

(66,504

)
 
 
Basic net income (loss) per ordinary share

$

(0.54

)

$

0.21

 

$

(3.21

)

$

(1.60

)
Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share

$

(0.54

)

$

0.20

 

$

(3.21

)

$

(1.60

)
 
Shares used in computing net income (loss) per ordinary shares, basic

 

40,923,682

 

 

42,069,678

 

 

40,583,002

 

 

41,658,424

 
Shares used in computing net income (loss) per ordinary shares, diluted

 

40,923,682

 

 

47,107,294

 

 

40,583,002

 

 

41,658,424

 

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

U.S. dollars in thousands

(Unaudited)
December 31, December 31,

 

2022

 

 

2023

 
 
 
ASSETS
 
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

347,338

 

$

355,933

 
Short-term bank deposits

 

305,843

 

 

354,472

 
Marketable securities

 

301,101

 

 

283,016

 
Trade receivables

 

120,817

 

 

186,472

 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

22,482

 

 

31,550

 
 
Total current assets

 

1,097,581

 

 

1,211,443

 
 
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Marketable securities

 

227,748

 

 

324,548

 
Property and equipment, net

 

23,474

 

 

16,494

 
Intangible assets, net

 

27,508

 

 

20,202

 
Goodwill

 

153,241

 

 

153,241

 
Other long-term assets

 

217,040

 

 

214,816

 
Deferred tax asset

 

72,809

 

 

81,464

 
 
Total long-term assets

 

721,820

 

 

810,765

 
 
TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,819,401

 

$

2,022,208

 
 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
 
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables

$

13,642

 

$

10,971

 
Employees and payroll accruals

 

77,328

 

 

95,538

 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

33,584

 

 

36,562

 
Convertible senior notes, net

 

 

 

572,340

 
Deferred revenues

 

327,918

 

 

409,219

 
 
Total current liabilities

 

452,472

 

 

1,124,630

 
 
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Convertible senior notes, net

 

569,344

 

 

 
Deferred revenues

 

80,524

 

 

71,413

 
Other long-term liabilities

 

38,917

 

 

33,839

 
 
Total long-term liabilities

 

688,785

 

 

105,252

 
 
TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

1,141,257

 

 

1,229,882

 
 
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value

 

107

 

 

111

 
Additional paid-in capital

 

660,289

 

 

827,260

 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(15,560

)

 

(1,849

)
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

 

33,308

 

 

(33,196

)
 
Total shareholders’ equity

 

678,144

 

 

792,326

 
 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

1,819,401

 

$

2,022,208

 

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

U.S. dollars in thousands

(Unaudited)
 
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

2022

 

 

2023

 
 
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss

$

(130,368

)

$

(66,504

)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

16,203

 

 

19,250

 
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net

 

3,894

 

 

(4,570

)
Share-based compensation

 

120,821

 

 

140,101

 
Deferred income taxes, net

 

(15,630

)

 

(7,879

)
Increase in trade receivables

 

(7,606

)

 

(65,655

)
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

2,980

 

 

2,996

 
Increase in prepaid expenses, other current and long-term assets and others

 

(37,141

)

 

(45,016

)
Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets

 

4,558

 

 

6,566

 
Increase (decrease) in trade payables

 

4,053

 

 

(2,669

)
Increase in short-term and long-term deferred revenues

 

91,167

 

 

72,190

 
Increase in employees and payroll accruals

 

714

 

 

6,981

 
Increase in accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities

 

4,801

 

 

7,507

 
Changes in operating lease liabilities

 

(8,738

)

 

(7,094

)
 
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

49,708

 

 

56,204

 
 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Investment in short and long term deposits

 

(496,894

)

 

(337,835

)
Proceeds from short and long term deposits

 

532,563

 

 

319,542

 
Investment in marketable securities and other

 

(375,731

)

 

(406,633

)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities and other

 

325,472

 

 

344,046

 
Purchase of property and equipment

 

(12,517

)

 

(4,948

)
Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(41,285

)

 

 
 
Net cash used in investing activities

 

(68,392

)

 

(85,828

)
 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from (payment of) withholding tax related to employee stock plans

 

(184

)

 

11,188

 
Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

1,968

 

 

11,065

 
Proceeds in connection with employees stock purchase plan

 

15,143

 

 

15,831

 
Payments of contingent consideration related to acquisitions

 

(4,702

)

 

 
 
Net cash provided by financing activities

 

12,225

 

 

38,084

 
 
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

(6,459

)

 

8,460

 
 
Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents

 

(3,053

)

 

135

 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

 

356,850

 

 

347,338

 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$

347,338

 

$

355,933

 

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Erica Smith

CyberArk

617-558-2132

ir@cyberark.com

Media:

Nick Bowman

CyberArk

+44 (0) 7841 673378

press@cyberark.com

