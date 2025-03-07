Cyber25: The Women of Impact List, in Collaboration with NYSE, AWS, SVB, Meitar, and Goodwin, has been revealed: Honorees include executives from United Airlines, Experian, and Amazon

The list recognizes CISOs, executives, founders and thought leaders alongside non-profits such as the Last Mile Education Fund and Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of International Women’s Day, Team8’s CISO Village, in partnership with NYSE, AWS, SVB, Meitar, and Goodwin, unveiled the Cyber25: Women of Impact List at an exclusive recognition event last night.

To mark this milestone, Team8 hosted the Honorees, Judges, cybersecurity executives, CISOs, VCs, and thought leaders on the NYSE Trading Floor for a special recognition night. The evening featured opening remarks from Galina Antova, Co-Founder and Board Member of Claroty, and Ruthe Farmer, CEO of the Last Mile Education Fund, which has invested over $12M to support nearly 10,000 low-income tech undergraduates in overcoming unexpected challenges.

Reflecting on the initiative, Farmer stated, “I’m proud to be part of this distinguished group of women leading the charge in cybersecurity. Elevating women in cyber not only addresses our industry’s talent shortage but also brings diverse perspectives and vision to the field.”

Selected from hundreds of nominations, the honorees span four categories: CISOs, Founders, Thought Leaders, and C-Level Executives. A distinguished panel evaluated the candidates based on leadership, industry impact, innovation, and commitment to advancing women in cybersecurity across enterprise security, entrepreneurship, research, and policy.

Here are the Cyber25 Women of Impact honorees:

Dina Mathers – CISO, Carvana

– CISO, Carvana Deneen DeFiore – Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer, United Airlines

– Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer, United Airlines Meredith Harper – SVP, CISO, Synchrony

– SVP, CISO, Synchrony Kelly Moan – CISO, City of New York

– CISO, City of New York Renana Friedlich – Enterprise VP, CISO, LPL Financial

– Enterprise VP, CISO, LPL Financial Sara Andrews – Global CISO, Experian

– Global CISO, Experian Lucia Milica Stacy – Global CISO, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc

– Global CISO, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc Melissa Bishop – CISO, Corporate Services, Amazon

– CISO, Corporate Services, Amazon Vijaya Kaza – CSO & VP of Engineering for Trust and Safety, Airbnb

– CSO & VP of Engineering for Trust and Safety, Airbnb Lauren Heyndrickx – VP, CISO, Chief Privacy Officer, Ralph Lauren

– VP, CISO, Chief Privacy Officer, Ralph Lauren Jummy Adejuyigbe – Managing Director, Technology Risk, Goldman Sachs

– Managing Director, Technology Risk, Goldman Sachs Sara Ricci – Founder, Risk and Resilience Practice Head, Transcend Advisory and Consulting

– Founder, Risk and Resilience Practice Head, Transcend Advisory and Consulting Sivan Tehila – Founder & CEO, Onyxia Cyber

– Founder & CEO, Onyxia Cyber Cherise Esparza Gutierrez – Co-Founder, President & CPO, SecurityGate.IO

– Co-Founder, President & CPO, SecurityGate.IO Julie Talbot-Hubbard – President, Services & COO, Cyderes

– President, Services & COO, Cyderes Lynn Dohm – Executive Director, Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)

– Executive Director, Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) Brooke Motta – Co-Founder & CEO, Rad Security

– Co-Founder & CEO, Rad Security Denise Anderson – President & CEO, Health-ISAC

– President & CEO, Health-ISAC Mollie Breen – Co-Founder & CEO, Perrygee

– Co-Founder & CEO, Perrygee Deborah Karagosian – Editor-in-Chief, The Cyber Defense Review

– Editor-in-Chief, The Cyber Defense Review Ruthe Farmer – CEO, Last Mile Education Foundation

– CEO, Last Mile Education Foundation Gil Baram – Non-Resident Research Scholar, University of California, Berkeley

– Non-Resident Research Scholar, University of California, Berkeley Shira Rubinoff – CEO, The Cybersphere Group

– CEO, The Cybersphere Group Anmol Agarwal – Senior Security Researcher, Nokia

– Senior Security Researcher, Nokia Alexandra Mercz – Global Director of Cybersecurity, Synterra Asia

Speaking on the importance of empowering women in Cybersecurity, Kaitlin Betancourt, Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity partner at Goodwin and one of the judges added, “I am honored to be a judge for Cyber 25 Women of Impact to honor women who have, and continue to, shape the future of cybersecurity through their excellence, innovation, and accomplishments. I have had the privilege to chart a unique career path working in a variety of roles within financial services and technology, which has allowed me to bring a diverse range of perspectives and skills to my current practice.”

Read more about the profiles of the 25 honorees here.

About Team8’s CISO Village

The Team8 CISO Village is a community of CISOs from the world’s leading enterprises. The primary focus of the Village is to facilitate collaboration among the world’s most prominent companies with the goal of sharing information and ideas, conducting intimate discussions on industry and technology trends and needs, and generating value and business opportunities for all parties. For more information on the CISO Village, visit: https://team8.vc/village/

Media Contact:

Ilan Fisher

Global Media Manager

Team8

ilan.f@team8.vc