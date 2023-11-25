Cyber Week Savings! BJ’s Wholesale Club Announces Super Deals at Wow-Worthy Prices

BJ’s members can save up to 65% off during five days of unbeatable Cyber Week deals on BJs.com

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) (“BJ’s”), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, announced today savings of up to 65% on hundreds of items during the Cyber Week savings event from Monday, November 27 through Friday, December 1, 2023. BJ’s members can get savings on holiday gifts including TVs & electronics, small appliances and presents for the entire family.









To help members save even more, on Cyber Monday (11/27), BJ’s is offering a limited time promotion. Members can save $20* on purchases of $200+ on BJs.com and the BJ’s app. From 11/28/23 – 12/1/23, members will receive a $20** reward when making a purchase of $200+ on BJs.com and the BJ’s app.

“ We’re launching our week of cyber deals with even more savings to our valued members following the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Monica Schwartz, Chief Digital Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “ It’s the season of giving, and we’re excited to help BJ’s members celebrate their holidays with extra savings during Cyber Week.”

Here are a few of BJ’s Cyber Week deals. For the full list of deals, BJ’s members can shop at BJs.com/CyberWeek.

Gifts for the Family:

Furniture:

TVs & Electronics:

Small Appliances:

Tires:

Free Installation on All Tire Brands (an $80 value). Members must buy (1) set of (4) tires. Tires must be purchased and installed at BJ’s.

During Cyber Week, members can also take advantage of getting 50% off an Unlimited Same-Day Select package, which will provide unlimited same-day deliveries over 12 months for just $50.***

Members can shop BJ’s Cyber Week deals online at BJs.com or on the BJ’s app and choose ship-to-home or use the club’s convenient free pickup options such as curbside pickup or in-club pickup. Plus, to assist with larger holiday purchases, BJ’s offers a buy now, pay later payment option as a flexible way to finance purchases over $99.

As always, at BJ’s Wholesale Club, members save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day with even more savings on a wide assortment of household essentials, seasonal items, apparel, décor and so much more.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club at BJs.com and browse through upcoming Cyber Monday and Cyber Week deals by visiting BJs.com/CyberWeek.

*Valid 11/27 only. Save $20 instantly when you spend $200+ sitewide (before taxes) in one transaction, at BJs.com or on the BJ’s app. Qualifying transactions exclude items restricted by law or regulation, shipping, sales taxes and fees, bottle deposits, alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and tobacco-related products, lottery tickets, gift cards, propane, BJ’s Gas®️, online optical purchases, BJ’s membership fees and add-ons, warranties and protection plans, BJ’s services provided by third parties (such as BJ’s Home Improvement®, BJ’s Travel®, DoorDash, Instacart), and BJ’s B2B and BJ’s Global Sales transactions. Limit (1) discount per membership, regardless of number of qualifying transactions. No rain checks. Discount may be applied to each qualifying item proportionally. Sales tax may be due on all or part of pre-discounted price. Discount given at the time of purchase will be deducted from returned merchandise and cannot be reused.

**Valid 11/28 – 12/1 only. Receive a $20 reward when you first spend $200+ (after discounts, before taxes) in one transaction, at BJs.com or on the BJ’s app. Qualifying transactions exclude items restricted by law or regulation, shipping, sales taxes and fees, bottle deposits, alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and tobacco-related products, milk, lottery tickets, gift cards, propane, BJ’s Gas®, online optical purchases, BJ’s membership fees and add-ons, warranties and protection plans, BJ’s services provided by third parties (such as BJ’s Home Improvement®, BJ’s Travel®, DoorDash, Instacart), and BJ’s B2B and BJ’s Global Sales transactions. Reward will be added to the member’s membership card on 12/4/23 and must be used by 12/11/23. If not redeemed by 12/11/23, the reward will be forfeited. Limit (1) earned reward per membership, regardless of number of qualifying transactions. No rain checks. This special rewards promotion is separate from the BJ’s One® Mastercard® program and does not alter its terms.

***Minimum purchase of $60. Same-Day Delivery is not available in all zip codes.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.



BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs focused on delivering significant value to its members and serving a shared purpose: “ We take care of the families who depend on us.” The company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and currently operates 239 clubs and 169 BJ’s Gas® locations in 20 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), or Instagram.

Contacts

Media:

Kirk Saville



Head of Corporate Communications



BJ’s Wholesale Club



ksaville@bjs.com

774-512-5597

Briana Keene



Sr. Manager, External Communications



BJ’s Wholesale Club



bkeene@bjs.com

774-512-6802