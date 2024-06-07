Cyber Security Cloud Launches CloudFastener on AWS Marketplace and Achieves Amazon Security Lake Subscriber Partner Status

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aws–Cyber Security Cloud, Inc. (TOKYO: 4493), a leading global cybersecurity solution provider, announced a significant milestone in strengthening its cloud security offerings. The company’s fully managed AWS security service, CloudFastener, is now available for purchase globally on AWS Marketplace and has been certified as a Subscriber Partner for Amazon Security Lake.





CloudFastener is a comprehensive cloud security solution designed to help organizations conquer complexity through intelligent, scalable, and cost-effective protection. Key capabilities include centralized visibility into AWS security risks, vulnerabilities, and threats; 24/7 continuous monitoring, triage, and alert response powered by AI/ML; expertise from cloud-native cybersecurity professionals; and optimized cost performance by leveraging AWS native security services. CloudFastener also facilitates adherence to the AWS Security Maturity Model, enabling rapid adoption of security best practices.

“Cyber Security Cloud is committed to delivering innovative solutions that enable organizations worldwide to fortify their cloud infrastructure effectively,” said Toshihiro Koike, CEO of Cyber Security Cloud. “With these new collaborations, we are well-positioned to accelerate our mission while continuing to drive innovation in cloud security.”

AWS Marketplace Availability



The launch of CloudFastener on AWS Marketplace complements the company’s dedication to providing advanced security services. This strategic move not only expands the service’s global reach but also streamlines the deployment and pricing process. Customers can leverage consolidated billing, allowing seamless integration with their existing AWS environment.

Subscriber Partner Status for Amazon Security Lake



Futheremore, as the first Japan-based company to achieve Subscriber Partner status for Amazon Security Lake, Cyber Security Cloud further demonstrates its dedication to meeting stringent requirements that validate CloudFastener’s technical prowess. This partnership enables seamless integration of the cloud security service with Amazon’s powerful Security Lake capabilities, allowing customers to centralize security data for comprehensive security and remediation analytics.

Continuous Innovation and Customer-Centric Approach



As a perpetually innovative organization, Cyber Security Cloud remains committed to enhancing its security solutions to meet evolving customer needs. The company’s customer-centric approach ensures global users can leverage robust security services while maintaining compliance and protecting mission-critical assets across cloud environments worldwide.

For more information, please visit the CloudFastener website and our Marketplace listing page. You can also learn about CloudFastener and meet our team at AWS re:Inforce. Visit our booth #500 in Hall C of the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Tuesday, June 11th, and Wednesday, June 12th.

About Cyber Security Cloud, Inc.

Cyber Security Cloud, based in Japan, the U.S. and Singapore, provides cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, including comprehensive managed security services and web application security services that leverage Cyber Threat Intelligence and AI technology. As a global leader in cybersecurity, we are dedicated to creating a safe and secure cyberspace for people around the world through our comprehensive security offerings.

Contacts

Kana Miyoshi



Cyber Security Cloud, Inc.



csc-mkt@wafcharm.com