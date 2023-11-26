Cyber Monday Xbox Series X & S Deals 2023: Xbox Series X & Series S Console, Game, Controller & Bundle Savings Identified by Retail Fuse

Compare the top Xbox Series X & S deals for Cyber Monday, including the top offers on Xbox Series S & Series X bundles, controllers, consoles & games.
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our summary of the top Xbox Series X & S deals for Cyber Monday 2023, including the top offers on Xbox Elite controllers and Xbox Series X & Series X controllers, consoles, games and bundles. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Xbox Series X Deals:
- Save up to $150 on Xbox Series X consoles & game bundles (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $50 on Xbox Series X consoles including the 1TB model (BestBuy.com)
- Save up to $150 on the Microsoft Xbox Series X gaming console (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $120 on the Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $120 on the Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $130 on the Xbox Series X bundle with 5 games & headset (Walmart.com)
Best Xbox Series S Deals:
- Save up to $80 on a wide range of Xbox Series S gaming consoles & bundles (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $120 on the Xbox Series S including 512GB console with qualified trade-in (BestBuy.com)
- Save up to 20% on the Xbox Series S all digital gaming console (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $60 on the Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $85 on the Xbox Series S Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Bundle (Walmart.com)
- Save on the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle (Walmart.com)
Best Xbox Game Deals:
- Save up to 65% on a wide range of Xbox Series X & S games (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 60% on Xbox Series X & S and Xbox One games & shop LEGO Brawls (BestBuy.com)
- Save up to 65% on Xbox Series and Xbox One kids games & shop Fortnite Transformer Pack (BestBuy.com)
- Save up to 40% on the Hogwarts Legacy Xbox game (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 30% on the Madden NFL 24 Xbox game (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 30% on the Resident Evil 4 Xbox game (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 50% on the Halo: Infinite Xbox game (Walmart.com)
Best Xbox Controller Deals:
- Save up to 35% on a wide range of Xbox wireless controllers (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 40% on Xbox wired controllers (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 30% on Xbox Elite controllers (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 30% on Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $30 on the Backbone One controller for Xbox Cloud Gaming & Remote Play (PlayBackbone.com)
Interested in more sales? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale to shop thousands of live deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)