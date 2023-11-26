Cyber Monday Verizon Wireless Deals 2023: Pixel, Galaxy, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch & More Savings Published by Retail Fuse

The best Verizon Wireless deals for Cyber Monday 2023, including all the best savings on the Pixel 8 Pro, iPhone 15, Galaxy S23 & more.
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyber Monday experts are listing the latest Verizon Wireless deals for Cyber Monday 2023, including all the latest deals on cell phone plans & Fios internet. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Verizon Wireless Deals:
- Save up to $1,000 on the latest Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel & more smartphones (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $1,000 on Galaxy S23, S22, Z Flip5, Z Fold5 & more (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $1,000 on Google Pixel smartphones including Pixel 8 Pro, 8, 7 & 6 (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $1,000 on iPhone 15 Pro, 15, 14, 13, SE & more (Verizon.com)
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of tablets (iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab & more) (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $400 on Apple Watch Series 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch6 & more smartwatches (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $850 on Motorola smartphones (Verizon.com)
Best Verizon Fios Home Internet Deals:
- Save up to 50% + $299 worth of freebies + $99 waived set up fee on Verizon Fios 1 Gig, 500 Mbps, and 300 Mbps fiber home internet plans (Verizon.com)
- Save up to $200 on Verizon Fios TV packages with up to 425+ channels (Verizon.com)
- Save on Verizon Fios Home Phone domestic or international phone plans (Verizon.com)
