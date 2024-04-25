Cyara Receives 2024 CUSTOMER Magazine Voice Technology Excellence Award

Cyara CX Assurance Platform Honored for Exceptional Innovation and Commitment to Improving the Customer Experience

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyara announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named the AI-powered CX Assurance Platform as a 2024 CUSTOMER magazine Voice Technology Excellence Award winner.





Cyara’s cloud-based CX Assurance Platform enables brands to deliver a seamless omnichannel customer experience with less effort, cost and risk, facilitating improved productivity, high-quality customer interactions, and reduced risk of customer churn. This is the first and only automated CX Assurance platform that spans the entire development lifecycle for contact center technology. Its end-to-end CX testing and monitoring platform assures every touchpoint in the customer journey continuously delivers high-quality interactions across voice, video, chatbot, SMS, WebRTC and digital channels.

The CUSTOMER Voice Technology Excellence Awards recognize vendors that are emerging as the true leaders in this evolving Voice Technology trend. The winning solutions provide speech and analytics engines, IVR and self-service solutions, including chatbots, headphones, and voice-activated applications and services that maximize on NLP, NLU, NLG and AI and more.

“Organizations are challenged to keep up with the growing number of channels and platforms customers wish to use – from self-service to traditional contact centers to conversational AI,” said Rishi Rana, President, Cyara. “CX teams should focus on delivering excellent experiences, not creating manual test protocols. The Cyara CX Assurance Platform enables them to focus on where they can bring the most value, while remaining confident that changes to their CX journeys won’t bring down the system.”

“We are honored that the CX Assurance Platform has been recognized by industry experts and chosen as a winner for the CUSTOMER Voice Technology Excellence Awards,” said Janet Vito, SVP Marketing, Cyara. “This solution enables CX teams to proactively address issues that can negatively impact the customer experience. Our approach to proactive issue identification and analysis leads to fewer fire drills and faster troubleshooting for IT and CX teams, leading to better quality CX and much happier customers.”

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Cyara with a Voice Technology Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Its CX Assurance Platform solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Cyara in 2024 and beyond.”

About Cyara

Cyara revolutionizes the way businesses transform and optimize their customer experiences. Cyara’s AI-based CX Transformation Platform empowers enterprises to deliver flawless interactions across voice, video, digital, and chatbot experiences. With Cyara, businesses improve customer journeys through continuous innovation while reducing cost and minimizing risk. With a 96% customer retention rate and world-class Net Promoter Score (NPS), today’s leading global brands trust Cyara every day to deliver customer smiles at scale.

To learn more, visit cyara.com.

