CX Thought Leader Hannah Clark Steiman of Peak Support Named Among Top 25 AI Leaders in CX to Follow in 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peak Support, a leading provider of business process outsourcing solutions, is excited to announce that Hannah Clark Steiman, President and Chief Strategy Officer, has been recognized as one of the Top 25 AI Leaders in CX to Follow in 2025. This accolade highlights Steiman’s status as one of the industry’s most prominent thought leaders.

CX Network, a globally recognized platform for customer experience professionals, selected 25 leaders based on their contributions to advancing AI in CX, providing thought leadership, and delivering measurable results. “I’m honored to be included among such an inspiring group of leaders,” said Steiman.

Featured as one of “The Top 25 AI Leaders in CX to Follow in 2025,” Steiman believes that building a customer-centric experience starts with creating genuine human connections and leveraging newer technologies to optimize efficiency. Celebrated for blending a people-focused philosophy with an AI-driven approach to innovation, Steiman is pioneering a new way forward for achieving CX excellence.

“At Peak Support, we created the CX Accelerator, which leverages the latest developments in technology to help clients build stronger and more authentic relationships with customers,” continued Steiman. “It truly represents the intersection of people and technology in the CX space.”

As an industry thought leader, Steiman has turned Peak Support into a global organization that offers award-winning customer support and service. For more information about how Peak Support is driving innovation in the CX space, visit its website at peaksupport.io.

About Peak Support

Peak Support is the premier customer experience and business process outsourcing partner that puts people first. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and client success, Peak Support empowers businesses to build stronger customer relationships and achieve operational excellence. Services include customized customer support, technical support, back office, tech, and AI solutions. With more than 2,000 employees, Peak Support provides multilingual services from the North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Peak Support won Best Outsourcing Provider at the 2022 ICMI Awards, is certified as a Great Place to Work, and is recognized by Clutch as a Top Global BPO.

Media Contact:

Jade Bunke

Head of Marketing

Jade.bunke@peaksupport.io