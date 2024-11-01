C&W Charitable Foundation Champions Digital Access for All

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Partners, supporters, and stakeholders are joining together with the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation (CWCF) on Friday, November 1 to raise funds dedicated to connecting communities and changing lives across the Caribbean.





Attendees will board the SeaFair Miami for an evening of philanthropy where guests will hear inspiring stories of the Foundation’s impact across Caribbean communities, enjoy live entertainment, and experience a fashion show curated by Cuban American fashion designer Yas Gonzalez, who will debut her designer collections in a runway show.

“We are thrilled to host an evening focused on philanthropy that is dedicated towards narrowing the digital divide across the Caribbean. Through this event, we will raise critical funds that will go directly towards providing connectivity services, devices, and digital education for the most vulnerable in our communities. Thanks to the invaluable support of our partners and donors we will be able to make a meaningful impact. Together, we can empower communities and create positive change,” said Rosario Veras, Executive Director, CWCF.

Guests will be joined by notable, world-class athletes and Olympians from across the Caribbean who have lent their support to the effort. These include:

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica – one of the greatest sprinters of all time, a five-time Olympic champion and the fastest woman alive in the 100m.

– one of the greatest sprinters of all time, a five-time Olympic champion and the fastest woman alive in the 100m. Shericka Jackson of Jamaica – the second fastest woman in history in the 200m and the fifth fastest woman of all time in the 100m.

– the second fastest woman in history in the 200m and the fifth fastest woman of all time in the 100m. Wayne Pinnock of Jamaica – silver medallist in the long jump at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games and 2023 World Championships.

– silver medallist in the long jump at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games and 2023 World Championships. Charokee Young of Jamaica – 400m specialist who represented Jamaica at the 2024 World Athletic Relay Championships and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

– 400m specialist who represented Jamaica at the 2024 World Athletic Relay Championships and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Devynne Charlton of The Bahamas – won the silver medal in the 100m hurdles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. She took silver for the 60m hurdles at the 2022 World Indoor Championships, setting a new national record of 7.81 seconds.

Veras noted that all funds raised at the event will go directly toward community projects.

“Since 2017, the Foundation has been a beacon of hope for underserved and vulnerable communities in the Caribbean. Our aim is to play a critical role in enabling and building more resilient communities. The work of the Foundation makes a real difference to ensure that individuals and families are uplifted in meaningful ways,” she said.

For more information about the event, please visit https://www.cwc.com/fund-raising. Those unable to attend the event can still contribute to the Foundation’s worthy causes by visiting https://www.cwc.com/get-involved.

The CWCF has made tremendous strides in delivering assistance where it is needed most. From rebuilding schools after hurricanes to launching digital initiatives that provide underserved populations with greater access to technology, the Foundation continues to impact the lives of many.

