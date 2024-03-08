Cvent’s Global Head of Events Honored in Smart Meetings Magazine’s “2024 Smart Women in Meetings” List

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#awards—Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, announced that Rachel Andrews, Cvent’s Head of Global Meetings & Events, has been named to the “2024 Smart Women in Meetings” list. The ninth-annual list is published by Smart Meetings Magazine, a leading media company catering to meeting professionals, and aims to recognize influential industry leaders.





“I’m incredibly honored to be recognized by Smart Meetings Magazine amongst this group of extraordinary industry leaders,” said Andrews. “I wholeheartedly believe that the meetings and events industry is a powerful force for bringing people together and driving not only incredible economic impact but also positive, lasting change. This community of remarkable women, the incredible legacy of Smart Meetings CEO Marin Bright, as well as my dedicated colleagues at Cvent, inspire me to continue raising the bar and elevating this industry in a meaningful way. I know we’re just getting started.”

According to Smart Meetings, this year, the publication received a record number of nominations. To create the list, applicants submitted answers to a series of questions, ranging from their personal leadership philosophies to their unique approaches putting on events. Smart Meetings evaluated the finalists and then placed winners in one of six awards categories: Visionary, Innovator, Entrepreneur, Industry Leader, Stellar Performer, and Rising Star. Andrews was named a Visionary leader, celebrating her forward-thinking mindset.

The full list of awardees can be accessed here. This year’s winner will also be recognized at the Smart Women Summit and Smart Women in Meetings Gala at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, August 16.

