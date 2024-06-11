Cvent Unveils New AI Innovations for Hoteliers and Hospitality Professionals

New AI-powered offerings to deliver easy-to-use, practical tools to enable greater efficiency for hotel sales teams

Investments reflect Cvent’s commitment to enhancing collaboration between planners and hoteliers to drive more group business

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SaaS—Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider, shared several significant AI-driven enhancements during the company’s Hospitality Cloud Product Roadmap Session at Cvent CONNECT. The comprehensive product announcements, which are expected to be launched this year, illustrate Cvent’s commitment to empowering its customers with AI across its event and hospitality technology platform.





“As a long-time leader in the event and hospitality space, we’re well positioned to capitalize on the AI opportunity in a way that makes the most sense for those who matter most: our customers,” said Jim Abramson, Vice President of Product Management at Cvent. “Our product development strategy prioritizes a practical application of AI across our platform that maximizes impact while minimizing the effort required from our users to access it. We plan to continue investing in new and innovative ways to combine the power of AI, with our decades of data-driven insights, to help hotel teams achieve even better group business results.”

Cvent announced several planned AI-powered product offerings including:

Smarter prospecting with Planner Navigator: New AI capabilities within Planner Navigator will help sales teams to automatically match their hotel, venue or destination with planners who are sourcing over their need dates. AI will also power the creation of customized prospecting pitches. With a few clicks, hoteliers can create tailor-made pitches to more effectively attract and engage their target audience.

New AI capabilities within Planner Navigator will help sales teams to automatically match their hotel, venue or destination with planners who are sourcing over their need dates. AI will also power the creation of customized prospecting pitches. With a few clicks, hoteliers can create tailor-made pitches to more effectively attract and engage their target audience. Improved planner engagement with natural language venue search: Cvent unveiled several new AI-powered solutions built directly within the Cvent Supplier Network (CSN), including natural language search, enabling planners to finetune their hotel and destination searches with conversational language. Planners can simply describe their key criteria (“Venue with a spa”, “adjacent to a golf course”, etc.) in the search box. AI-enabled matching surfaces the best-fit properties, which not only streamlines the sourcing process, but also helps deliver more qualified RFPs to hotels and venues.

Cvent unveiled several new AI-powered solutions built directly within the Cvent Supplier Network (CSN), including natural language search, enabling planners to finetune their hotel and destination searches with conversational language. Planners can simply describe their key criteria (“Venue with a spa”, “adjacent to a golf course”, etc.) in the search box. AI-enabled matching surfaces the best-fit properties, which not only streamlines the sourcing process, but also helps deliver more qualified RFPs to hotels and venues. Faster and more efficient RFP response with Custom Questions: New AI technology will reference a hotel or venue’s past RFP responses and leverage CSN profile information to generate answers to Custom Questions from planners instantly, dramatically reducing the time it takes for hotel sales teams to complete, and respond to, planner proposals.

New AI technology will reference a hotel or venue’s past RFP responses and leverage CSN profile information to generate answers to Custom Questions from planners instantly, dramatically reducing the time it takes for hotel sales teams to complete, and respond to, planner proposals. Enhanced agenda creation for planners with RFP Agenda Builder: RFP Agenda Builder, built within the CSN, leverages AI to help planners build comprehensive agendas in seconds. This functionality improves the planner experience and helps to ensure hoteliers have the right information to deliver a successful event.

RFP Agenda Builder, built within the CSN, leverages AI to help planners build comprehensive agendas in seconds. This functionality improves the planner experience and helps to ensure hoteliers have the right information to deliver a successful event. More efficient diagram design with AI Diagram Assistant: Using natural language functionality, AI Diagram Assistant empowers hotel operations teams with the ability to deliver precise, customized floorplans and room layouts within Cvent Event Diagramming in seconds.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 4,800+ employees and ~22,000 customers worldwide as of December 31, 2023. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.

Contacts

Erica Stoltenberg



+1.571.378.6240



estoltenberg@cvent.com