Cvent Unveils Innovative Event Marketing & Video Hub with Launch of “Cvent Events+”

New solution delivers always-on branded event hub to promote future events and webinars and showcase video content from past events

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MarTech—Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider, today unveiled its new Cvent Events+ solution at Cvent CONNECT in Las Vegas. As an innovative component of Cvent’s leading event marketing and management platform, Events+ enables year-round engagement with event audiences and empowers users to capitalize on the power of video to facilitate a more effective event marketing strategy.





Events+ is built to leverage existing event content in a fully branded, on-demand video library, enabling event organizers to better engage audiences and generate interest for future events.

Events+ works seamlessly with Cvent Registration, the Cvent Attendee Hub, and Cvent Webinar, and its robust cross-promotion tools help increase visibility, registrations and attendance across an entire event program. It also includes an innovative feature allowing logged in guests to see who from their prior event connections are planning to attend upcoming events.

“Many of today’s event organizers and marketers are hosting more events – across more formats – than ever before, which can make it challenging to capitalize on all the incredible content and leverage it to increase brand awareness and drive attendees to their upcoming events,” said Cvent Chief Marketing Officer, Patrick Smith. “Events+ acts as a digital extension of an organization’s event program where attendees will go to binge on curated ‘best of’ on-demand event video content and easily find and register for upcoming events. We’re excited to unveil this new solution to help organizations engage with their audiences year-round, while giving event marketers and planners more opportunities to extend the life of their events and maximize attendance for their event and webinar programs.”

Cvent Events+ addresses many of the top event planner and marketer pain points by:

1. Increasing awareness for upcoming events and webinars Most organizations host multiple events and webinars but struggle to establish an effective cross-promotion strategy to maximize attendance at these events. The event calendar within Events+ displays and promotes upcoming events, allowing Events+ visitors to explore details of each event and easily register. This continuous interaction establishes anticipation for upcoming events, increases general interest in the community, and ultimately leads to higher attendance and brand engagement. 2. Driving attendee engagement in between marquee experiences Events+ offers a dynamic way to capture the essence and key moments of your gatherings, allowing attendees to relive the best experiences on-demand. Events+ also serves as a valuable resource for those who couldn’t attend in-person, providing them with a unique opportunity to experience event highlights and gain insights through educational session content, which expands your event’s reach and overall impact. 3. Enhancing use of event video content and session recordings post-event With many organizations hosting a mix of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events and webinars, marketers and planners have access to more event video content than ever before. Events+ offers an easy way to edit, curate, repurpose and promote that content beyond event dates to drive further engagement and attendee interest. 4. Mitigating complex, costly, or ineffective online video hosting platforms Common online video hosting platforms can be cost prohibitive, don’t provide content discovery options – and often include distracting advertising – making for a sub-par viewing experience. Events+ offers a fully branded online video hosting service, giving the power back to event planners and marketers.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 4,800+ employees and 21,000+ customers worldwide as of March 31, 2023. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.

Contacts

Erica Stoltenberg



+1.571.378.6240



estoltenberg@cvent.com