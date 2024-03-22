Cvent Named a Leader in Inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Event Technology Platforms

Cvent placed highest among 13 vendors for Ability to Execute

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MarTech—Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Event Technology Platforms. Of the 13 vendors evaluated, Cvent was positioned highest for Ability to Execute.









Vendors were evaluated based on their ability to support three core use cases, In-Person User Conferences/Trade Shows, Virtual User Conferences/Trade Shows, and In-Person Roundtables/Field Marketing Events. The evaluation included a comprehensive survey, executive briefing, demo video, confidential customer interviews, and Gartner Peer Insights reviews.

In the report, Gartner states, “As buyers look to reevaluate their event tech stacks and view their event strategies as a single channel, irrespective of an event’s delivery model, demand for tech consolidation is accelerating.”

“Being recognized as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Event Technology Platforms, reinforces our deep commitment to building a comprehensive platform to power any event, and every event,” said David Quattrone, Cvent Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. “Our 25-year track record of success means we have the deep expertise required to support the dynamic meetings and events industry. We believe that being recognized in the Magic Quadrant for our robust functionality and our customer support is a testament to the more than 1,400 technology experts and 1,500+ client success professionals who are developing innovative solutions and helping our customers succeed.”

For a complimentary copy of the full Gartner research report, please click here. For more information on why Cvent was named a Leader in the report, click here.

