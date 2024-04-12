Cvent Appoints Andreas Heckmann as Chief Customer Officer

Former SAP executive brings nearly 25 years of SaaS-based client success experience to Cvent

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MarTech—Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today announced that it has appointed former SAP Executive Vice President, Andreas Heckmann, as Chief Customer Officer. In this role, Heckmann will lead Cvent’s global 1,500+-person client services organization. He will spearhead initiatives that enhance and scale the Cvent customer experience while ensuring continued client satisfaction.





Heckmann spent nearly 25 years at SAP, playing a pivotal role in guiding SAP through the crucial transition from on-premise software to cloud solutions and leading the integration and transformation of all of SAP’s cloud acquisitions and SaaS / PaaS solutions. Most recently in his role as Executive Vice President of Customer Solution Support & Innovation, he led a global team of over 10,000 customer services and development employees and drove record-setting results in both customer satisfaction and operating margins.

“At Cvent, we pride ourselves on putting our customers at the forefront of all business decisions, and we’re extremely proud to welcome a like-minded leader like Andreas to our executive team,” said Cvent CEO & Founder, Reggie Aggarwal. “With his proven track record of building and scaling customer-centric teams in the cloud-based software space, Andreas brings an innovative, people-first approach to Cvent that will enable us to further elevate our customers and accelerate their success.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Cvent, a long-time trailblazer in the event technology space,” said Heckmann. “It’s a particularly exciting time for the Company, given the continued expansion of the Cvent platform and the increasing significance of today’s meetings and events industry. Cvent truly understands the importance of customer relationships, and it’s this commitment to client success that attracted me to the team. With my prior experience in empowering large global teams to elevate the entire customer journey, I am eager to further Cvent’s dedication to its customers and support the continued innovation of our platform.”

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 4,800+ employees and ~22,000 customers worldwide as of December 31, 2023. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.

