Cvent Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue Increases 21.0% Year-over-Year

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CVT #MarTech–Cvent Holding Corp. (“Cvent”) (Nasdaq: CVT), an industry-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue was $166.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 21.0% from the comparable period in 2022.

Event Cloud revenue was $114.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 20.7% from the comparable period in 2022.

revenue was $114.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 20.7% from the comparable period in 2022. Hospitality Cloud revenue was $51.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 21.6% from the comparable period in 2022.

Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA

Net loss was $32.6 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $31.4 million in the comparable period in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (defined below) was $32.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $12.8 million in the comparable period in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA margin (defined below) was 19.5% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 9.3% in the comparable period in 2022.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of March 31, 2023 totaled $156.1 million, compared to $140.0 million as of December 31, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are a non-GAAP financial measure. Definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin and a reconciliation of those measures to their most directly comparable measures in accordance with GAAP are set forth below.

Pending Merger

On March 14, 2023, Cvent entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which it agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of private equity funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”). Upon completion of the transaction, Cvent’s common stock will no longer be publicly listed, and Cvent will become a privately held company. The transaction was unanimously approved by the board of directors of Cvent (following the recommendation of a special committee composed entirely of independent and disinterested directors) and is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of approval by Cvent’s stockholders and required regulatory approvals.

Conference Call Information

Given Cvent’s pending acquisition by Blackstone, the Company is not providing guidance for full year 2023 (or any interim period in 2023) and will not host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results. For further detail and discussion of the Company’s financial performance, please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023.

About Cvent

Cvent Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: CVT) is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,800 employees and more than 21,000 customers worldwide as of March 31, 2023. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com. From time to time, we plan to utilize our investor relations website, investors.cvent.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings press release uses and discusses the following financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”): Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expenses, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses, Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom, including Adjusted EBITDA margin which represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue and Non-GAAP gross margin which represents Non-GAAP Gross Profit divided by revenue. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their GAAP basis results can be found within the tables included in this release.

We believe that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Cvent’s financial condition and results of operations. We use these non-GAAP measures for financial, operational and budgetary decision-making purposes, and to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information regarding past financial performance and future prospects, and permit us to more thoroughly analyze key financial metrics used to make operational decisions. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

We do not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Cvent’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Cvent excludes or adjusts for one or more of the following items from these non-GAAP financial measures:

Interest expense. Cvent excludes this expense from its non-GAAP financial measures primarily because it is not considered a part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of our business, and Cvent believes that doing so facilitates comparisons to its historical operating results and to the results of other companies in our industry. This adjustment is reflected in Adjusted EBITDA.

Other income, net. Cvent excludes this item, which is comprised primarily of foreign exchange gains/(losses) and state tax settlements, from its non-GAAP financial measures primarily because it is not considered a part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of our business, and Cvent believes that doing so facilitates comparisons to its historical operating results and to the results of other companies in our industry. This adjustment is reflected in Adjusted EBITDA.

Provision for income taxes. Cvent excludes this item from its non-GAAP financial measures primarily because it is not considered a part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of our business, and Cvent believes that doing so facilitates comparisons to its historical operating results and to the results of other companies in our industry. This adjustment is reflected in Adjusted EBITDA.

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount. Cvent excludes this expense primarily because it is not considered a part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of our business, and Cvent believes that doing so facilitates comparisons to its historical operating results and to the results of other companies in our industry. This adjustment is reflected in Adjusted EBITDA.

Intangible asset amortization. Cvent excludes this expense primarily because it is not considered a part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of our business, and Cvent believes that doing so facilitates comparisons to its historical operating results and to the results of other companies in our industry. This adjustment is reflected in Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA.

Amortization of software development costs. Cvent excludes this expense primarily because it is not considered a part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of our business, and Cvent believes that doing so facilitates comparisons to its historical operating results and to the results of other companies in our industry. This adjustment is reflected in Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA.

Stock-based compensation expense. Cvent excludes this expense primarily because it is not considered a part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of our business, and Cvent believes that doing so facilitates comparisons to its historical operating results and to the results of other companies in our industry. This adjustment is reflected in Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expenses, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses, Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expenses and Adjusted EBITDA.

Cost related to acquisitions. Cost related to acquisitions is comprised of the value of contingent payments included in compensation expense which relate to the potential cash payment to certain employees of acquired companies whose right to receive such payment is forfeited if they terminate their employment prior to the required service period. As the contingent payments are subject to continued employment, GAAP requires that these payments be accounted for as compensation expense and such expense is subject to revaluation. Additionally, cost related to acquisitions includes expenses related to performing due diligence, valuation, earnouts or other acquisition-related activities, including costs associated with the proposed merger with Blackstone. Cvent excludes these expenses primarily because they are not considered a part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of our business, and Cvent believes that doing so facilitates comparisons to its historical operating results and to the results of other companies in our industry. This adjustment is reflected in Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expenses, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses, Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expenses and Adjusted EBITDA.

Restructuring expenses. Cvent excludes this expense, which is comprised of expenses associated with severance to terminated employees of acquired entities, retention bonuses to employees retained from acquired entities, costs to discontinue use of a back-office system and closing of certain office spaces, primarily because it is not considered a part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of our business, and Cvent believes that doing so facilitates comparisons to its historical operating results and to the results of other companies in our industry. This adjustment is reflected in Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expenses, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses, Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expenses and Adjusted EBITDA.

Other items. Cvent excludes this item, which is comprised of certain expenses associated with prosecuting a trade secret misappropriation claim and credit facility fees, net of the gain from government subsidies related to the global COVID-19 pandemic, primarily because it is not considered a part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of our business, and Cvent believes that doing so facilitates comparisons to its historical operating results and to the results of other companies in our industry. This adjustment is reflected in Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expenses, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses, Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expenses and Adjusted EBITDA.

Loss on extinguishment of debt. Cvent excludes this expense from its non-GAAP financial measures primarily because it is not considered a part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of our business, and Cvent believes that doing so facilitates comparisons to its historical operating results and to the results of other companies in our industry. This adjustment is reflected in Adjusted EBITDA.

Purchases of Property and Equipment. This item is customarily included as a reduction to net cash provided by operating activities in the calculation of free cash flow. This item is reflected in Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

Capitalized Software Development Costs. This item is customarily included as a reduction to net cash provided by operating activities in the calculation of free cash flow. This item is reflected in Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

Change in Fees Payable to Customers. Cvent excludes the change in this balance sheet item primarily because it is not considered a part of ongoing net cash provided by operating activities when assessing the performance of our business, and Cvent believes that doing so facilitates comparisons to its historical operating results and to the results of other companies in our industry. This adjustment is reflected in Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

Interest Paid. Cvent excludes these cash payments primarily because it is not considered a part of ongoing net cash provided by operating activities when assessing the performance of our business, and Cvent believes that doing so facilitates comparisons to its historical operating results and to the results of other companies in our industry. This adjustment is reflected in Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, and you can often identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “target,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “shall,” “contemplates” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon Cvent’s historical performance and on its current plans, operating budgets, estimates and expectations in light of information currently available to us. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to: the risk that trends stated or implied by this release cannot or will not be sustained at the current pace or may fluctuate from current expectations, including trends and expectations related to revenue, revenue growth, net loss, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow margin, gross profit, gross margin, expenses, deferred revenue, interest expense, the demand for events and meetings, the return to in-person events, demand for advertising and software solutions, and demand for an integrated platform; the impact of current global events and macroeconomic conditions on customer’s demand for our products and services, Cvent’s operations, financial results and on Cvent’s virtual, hybrid and in-person offerings; Cvent’s ability to retain, engage, and upsell current customers and attract and retain new customers; Cvent’s ability to maintain and expand relationships with hotels and venues; the competitiveness of the market in which Cvent operates and Cvent’s ability to maintain and increase its market position; Cvent’s ability to attract and retain key employees, including its senior management team; the impact of a disruption of Cvent’s operations, infrastructure or systems, or disruption of the operations, infrastructure or systems of the third parties on which Cvent relies; Cvent’s ability to manage its costs and growth effectively; Cvent’s ability to develop, introduce and market new and enhanced versions of its solutions to meet customer needs and expectations; the risk that the industry does not get back to a normalized state when and as expected; the risk that the proposed merger with Blackstone may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect Cvent’s business and the price of Cvent’s common stock; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction on Cvent’s business relationships, operating results and business generally; risks that the proposed transaction disrupts Cvent’s current plans and operations; and other factors beyond our control.

We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based on many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as other cautionary statements that are made from time to time in our other SEC filings and public communications, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including in the “Risk Factors” section of those filings. Actual results may differ materially. Investors should evaluate all forward-looking statements in the context of these risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof, based on current estimates, expectations, observations and trends. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication is being made in respect of the proposed transaction involving Cvent and Blackstone. Cvent has filed a definitive proxy statement and a form of proxy card with the SEC in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the special meeting of stockholders of Cvent relating to the proposed transaction (the “Definitive Proxy Statement”). This press release is not a substitute for the Definitive Proxy Statement or any other document that may be filed by Cvent with the SEC.

BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION, CVENT STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Any vote in respect of resolutions to be proposed at Cvent’s special meeting of stockholders to approve the proposed transaction or other responses in relation to the proposed transaction should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the Definitive Proxy Statement. You may obtain a free copy of the Definitive Proxy Statement and other related documents filed by Cvent with the SEC at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or by accessing the Investor Relations section of Cvent’s website at https://www.cvent.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Participants in the Solicitation

Cvent and certain of its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Cvent’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding Cvent’s directors and executive officers, including a description of their respective direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is included in the Definitive Proxy Statement and will be included in Cvent’s other filings with the SEC made subsequent to the date of the Definitive Proxy Statement. To the extent holdings of Cvent’s securities by such directors or officers have changed or will change since the amounts printed as of a date disclosed in the Definitive Proxy Statement, such changes have been or will be reflected on Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3, Statements of Changes in Beneficial Ownership on Form 4 or other ownership reports filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the identity of potential participants, and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in the Definitive Proxy Statement and will be set forth in other materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the special meeting of Cvent’s stockholders. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by accessing the Investor Relations section of Cvent’s website at https://www.cvent.com.

CVENT HOLDING CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,220 $ 99,108 Restricted cash 2,535 815 Short-term investments 53,872 40,925 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1.8 million and $2.6 million, respectively 97,018 120,362 Capitalized commission, net 27,473 26,685 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,759 17,819 Total current assets 307,877 305,714 Property and equipment, net 14,577 15,250 Capitalized software development costs, net 92,759 96,959 Intangible assets, net 161,076 172,781 Goodwill 1,620,270 1,620,312 Operating lease-right-of-use assets 28,453 20,398 Capitalized commission, non-current, net 23,828 23,477 Deferred tax assets, non-current 2,440 2,425 Other assets, non-current, net 5,493 8,617 Total assets $ 2,256,773 $ 2,265,933 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ – $ – Accounts payable 2,804 2,147 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 88,993 82,249 Fees payable to customers 63,589 38,379 Operating lease liabilities, current 11,121 11,070 Deferred revenue 302,216 267,882 Total current liabilities 468,723 401,727 Deferred tax liabilities, non-current 18,126 18,103 Long-term debt, net 138,000 208,000 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 26,790 19,712 Other liabilities, non-current 6,413 7,526 Total liabilities 658,052 655,068 Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,500,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 491,358,090 and 488,296,792 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 49 49 Additional paid-in capital 2,591,042 2,571,424 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,850 ) (8,731 ) Accumulated deficit (984,520 ) (951,877 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,598,721 1,610,865 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,256,773 $ 2,265,933

Contacts

Investor Contact

CventIR@icrinc.com

Media Contact

Erica Stoltenberg



estoltenberg@cvent.com

(571) 378-6240

Read full story here