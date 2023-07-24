Cvent and Choice Hotels International Announce Cvent Instant Book™ Rollout Across Global Choice Portfolio

Embedded into Choice Hotels booking platform, the new tool streamlines group room block management for small and simple events, while expanding planner engagement and booking options

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#corporatetravel—Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider, and Choice Hotels International announced today the global rollout of Cvent Instant Book™ across Choice’s portfolio of franchised hotels. The new direct booking integration, available later in Q3, offers a simplified booking experience for meeting planners to easily find and book guest room blocks online at Choice Hotels properties, streamlining what can traditionally be a cumbersome, manual process. Hotels joining the Choice distribution engine after the acquisition of Radisson Hotels Americas will gain access to Cvent Instant Book soon.





Planners can search, compare real-time rates & availability, and book rooms at Choice Hotels’ properties with just a few simple clicks, bypassing the request for proposal (RFP) process that is typically required for larger, more complex events. Embedding the technology into Choice Hotels booking platform also enables hoteliers to increase their visibility and attract more group business by showcasing their properties to Cvent’s extensive global network of event planners.

“We’re proud to work with Choice Hotels International to further expand our Cvent Instant Book experience,” said Jim Abramson, Cvent Vice President of Product Management. “This new functionality reflects our shared vision of making booking and managing meetings & events easier – for both planners and hoteliers alike. By embracing innovative technology like Cvent Instant Book, Choice Hotels is prioritizing the customer experience, and now, each of their property owners can easily tap into our extensive global network of 110,000 meeting and event organizers who trust Cvent to find the right venue and power their events.”

“We are excited to work with Cvent to further bolster our simplified booking options for meeting planners around the world,” said Abhijit Patel, Vice President, Global Distribution and Commercial Strategy. “Our integration with Cvent highlights our commitment to providing our customers with the technology and functionalities they use most, and we will continue to expand our offerings to best showcase our hotels and attract group business to our properties.”

As a longtime Cvent customer, this announcement expands Choice’s use of Cvent technology to power their group and corporate travel business and reach a global planner audience. All Choice properties are listed on the Cvent Supplier Network, one of the one of the world’s largest venue-sourcing platforms where planners go to find and book meeting and event venues. In addition, Choice will continue their strategic Cvent Business Travel partnership.

To see this new Choice Hotels Instant Book experience live, visit the Cvent Supplier Network and log in to search and book Choice hotels around the world.

