CVD Equipment Corporation Announces Appointment of Andrew Africk to its Board of Directors

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV), a leading provider of chemical vapor deposition and thermal process equipment, announced today it had appointed Andrew Africk to its Board of Directors. The Board of Directors also approved an expansion of the number of directors from the current level of six to seven.





“We are delighted that Mr. Africk has agreed to join our Board,” said Lawrence J. Waldman, Chairman of CVD Equipment Corporation’s Board of Directors. “We appreciate his support of the company as our largest shareholder, and we welcome his extensive corporate and financial experience that will be invaluable to our Board of Directors and executive management team.”

Mr. Africk is the founder of Searay Capital LLC, a private investment company. Mr. Africk established Searay Capital in July 2013 after 21 years leading private equity and capital markets investments for Apollo Global Management. As a Senior Partner at Apollo, Mr. Africk was responsible for investments in technology and communications, and he has 30 years of experience financing, analyzing and investing in public and private companies. Mr. Africk graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Economics, from the University of Pennsylvania Law School with a J.D., and from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business with an MBA.

Manny Lakios, President and CEO of CVD Equipment Corporation, also commented, “I am very pleased to have Mr. Africk join our Board of Directors. His in-depth knowledge of the technology sector will add an additional perspective and allow him to contribute as a member of the Board of Directors strategically as we focus on key markets of high power electronics, battery materials, aerospace and industrial applications.”

About CVD Equipment Corporation

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor deposition, thermal processing, physical vapor transport, gas and chemical delivery control systems, and other equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for industrial applications and research. Our products are used in production environments as well as research and development centers, both academic and corporate. Major target markets include high power electronics (silicon carbide), EV battery materials / energy storage (carbon nanotubes, graphene and silicon nanowires), aerospace & defense (ceramic matrix composites) and industrial applications. Through its application laboratory, the Company allows customers the option to bring their process tools to our laboratory and to work collaboratively with our scientists and engineers to optimize process performance.

