Cut+Dry and Cheney Bros Inc. Announce New Strategic Partnership

Cheney Bros Inc., a leading family-owned and operated broadline food distributor serving the Southeastern United States, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Cut+Dry, the foodservice industry's premier e-commerce platform.





This partnership aims to build Cheney Bros Inc.’s digital commerce capabilities with Cut+Dry’s expertise. Cut+Dry is a trusted e-commerce provider in the foodservice industry, with unparalleled industry expertise backed by the largest proprietary foodservice product database and a cutting-edge platform.

“We are excited to partner with Cheney Bros Inc. to take their business to the next level with our advanced e-commerce offerings,” said Mani Kulasooriya, Co-Founder and CEO of Cut+Dry. “Cheney Bros Inc.’s commitment to excellence and customer service is commendable and resonates with Cut+Dry’s ethos.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Cut+Dry, enhancing our digital capabilities to deliver an exceptional customer experience and drive growth. We found the Cut+Dry team to be not only tech experts but also experts in the foodservice industry, making them an ideal partner for us.” – Joe Haber, Chief Information Officer of Cheney Bros Inc.

About Cheney Bros Inc.

Cheney Bros Inc. is a 4th generation, family-owned broadline distributor based in Florida. The company has been in operation since 1925 and is one of the fastest-growing broadline distributors in the United States, with annual sales of over $3 billion. Cheney Bros Inc. has over 1,800 trucks, 250 loading docks, over 35,000 items, 3,298 employees, and growing, over 800 trucks traveling 23 million miles per year. www.cheneybrothers.com

About Cut+Dry

Cut+Dry is the leading e-commerce platform for independent Foodservice distributors. They help distributors drive revenue growth, get paid faster, save time, and improve customer satisfaction. Built by the same team that built Sysco’s entire digital platform. For more information about Cut+Dry and its benefits for Foodservice distributors, visit www.cutanddry.com or contact press@cutanddry.com.

