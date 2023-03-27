Customers Rank UKG #1 in Time and Payroll

UKG receives top marks in Sapient Insights Group Annual HR Systems Survey White Paper

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HCM—UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced that it was rated a #1 provider for timekeeping and payroll in the 2022-2023 HR Systems Survey White Paper by Sapient Insights Group. The ranking is based directly on customer feedback for vendor satisfaction and user experience from UKG users.

“When we first set out to implement a new system, it was important that we had a single solution where team members and leaders could go to find everything all in one. With UKG, we’ve experienced significant efficiencies and savings in terms of time entry and payroll,” said Crystal Pereira, director of payroll services at Schlegel Villages, a provider of long-term care and retirement homes across Ontario, Canada. “We also appreciate the amazing support we receive from UKG. The team is always willing to listen and truly lives its ‘Partner for Life’ promise.”

In the report, UKG earned the top possible ranking for mid-market payroll and mid-market time management. Customers who completed Sapient Insights Group’s survey also rated UKG highly for the ability to service organizations of all sizes and across all industries in categories for core HR, recruiting, onboarding, learning, performance, analytics and planning, and HR service delivery.

“Solutions providers offering products that are adaptable, flexible, and make complex business processes simple really resonated with this year’s survey participants,” said Stacey Harris, chief research officer at Sapient Insights Group. “Customers clearly responded positively to the overall value delivered by UKG timekeeping and payroll.”

The Sapient Insights Group 2022-2023 HR Systems Survey White Paper provides data and insights to organizations to help them tackle technology transformation, modernize business practices, and invest in change management and people development required for success. The latest survey analysis represents 37 million employees and contingent workers from 65 countries and 2,515 unique organizations.

“Every day at UKG we are focused on innovative technology and service that support changing workforce needs and help our customers better care for their people,” said Jane Graham, group vice president of relationship management at UKG. “Recognition like this validates our people-first approach to solution design and unwavering commitment to delivering innovation and forging lifelong partnerships with our customers. These are key components of our ‘Partner for Life’ promise.”

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. As strong believers in the power of culture and belonging as the secret to success, we champion great workplaces and build lifelong partnerships with our customers to show what’s possible when businesses invest in their people. Born from a historic merger that created one of the world’s leading HCM cloud companies, our Life-work Technology approach to HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people helps more than 75,000 organizations around the globe and across every industry anticipate and adapt to their employees’ needs beyond just work. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Copyright 2023 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.

Follow UKG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Contacts

Dan Gouthro



+1 978 947 7310



daniel.gouthro@ukg.com

For Sales Information:

UKG



+1 800 432 1729



ukg.com