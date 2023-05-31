Customers Give Verint Top Scores in Multiple Categories for Workforce Management

Verint Leads in Five Product Capabilities Satisfaction Categories Including Leveraging Artificial Intelligence

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today announced that it has received top scores in multiple customer satisfaction categories according to DMG Consulting LLC’s 2023/2024 Enterprise Workforce Management Product and Market Report*.

The report provides an insightful analysis of today’s workforce management (WFM) market, competitive landscape, product suites, and the business, market, and technology trends and challenges confronting contact centers in light of increasingly complex contact center operating environments, workforce expectations, and a recessionary economy.

Verint received the top score or tied for the top score in seven vendor satisfaction categories including overall vendor satisfaction, product and implementation satisfaction, and product innovation. In six suite module categories, Verint received top scores or tied including omnichannel scheduling and forecasting, agent self-service, and long-term strategic planning. Verint also was a leader in five WFM product capabilities satisfaction categories including the ability to: support unique voice and digital channel requirements, automatically determine the forecasting/scheduling algorithm to produce optimal results, leverage AI and machine learning to enhance WFM solution performance and create accurate long-term multi-skill hiring/staffing/training plans.

“Artificial intelligence continues to make a huge contribution to WFM solutions, particularly when it’s combined with automation. AI technologies are being used to create smart applications for agent self-service to achieve the right balance between employee and contact center needs while considering the need to deliver a great CX,” notes Donna Fluss, president, DMG Consulting. “AI can also enhance the results of real-time decisioning tools needed to improve the performance of intraday management activities, to automate shrinkage calculations, and to initiate in-the-moment schedule changes. The vendors are listening to their enterprise customers and making changes to reduce the need for WFM administrators or supervisors to handle manual tasks which can be done more quickly, accurately, and fairly via automation.”

“We are honored that our customers once again have awarded Verint’s Workforce Management solution with such high satisfaction scores,” says Verint’s David Singer, global vice president, go-to-market strategy. “These capabilities showcase how AI can augment the human workforce, enable people and bots to work together, elevate customer experience, and maximize the impact on CX automation.”

* DMG Consulting LLC’s 2023 – 2024 Enterprise Workforce Management Product and Market Report, published April 2023.

