Customer.io Launches a Customer Data Platform (CDP) to Activate Real-Time Data

Data Pipelines moves into general availability with data warehouse destinations, reverse ETL, and unlimited API calls in 2023.





PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Customer.io, a leading Customer Engagement Platform for tech-savvy marketers, today announced the general availability of Data Pipelines, their new customer data platform (CDP).

Data Pipelines makes it easy for companies to collect and integrate data from various sources, including websites, servers, and ad platforms. This single centralized hub then routes real-time data to destinations like Mixpanel, Amplitude, Google Analytics, Salesforce, and TikTok.

“By centralizing customer data, Data Pipelines enables marketers to gain a deeper understanding of their audience, make data-driven decisions, and deliver personalized experiences to their customers,” shares Founder and CEO Colin Nederkoorn. “This elevated level of personalization increases the ROI of marketing efforts by improving engagement and driving better results.”

The CDP that adapts to existing infrastructures

Each business has unique data sources and storage preferences. That’s why Data Pipelines is built to work with how companies collect, store, and manage data. This means the platform seamlessly integrates with prominent databases and data warehouse destinations, including Google BigQuery, Postgres, and Snowflake.

To enable companies to deliver even greater value, Data Pipelines works alongside the existing marketing automation functionality available within Customer.io. For companies using alternative customer communication solutions, Data Pipelines can be utilized as a standalone product with popular messaging platforms like Braze, MoEngage, Pardot, and Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

The CDP that connects data with the tools companies already use

With a continuously expanding source and destination catalog, companies can seamlessly integrate with popular platforms such as Facebook, Google Ads, TikTok, and Google Sheets.

The CDP that supports enterprise scale and performance

Data Pipelines has undergone rigorous testing to ensure enterprise-level scale and performance. During the early access phase, it successfully processed billions of API calls, validating its ability to meet the demands of businesses of any size.

The CDP that companies can use for free through the end of 2023

To make Data Pipelines accessible to all businesses, Customer.io is offering a limited-time promotion. Sign up for Data Pipelines here by August 24, 2023 to receive unlimited API calls through the end of the year. This promotion provides several benefits, including the ability to test Data Pipelines without incurring additional costs, migrate seamlessly from existing solutions, and accurately estimate future costs for 2024 budget planning.

“We strongly believe that a customer data platform should be part of the default tech stack for every company,” says Matthew Newhook, CTO. “With our limited-time promotion, we are making Data Pipelines a no-brainer choice for companies seeking to harness the power of data to fuel their growth and deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

For more information on Data Pipelines, please read the company’s blog post.

About Customer.io

Customer.io is a leading, multi-product Customer Engagement Platform for tech-savvy marketers who want more control and flexibility to craft and send data-driven emails, push notifications, SMS, and in-app messages. With their CDP Data Pipelines, Customer.io is at the forefront of helping companies leverage their data effectively. Customer.io has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list and named one of 2022 Inc. Best Workplaces. Visit customer.io to start a free trial.

