<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Custom Truck One Source to Participate in the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial...
Business Wire

Custom Truck One Source to Participate in the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

di Business Wire

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (“Custom Truck One Source” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTOS) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Ryan McMonagle, and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Eperjesy, will participate in a fireside chat and meet with institutional investors at the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The conference is taking place virtually.

The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET. A live audio-only webcast of the presentation will be available through the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.customtruck.com. A replay will be archived and available for 30 days following the conference on the same website.

ABOUT CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE

Custom Truck One Source is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America, with a differentiated “one-stop-shop” business model. The Company offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company’s coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 10,000 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT
Brian Perman, Vice President, Investor Relations

844-403-6138

investors@customtruck.com

Articoli correlati

Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 20%

Business Wire Business Wire -
AMHERST, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of precision...
Continua a leggere

LICT Corporation Seeks Optionality to Enhance Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
RYE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LICT Corporation (the “Corporation”; OTC Pink®: LICT) is announcing that at its April 27, 2023 Board of...
Continua a leggere

Shapeways Announces Transformative Software Releases

Business Wire Business Wire -
Realizing record-breaking customer acquisition growth in Q1 2023NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shapeways, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW), a global leader in the large...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 20%

Business Wire