<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Custom Truck One Source to Participate in the Deutsche Bank 14th Annual...
Business Wire

Custom Truck One Source to Participate in the Deutsche Bank 14th Annual Global Industrials, Materials & Building Products Conference

di Business Wire

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (“Custom Truck One Source” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTOS) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Ryan McMonagle, will participate in a fireside chat and meet with institutional investors at the Deutsche Bank 14th Annual Global Industrials, Materials & Building Products Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 9:50 a.m. ET. A live audio-only webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.customtruck.com. A replay will be archived and available for 30 days following the conference on the same website.

ABOUT CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE

Custom Truck One Source is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America, with a differentiated “one-stop-shop” business model. The Company offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company’s coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 10,000 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT
Brian Perman, Vice President, Investor Relations

844-403-6138

investors@customtruck.com

Articoli correlati

Impinj to Participate in Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that Cary...
Continua a leggere

EVERTEC Appoints Virginia Gambale to Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of...
Continua a leggere

Sonder Holdings Inc. More Than Doubles Footprint in Boston with Addition of 264-key Hotel

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND; “Sonder”), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Impinj to Participate in Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Business Wire