Custom Truck One Source to Participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Leveraged Finance Conference

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Ryan McMonagle, and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Eperjesy, will participate in a fireside chat and will meet with institutional investors at the BofA Securities 2023 Leveraged Finance Conference in Boca Raton, FL on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 10:50 a.m. ET.


A live audio-only webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.customtruck.com. A replay will be archived and available for 30 days following the conference on the same website.

ABOUT CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE

Custom Truck One Source is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America, with a differentiated “one-stop-shop” business model. The Company offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company’s coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 10,200 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT
Brian Perman, Vice President, Investor Relations

844-403-6138

investors@customtruck.com

