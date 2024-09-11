Home Business Wire Custom Truck One Source to Participate in the 23rd Annual D.A. Davidson...
Business Wire

Custom Truck One Source to Participate in the 23rd Annual D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

di Business Wire

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan McMonagle, and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Eperjesy, will attend the 23rd Annual D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, September 19, 2024, and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. For more information, please contact your D.A. Davidson representative.


ABOUT CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE

Custom Truck One Source is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America, with a differentiated “one-stop-shop” business model. The Company offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company’s coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 10,000 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT
Brian Perman, Vice President, Investor Relations

816-723-7906

investors@customtruck.com

Articoli correlati

Hexa Appoints Alaska Communications as Landing Party for MYUS Cable in Oregon

Business Wire Business Wire -
ANCHORAGE, Alaska & KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hexa Capital Consultancy PLT (“Hexa”), owner of the Malaysia-U.S. (“MYUS”) cable based in...
Continua a leggere

Keysight to Spotlight Solutions That Accelerate Radio Frequency Innovations at European Microwave Week 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS): What:   At European Microwave Week (EuMW) 2024, Keysight Technologies will showcase a range of solutions that...
Continua a leggere

Conectado Partners with Hollister High School to Launch Artificial Intelligence and Bioinformatics Education

Business Wire Business Wire -
Innovative Bootcamps Designed to Equip Students with Future-Ready Skills for Tomorrow's Workforce SILICON VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conectado Inc., a provider of...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php