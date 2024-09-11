Custom Truck One Source to Participate in the 23rd Annual D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan McMonagle, and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Eperjesy, will attend the 23rd Annual D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, September 19, 2024, and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. For more information, please contact your D.A. Davidson representative.





ABOUT CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE



Custom Truck One Source is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America, with a differentiated “one-stop-shop” business model. The Company offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company’s coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 10,000 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT

Brian Perman, Vice President, Investor Relations



816-723-7906



investors@customtruck.com