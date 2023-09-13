Home Business Wire Custom Truck One Source to Participate in the 22nd Annual D.A. Davidson...
Business Wire

Custom Truck One Source to Participate in the 22nd Annual D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

di Business Wire

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (“Custom Truck One Source” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTOS) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Ryan McMonagle, and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Eperjesy, will meet with institutional investors at the 22nd Annual D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, September 21, 2023. This event is only available to D.A. Davidson clients.


ABOUT CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE

Custom Truck One Source is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America, with a differentiated “one-stop-shop” business model. The Company offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company’s coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 10,200 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT
Brian Perman, Vice President, Investor Relations

844-403-6138

investors@customtruck.com

