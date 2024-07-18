Home Business Wire Custom Truck One Source to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) today announced it will release second quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 1, 2024.


Management will discuss the results on a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, August 1, 2024. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be available at investors.customtruck.com. To listen by phone, please dial 1-800-715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963 and provide the operator with conference ID 2976854. A replay of the call will be available until 11:59 p.m. EDT, Thursday, August 8, 2024, by dialing 1-800-770-2030 or 1-609-800-9909 and entering passcode 2976854 followed by the # key.

ABOUT CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE

Custom Truck One Source is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America, with a differentiated “one-stop-shop” business model. The Company offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company’s coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 10,300 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Brian Perman, Vice President, Investor Relations

816-723-7906

investors@customtruck.com

