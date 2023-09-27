Custom Truck One Source Problem-Solves Emissions at Utility Expo 2023

Industry pioneer Custom Truck One Source unveils cutting-edge electric and hybrid equipment solutions, underscoring its dedication to addressing industry demand

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) continues to help solve regulatory and emissions challenges for its customers with Lightning PTO, part of the Company’s latest electric and hybrid-electric chassis and equipment under its Load King banner, unveiled here during The Utility Expo show at the Kentucky Exposition Center.





In support of Custom Truck customers’ pressing concerns about emissions compliance, Load King’s Lightning PTO is an electric PTO designed to power hydraulics, offering customers a hybrid solution compatible with standard 110AC outlets that can charge simultaneously during diesel chassis usage.

Visitors to Custom Truck’s booth at The Utility Expo can experience this ePTO’s integration on several types of equipment for the utility and forestry segments that Load King offers on both new-unit orders and retrofits.

Benefits of Lightning PTO include:

Significant diesel fuel savings.

CO2 emissions reduction.

Dramatic maintenance-cost savings.

Less hydraulic oil movement wear and tear.

85% noise reduction promotes safer job sites.

Moreover, a cutting-edge telematics and reporting dashboard accompanies the ePTO, empowering users with data on fuel savings, CO2 emission reductions, and maintenance savings.

“Our latest offerings underscore our unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said Custom Truck Founder, Fred Ross. “The launch is not just about products, but solutions that echo our philosophy–listening and solving the challenges of our industry.”

Custom Truck CEO, Ryan McMonagle, said: “In the midst of evolving emission regulations, and the global push for sustainability, Custom Truck is proud to lead with our new electric and hybrid equipment offerings. This isn’t just about technology; it’s about foresight, commitment, and an unwavering pledge to our customers to stay at the forefront of innovative solutions. Our partnership with Peterbilt and Battle Motors, coupled with the revolutionary Lightning PTO, epitomizes our dedication to a greener, efficient, and cost-effective future.”

Chassis manufacturers Peterbilt and Battle Motors are showcasing the following electric chassis options at Custom Truck’s booth:

Peterbilt Model 220EV Chassis with a Versalift VST-52 aerial : This game-changing fully electric chassis couples with the Load King e-PTO solution, ensuring an all-electric hydraulic operation.

: This game-changing fully electric chassis couples with the Load King e-PTO solution, ensuring an all-electric hydraulic operation. Battle Motors with Terex C4047 Digger Derrick: The equipment in this partnership combines the electrifying efficiency of an advanced Battle Motors EV Truck with the Herculean capabilities of the Terex C4047 Digger Derrick.

ABOUT CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE



Custom Truck One Source is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America, with a differentiated “one-stop-shop” business model. CTOS offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company’s coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 10,200 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, Hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.

ABOUT LOAD KING



For decades Load King has been producing first-class heavy equipment. Cutting-edge innovation and engineering excellence make us the market leader. Load King is a vital part of the Custom Truck One Source family of brands, offering standard and custom trailers, vocational equipment, and a full line of boom trucks and truck cranes. For more information, please visit Load King’s website: loadkingmfg.com.

Contacts

Heather Bristow



Director, Content Marketing



hbristow@customtruck.com