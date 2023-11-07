Custom Truck One Source, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Third Quarter 2023 and Affirms Full-Year 2023 EBITDA Guidance

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS), a leading provider of specialty equipment to the electric utility, telecom, rail and other infrastructure-related end markets, today reported financial results for its three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.





CTOS Third-Quarter Highlights

Total revenue of $434.4 million, an increase of $76.6 million, or 21.4%, compared to $357.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 as a result of continued strong demand across our end markets

Gross profit of $107.2 million, an improvement of $19.0 million, or 21.5%, compared to $88.2 million for the third quarter of 2022

Adjusted Gross Profit of $149.6 million, an increase of $18.8 million, or 14.4%, compared to $130.8 million for the third quarter of 2022

Net income of $9.2 million, an increase of $11.6 million, compared to net loss of $2.4 million, in the third quarter of 2022

Adjusted EBITDA of $100.2 million, an increase of $8.6 million, or 9.3% compared to $91.6 million in the third quarter of 2022

Maintenance of Net Leverage Ratio of 3.3 at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023

Increasing full year 2023 revenue guidance and affirming Adjusted EBITDA guidance

“As we expected, demand remained strong across our primary end markets, which allowed us to deliver another quarter of excellent financial results and strong year-over-year growth in all three of our business segments. Our TES segment realized 34% revenue growth compared to the third quarter of last year. Our ERS segment realized 12% revenue growth, and while we experienced some short-term slowdown in the utility end market, our team effectively managed through it. Our rental fleet ended the quarter with utilization of approximately 80%,” said Ryan McMonagle, Chief Executive Officer of CTOS. “A third consecutive quarter of record setting vehicle production by our team allowed us to both add to our fleet and post strong year-over-year growth in new vehicle sales. This level of production, together with the demand environment and continued improvement in the supply chain give us the confidence to improve our revenue outlook for 2023. In addition, our purchase of $15.8 million of our stock in the quarter reflects our confidence in the improved outlook, as well as the value that we feel we will create for shareholders from continuing to execute on our growth strategy,” McMonagle added.

Summary Actual Financial Results

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended



June 30,



2023 (in $000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Rental revenue $ 118,209 $ 115,010 $ 358,666 $ 336,210 $ 122,169 Equipment sales 283,079 210,903 886,486 656,595 302,117 Parts sales and services 33,065 31,867 98,194 93,557 32,544 Total revenue 434,353 357,780 1,343,346 1,086,362 456,830 Gross Profit $ 107,156 $ 88,172 $ 327,436 $ 255,423 $ 110,619 Adjusted Gross Profit1 $ 149,625 $ 130,784 $ 453,851 $ 386,323 $ 154,235 Net Income (Loss) $ 9,180 $ (2,382 ) $ 34,590 $ 7,968 $ 11,610 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 100,185 $ 91,634 $ 308,568 $ 268,494 $ 103,183

1 Each of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Further information and reconciliations for our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measure under United States generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”) are included at the end of this press release.

Summary Actual Financial Results by Segment



Our results are reported for our three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (“ERS”), Truck and Equipment Sales (“TES”) and Aftermarket Parts and Services (“APS”). ERS encompasses our core rental business, inclusive of sales of used rental equipment to our customers. TES encompasses our specialized truck and equipment production and new equipment sales activities. APS encompasses sales and rentals of parts, tools and other supplies to our customers, as well as our aftermarket repair service operations. Segment performance is presented below for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 and three months ended June 30, 2023.

Equipment Rental Solutions Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended



June 30,



2023 (in $000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Rental revenue $ 114,929 $ 112,009 $ 346,545 $ 325,679 $ 117,832 Equipment sales 52,175 37,121 195,005 133,674 50,694 Total revenue 167,104 149,130 541,550 459,353 168,526 Cost of rental revenue 29,613 27,221 90,014 79,863 31,341 Cost of equipment sales 37,828 27,015 148,711 100,663 39,802 Depreciation of rental equipment 41,652 41,776 123,969 128,126 42,805 Total cost of revenue 109,093 96,012 362,694 308,652 113,948 Gross profit $ 58,011 $ 53,118 $ 178,856 $ 150,701 $ 54,578

Truck and Equipment Sales Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended June 30,



2023 (in $000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Equipment sales $ 230,904 $ 173,782 $ 691,481 $ 522,921 $ 251,423 Cost of equipment sales 191,084 146,573 571,592 444,798 205,464 Gross profit $ 39,820 $ 27,209 $ 119,889 $ 78,123 $ 45,959

Aftermarket Parts and Services Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended



June 30,



2023 (in $000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Rental revenue $ 3,280 $ 3,001 $ 12,121 $ 10,531 $ 4,337 Parts and services revenue 33,065 31,867 98,194 93,557 32,544 Total revenue 36,345 34,868 110,315 104,088 36,881 Cost of revenue 26,203 26,187 79,178 74,715 25,988 Depreciation of rental equipment 817 836 2,446 2,774 811 Total cost of revenue 27,020 27,023 81,624 77,489 26,799 Gross profit $ 9,325 $ 7,845 $ 28,691 $ 26,599 $ 10,082

Summary Combined Operating Metrics

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended



June 30,



2023 (in $000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Ending OEC(a) (as of period end) $ 1,466,000 $ 1,428,800 $ 1,466,000 $ 1,428,800 $ 1,467,779 Average OEC on rent(b) $ 1,155,600 $ 1,182,500 $ 1,191,300 $ 1,161,400 $ 1,203,855 Fleet utilization(c) 78.9 % 83.8 % 81.3 % 83.0 % 81.7 % OEC on rent yield(d) 40.8 % 38.5 % 39.8 % 38.9 % 40.1 % Sales order backlog(e) (as of period end) $ 779,295 $ 709,180 $ 779,295 $ 709,180 $ 863,757

(a) Ending OEC — original equipment cost (“OEC”) is the original equipment cost of units at the end of the measurement period. (b) Average OEC on rent — Average OEC on rent is calculated as the weighted-average OEC on rent during the stated period. (c) Fleet utilization — total number of days the rental equipment was rented during a specified period of time divided by the total number of days available during the same period and weighted based on OEC. (d) OEC on rent yield (“ORY”) — a measure of return realized by our rental fleet during a 12-month period. ORY is calculated as rental revenue (excluding freight recovery and ancillary fees) during the stated period divided by the Average OEC on rent for the same period. For periods of less than 12 months, the ORY is adjusted to an annualized basis. (e) Sales order backlog — purchase orders received for customized and stock equipment. Sales order backlog should not be considered an accurate measure of future net sales.

Management Commentary



Total revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was characterized by continued strong customer demand for both rental and new equipment across our end markets. Third quarter 2023 rental revenue increased 2.8% to $118.2 million, compared to $115.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting the continued expansion of our rental fleet, stable utilization, and pricing gains. Equipment sales increased 34.2% in the third quarter of 2023 to $283.1 million, compared to $210.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting record levels of production, continuing improvements in the supply chain, and our ability to replenish inventory. Parts sales and service revenue increased 3.8% to $33.1 million, compared to $31.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. On a sequential quarter basis, total third quarter revenue for 2023 decreased $22.5 million, or 4.9%, primarily due to the timing of new sales and a decline in average OEC on rent.

In our ERS segment, rental revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $114.9 million compared to $112.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, a 2.6% increase. Fleet utilization continued to be strong at 78.9% compared to 83.8% in the third quarter of 2022, and we ended the quarter at 80.5%. Average OEC on rent decreased 2.3% year-over-year, primarily as a result of the lower utilization in the quarter. Total segment gross profit in the third quarter of 2023 was $58.0 million, an increase of 9.2% compared to $53.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted Gross Profit in the segment was $99.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $94.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, representing 5.0% year-over-year growth. Rental Gross Profit improved to $85.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $84.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, a 0.6% increase. On a sequential quarter basis, total segment third quarter of 2023 revenue decreased $1.4 million, or 0.8%, driven by a 2.5% decrease in rental equipment sales compared to the second quarter. Despite the decline, we experienced favorable pricing, with OEC on rent yield increasing to a record 40.8% in the third quarter of 2023, up from 40.1% in the second quarter of 2023.

Revenue in our TES segment increased 32.9% to $230.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, from $173.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of continued supply chain improvements, which allowed us to acquire more inventory, record production levels that led to greater order fulfillments and sustained strong customer demand. Gross profit improved by 46.3% to $39.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $27.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. Gross profit margin for the quarter was 17.2%, up from 15.7% in the third quarter of 2022. On a sequential quarter basis, total revenue in the third quarter of 2023 decreased $20.5 million, or 8.2%.

APS segment revenue increased 4.2% in the third quarter of 2023 to $36.3 million, compared to $34.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Growth in demand for parts, tools and accessories sales was augmented by increased tools and accessories rentals in the Parts, Tools and Accessories (“PTA”) division. Gross profit margin increased to 25.7% in the third quarter of 2023 from 22.5% in the third quarter of 2022. On a sequential quarter basis, total segment gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2023 decreased 160 bps from 27.3%.

Net income was $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to net loss of $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. The $11.6 million increase in net income is primarily the result of gross profit expansion, partially offset by higher interest costs. On a sequential quarter basis, total third quarter of 2023 net income declined $2.4 million primarily due to lower gross profit and higher interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 was $100.2 million, an increase of 9.3%, compared to $91.6 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was largely driven by growth in rental revenue and new and used equipment sales, all of which contributed to margin expansion. On a sequential quarter basis, Adjusted EBITDA declined by $3.0 million.

As of September 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents was $8.8 million, Total Debt outstanding was $1,451.2 million, Net Debt was $1,442.4 million and Net Leverage Ratio was 3.3x. Availability under the senior secured credit facility was $254.5 million as of September 30, 2023, and based on our borrowing base calculation, we have an additional $287.4 million of availability that we can potentially utilize by upsizing our existing facility. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, Ending OEC increased by $37.2 million as our fleet additions were only partially offset by our continued focus on selling older equipment from our rental fleet at current advantageous residual values. During the three months ended September 30, 2023, CTOS purchased $15.8 million of its common stock.

OUTLOOK



We are updating our full-year revenue guidance for 2023 at this time, as well as affirming our full-year 2023 EBITDA guidance. We believe our ERS segment will continue to benefit from strong demand from our rental customers, sustained levels of average OEC on rent and for resilient demand for purchases of rental fleet units, particularly older equipment for the remainder of the year. While we continue to expect to make gross investments in our rental fleet of more than $400 million this year, higher-than-anticipated levels of rental asset sales year-to-date likely will result in the net growth in our rental fleet (based on Ending OEC) being more modest than expected earlier this year. Regarding our TES segment, supply chain improvements, improved inventory levels, record production and strong backlog levels continue to enhance our ability to produce and deliver an even greater number of units in 2023 than we did previously. Commenting on the improvement outlook, McMonagle added, “Overall, we expect a seasonally strong fourth quarter and hope that the performance will exceed that of the fourth quarter of 2022, which benefited from the highest level of utilization in the Company’s history, as well as noted supply chain improvements, which allowed for record levels of new equipment sales. Despite the confidence implied by our improved outlook, given the level of share repurchase activity this year, as well as the continued investment in working capital to meet expected revenue growth, our ability to achieve our 3.0x leverage target by year end will be delayed until later in 2024.”

2023 Consolidated Outlook Revenue $1,765 million — $1,870 million Adjusted EBITDA1 $425 million — $445 million 2023 Revenue Outlook by Segment ERS $710 million — $745 million TES $910 million — $970 million APS $145 million — $155 million

1 CTOS is not able to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA for the year ending December 31, 2023 to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, because management cannot reliably present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA for the year ending December 31, 2023 to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, because management cannot reliably forecast net income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect GAAP net income including, but not limited to, customer buyout requests on rentals with rental purchase options, income tax expense and changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be used to predict net income as the difference between the two measures is variable.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION



The Company has scheduled a conference call at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time on November 7, 2023, to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results. A webcast and a presentation of financial information will be publicly available at: investors.customtruck.com. To listen by phone, please dial 1-855-327-6837 or 1-631-891-4304. A replay of the call will be available until midnight ET, Tuesday, November 14, 2023, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 10022473.

ABOUT CTOS



CTOS is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America, with a differentiated “one-stop-shop” business model. CTOS offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company’s coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 10,200 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, Hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s management’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in this press release. This press release is based on certain assumptions that the Company’s management has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as the Company’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate in these circumstances. As you read and consider this press release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Many factors could affect the Company’s actual performance and results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: increases in labor costs, our inability to obtain raw materials, component parts and/or finished goods in a timely and cost-effective manner, and our inability to manage our rental equipment in an effective manner; our sales order backlog may not be indicative of the level of our future revenues; increases in unionization rate in our workforce; our inability to recruit and retain the experienced personnel, including skilled technicians, we need to compete in our industries; our inability to attract and retain highly skilled personnel and our inability to retain our senior management; material disruptions to our operation and manufacturing locations as a result of public health concerns, equipment failures, natural disasters, work stoppages, power outages or other reasons; potential impairment charges; any further increase in the cost of new equipment that we purchase for use in our rental fleet or for sale as inventory; aging or obsolescence of our existing equipment, and the fluctuations of market value thereof; disruptions in our supply chain; our business may be impacted by government spending; we may experience losses in excess of our recorded reserves for receivables; unfavorable conditions in the capital and credit markets and our inability to obtain additional capital as required; increases in price of fuel or freight; regulatory technological advancement, or other changes in our core end-markets may affect our customers’ spending; difficulty in integrating acquired businesses and fully realizing the anticipated benefits and cost savings of the acquired businesses, as well as additional transaction and transition costs that we will continue to incur following acquisitions; material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting which, if not remediated, could result in material misstatements in our financial statements; the interest of our majority stockholder, which may not be consistent with the other stockholders; our significant indebtedness, which may adversely affect our financial position, limit our available cash and our access to additional capital, prevent us from growing our business and increase our risk of default; our inability to generate cash, which could lead to a default; significant operating and financial restrictions imposed by our debt agreements; changes in interest rates, which could increase our debt service obligations on the variable rate indebtedness and decrease our net income and cash flows; disruptions in our information technology systems or a compromise of our system security, limiting our ability to effectively monitor and control our operations, adjust to changing market conditions, and implement strategic initiatives; we are subject to complex laws and regulations, including environmental and safety regulations that can adversely affect cost, manner or feasibility of doing business; we are subject to a series of risks related to climate change; and increased attention to, and evolving expectations for, sustainability and environmental, social and governance initiatives. For a more complete description of these and other possible risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended



June 30,



2023 (in $000s except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Rental revenue $ 118,209 $ 115,010 $ 358,666 $ 336,210 $ 122,169 Equipment sales 283,079 210,903 886,486 656,595 302,117 Parts sales and services 33,065 31,867 98,194 93,557 32,544 Total revenue 434,353 357,780 1,343,346 1,086,362 456,830 Cost of Revenue Cost of rental revenue 29,874 28,207 91,754 82,791 31,981 Depreciation of rental equipment 42,469 42,612 126,415 130,900 43,616 Cost of equipment sales 228,912 173,588 720,303 545,461 245,266 Cost of parts sales and services 25,942 25,201 77,438 71,787 25,348 Total cost of revenue 327,197 269,608 1,015,910 830,939 346,211 Gross Profit 107,156 88,172 327,436 255,423 110,619 Operating Expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 56,955 49,835 171,974 152,269 58,028 Amortization 6,698 6,794 19,976 27,000 6,606 Non-rental depreciation 2,602 1,938 7,973 7,302 2,721 Transaction expenses and other 2,890 6,498 10,039 17,192 3,689 Total operating expenses 69,145 65,065 209,962 203,763 71,044 Operating Income 38,011 23,107 117,474 51,660 39,575 Other Expense Interest expense, net 34,144 22,887 94,945 62,324 31,625 Financing and other income (5,745 ) (1,747 ) (14,744 ) (25,905 ) (5,048 ) Total other expense 28,399 21,140 80,201 36,419 26,577 Income Before Income Taxes 9,612 1,967 37,273 15,241 12,998 Income Tax Expense 432 4,349 2,683 7,273 1,388 Net Income (Loss) $ 9,180 $ (2,382 ) $ 34,590 $ 7,968 $ 11,610 Net Income Per Share Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.03 $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.03 $ 0.05

