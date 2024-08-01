Custom Truck One Source, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results and Updates Full-Year Guidance

Home Business Wire Custom Truck One Source, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results and Updates...
KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS), a leading provider of specialty equipment to the electric utility, telecom, rail, forestry, waste management and other infrastructure-related end markets, today reported financial results for its three and six months ended June 30, 2024.


CTOS Second-Quarter Highlights

  • Total revenue of $423.0 million, a decrease of $33.8 million, or 7.4%, compared to $456.8 million for the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to fewer rental asset sales and lower rental demand from the utility end market
  • Gross profit of $89.3 million, a decline of $21.4 million, or 19.3%, compared to $110.6 million for the second quarter of 2023
  • Adjusted Gross Profit of $133.9 million, a decrease of $20.4 million, or 13.2%, compared to $154.2 million for the second quarter of 2023
  • Net loss of $24.5 million, compared to net income of $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2023
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $80.1 million, a decrease of $23.1 million, or 22.4%, compared to $103.2 million in the second quarter of 2023

“Despite a sequential decline in net income, we delivered sequential Adjusted EBITDA growth in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2024. While we are not satisfied with our financial results for the first half of the year, we believe CTOS is well-positioned to capitalize on the secular tailwinds we see in the end markets we serve, driven by AI and data center investment, electrification, and utility grid upgrades. As we have discussed on our recent earnings calls, we continue to be impacted by a slow-down in work in our core T&D markets, which primarily impacts our ERS segment. We believe that this decline is temporary, and we are already seeing signs of improvement in the third quarter. We anticipate a return to growth in 2025,” said Ryan McMonagle, Chief Executive Officer of CTOS. “We continue to see good demand in our infrastructure, rail and telecom end markets, which all contributed to our TES segment performance. Segment sales are up 6% for the first half of 2024, on top of the nearly 30% growth we experienced in fiscal 2023. Our sales backlog has returned to a more normalized level of just under six months, as OEM production and overall supply chain continue to improve,” McMonagle added.

Summary Actual Financial Results

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024

(in $000s)

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Rental revenue

$

102,997

 

 

$

122,169

 

$

209,168

 

 

$

240,457

 

$

106,171

 

Equipment sales

 

285,633

 

 

 

302,117

 

 

558,235

 

 

 

603,407

 

 

272,602

 

Parts sales and services

 

34,383

 

 

 

32,544

 

 

66,917

 

 

 

65,129

 

 

32,534

 

Total revenue

 

423,013

 

 

 

456,830

 

 

834,320

 

 

 

908,993

 

 

411,307

 

Gross Profit

$

89,267

 

 

$

110,619

 

$

179,976

 

 

$

220,280

 

$

90,709

 

Adjusted Gross Profit1

$

133,852

 

 

$

154,235

 

$

268,305

 

 

$

304,226

 

$

134,453

 

Net Income (Loss)

$

(24,478

)

 

$

11,610

 

$

(38,813

)

 

$

25,410

 

$

(14,335

)

Adjusted EBITDA1

$

80,056

 

 

$

103,183

 

$

157,432

 

 

$

208,383

 

$

77,376

 

1

  

Each of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Further information and reconciliations for our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measure under United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included at the end of this press release.

Summary Actual Financial Results by Segment

Our results are reported for our three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (“ERS”), Truck and Equipment Sales (“TES”) and Aftermarket Parts and Services (“APS”). ERS encompasses our core rental business, inclusive of sales of used rental equipment to our customers. TES encompasses our specialized truck and equipment production and new equipment sales activities. APS encompasses sales and rentals of parts, tools, and other supplies to our customers, as well as our aftermarket repair service operations.

Equipment Rental Solutions

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024

(in $000s)

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Rental revenue

$

100,699

 

$

117,832

 

$

203,987

 

$

231,616

 

$

103,288

Equipment sales

 

37,712

 

 

50,694

 

 

70,452

 

 

142,830

 

 

32,740

Total revenue

 

138,411

 

 

168,526

 

 

274,439

 

 

374,446

 

 

136,028

Cost of rental revenue

 

29,281

 

 

31,341

 

 

59,081

 

 

60,401

 

 

29,800

Cost of equipment sales

 

25,792

 

 

39,802

 

 

49,890

 

 

110,883

 

 

24,098

Depreciation of rental equipment

 

43,581

 

 

42,805

 

 

86,278

 

 

82,317

 

 

42,697

Total cost of revenue

 

98,654

 

 

113,948

 

 

195,249

 

 

253,601

 

 

96,595

Gross profit

$

39,757

 

$

54,578

 

$

79,190

 

$

120,845

 

$

39,433

Truck and Equipment Sales

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024

(in $000s)

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Equipment sales

$

247,921

 

$

251,423

 

$

487,783

 

$

460,577

 

$

239,862

Cost of equipment sales

 

205,526

 

 

205,464

 

 

402,228

 

 

380,508

 

 

196,702

Gross profit

$

42,395

 

$

45,959

 

$

85,555

 

$

80,069

 

$

43,160

Aftermarket Parts and Services

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024

(in $000s)

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Rental revenue

$

2,298

 

$

4,337

 

$

5,181

 

$

8,841

 

$

2,883

Parts and services revenue

 

34,383

 

 

32,544

 

 

66,917

 

 

65,129

 

 

32,534

Total revenue

 

36,681

 

 

36,881

 

 

72,098

 

 

73,970

 

 

35,417

Cost of revenue

 

28,562

 

 

25,988

 

 

54,816

 

 

52,975

 

 

26,254

Depreciation of rental equipment

 

1,004

 

 

811

 

 

2,051

 

 

1,629

 

 

1,047

Total cost of revenue

 

29,566

 

 

26,799

 

 

56,867

 

 

54,604

 

 

27,301

Gross profit

$

7,115

 

$

10,082

 

$

15,231

 

$

19,366

 

$

8,116

Summary Combined Operating Metrics

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024

(in $000s)

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

Ending OEC(a) (as of period end)

$

1,457,955

 

 

$

1,467,779

 

 

$

1,457,955

 

 

$

1,467,779

 

 

$

1,452,856

 

Average OEC on rent(b)

$

1,044,683

 

 

$

1,203,855

 

 

$

1,055,189

 

 

$

1,209,111

 

 

$

1,065,695

 

Fleet utilization(c)

 

71.7

%

 

 

81.7

%

 

 

72.4

%

 

 

82.6

%

 

 

73.3

%

OEC on rent yield(d)

 

40.0

%

 

 

40.1

%

 

 

40.3

%

 

 

39.8

%

 

 

40.5

%

Sales order backlog(e) (as of period end)

$

478,244

 

 

$

863,757

 

 

$

478,244

 

 

$

863,757

 

 

$

537,292

 

(a)

Ending OEC — Ending original equipment cost (“OEC”) is the original equipment cost of units at the end of the measurement period.

(b)

Average OEC on rent — Average OEC on rent is calculated as the weighted-average OEC on rent during the stated period.

(c)

Fleet utilization — total number of days the rental equipment was rented during a specified period of time divided by the total number of days available during the same period and weighted based on OEC.

(d)

OEC on rent yield (“ORY”) — a measure of return realized by our rental fleet during a period. ORY is calculated as rental revenue (excluding freight recovery and ancillary fees) during the stated period divided by the Average OEC on rent for the same period. For periods of less than 12 months, the ORY is adjusted to an annualized basis.

(e)

Sales order backlog — purchase orders received for customized and stock equipment. Sales order backlog should not be considered an accurate measure of future net sales.

Management Commentary

In the second quarter of 2024, total revenue was $423.0 million, a decrease of 7.4% from the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter 2024 rental revenue decreased 15.7% to $103.0 million, compared to $122.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, due to lower utilization and average OEC on rent than we anticipated. Equipment sales decreased 5.5% in the second quarter of 2024 to $285.6 million, compared to $302.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, primarily driven by lower rental asset sales of used equipment. The Company continues to be impacted by end-market supply chain constraints, environmental, regulatory and customer financing factors affecting the timing of transmission job starts. These delays contributed to both lower than expected rental revenue and rental asset sales during this quarter.

In our ERS segment, rental revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was $100.7 million compared to $117.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, a 14.5% decrease. Fleet utilization declined to 71.7% compared to 81.7% in the second quarter of 2023. Average OEC on rent decreased 13% year-over-year, primarily as a result of the lower utilization in the quarter. Equipment sales decreased 25.6% in the second quarter of 2024 to $37.7 million compared to $50.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, due to market demand softness as a result of the current utility end market environment. ERS gross profit in the second quarter of 2024 and 2023 was $39.8 million and $54.6 million, respectively. Adjusted Gross Profit in the segment was $83.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $97.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross profit from rentals, which excludes depreciation of rental equipment, decreased to $71.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $86.5 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Revenue in our TES segment decreased 1.4% to $247.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, from $251.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, as normalized supply chains have reduced product lead times and decreased the need for our customers to reserve equipment far in advance. Gross profit declined by 7.8% to $42.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $46.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. TES saw a reduction in backlog of 45% to $478.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of utility market softness.

APS segment revenue remained flat in the second quarter of 2024 at $36.7 million, compared to $36.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. Gross profit margin decreased to 19.4% in the second quarter of 2024 from 27.3% in the second quarter of 2023 due to the lower levels of tools and accessories rentals and an increase in cost of revenue due to higher costs of materials.

Net loss was $24.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $11.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. The $36.1 million decrease in net income is primarily due to lower revenue leading to decreased gross profit and higher interest expense on variable-rate debt and variable-rate floor plan liabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $80.1 million, a decrease of 22.4%, compared to $103.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was largely driven by a decline in used equipment sales in our ERS segment as well as higher costs associated with variable-rate floorplan liabilities as a result of higher rates and inventory levels.

As of June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents was $8.1 million, Total Debt outstanding was $1,551.7 million, Net Debt was $1,543.7 million and Net Leverage Ratio was 4.11x. Availability under the senior secured credit facility was $159.5 million as of June 30, 2024, and based on our borrowing base, we have an additional $328.3 million of availability that we can potentially utilize by upsizing our existing facility. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Ending OEC decreased by $5.099 million as we shifted allocation of new equipment builds in favor of our TES segment in order to capitalize on a continuing solid demand environment for vocational trucks. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, CTOS purchased $16.7 million of its common stock.

OUTLOOK

We are updating our full-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1, 4 guidance for 2024. Our ERS segment has continued to experience near-term pressure in demand in the utility market as a result of financing, supply chain, and regulatory factors. These headwinds in our utility end markets are driving lower than anticipated OEC on rent in our core ERS segment and will likely continue for the remainder of this year. Regarding TES, supply chain improvements, healthy inventory levels, and more normalized backlog levels continue to improve our ability to produce and deliver more units in 2024, albeit at a lower growth rate than previously expected. Our customers continue to need our equipment but are choosing to delay purchase decisions influenced by both their expectation of lower interest rates to come and the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming election. While we are lowering our consolidated revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1, 4 guidance for the year, we continue to focus on generating positive free cash flow in 2024, but expect it to be lower than our previous target of generating more than $100 million of levered free cash flow2, 4. Also, we now expect to deliver a net leverage ratio3, 4 that will modestly decrease from current levels by the end of the fiscal year. “We continue to have confidence in the long-term strength of our end markets and the continued execution by our teams to profitably grow our business, better serve our customers and position CTOS for future growth. Our updated outlook reflects the risks associated with some near-term challenges for our customers in the T&D sector, which we now expect could persist through the balance of the fiscal year.” said Ryan McMonagle, Chief Executive Officer of CTOS.

2024 Consolidated Outlook

 

 

 

Revenue

$1,800 million

$1,980 million

Adjusted EBITDA1, 4

$340 million

$375 million

 

 

 

 

2024 Revenue Outlook by Segment

 

 

ERS

$610 million

$640 million

TES

$1,050 million

$1,190 million

APS

$140 million

$150 million

1

  

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP performance measure that we use to monitor our results of operations, to measure performance against debt covenants and performance relative to competitors. Refer to the section below entitled “Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures” for further information about Adjusted EBITDA.

2

  

Levered Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less cash flow for investing activities, excluding acquisitions, plus acquisition of inventory through floor plan payables – non-trade less repayment of floor plan payables – non-trade, both of which are included in cash flow from financing activities in our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

3

  

Net leverage ratio is a non-GAAP performance measure used by management, and we believe it provides useful information to investors because it is an important measure to evaluate our debt levels and progress toward leverage targets, which is consistent with the manner our lenders and management use this measure. Refer to the section below entitled “Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures” for further information about net leverage ratio.

4

  

CTOS is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA, Net Leverage Ratio and Levered Free Cash Flow for the year ending December 31, 2024 to their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measure due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect such GAAP measures including, but not limited to, customer buyout requests on rentals with rental purchase options and income tax expense. Adjusted EBITDA, Net Leverage Ratio and Levered Free Cash Flow should not be used to predict their respective most directly comparable GAAP measure as the differences between the respective measures are variable and unpredictable.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company has scheduled a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on August 1, 2024, to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results. A webcast will be publicly available at: investors.customtruck.com. To listen by phone, please dial 1-800-715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963 and provide the operator with conference ID 2976854. A replay of the call will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 8, 2024, by dialing 1-800-770-2030 or 1-609-800-9909 and entering passcode 2976854.

ABOUT CTOS

CTOS is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America, with a differentiated “one-stop-shop” business model. CTOS offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. The Company’s coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 10,200 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, Hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools, and accessories. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “suggests,” “plans,” “targets,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s management’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in this press release. This press release is based on certain assumptions that the Company’s management has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as the Company’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate in these circumstances and at such time. As you read and consider this press release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Many factors could affect the Company’s actual performance and results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: increases in labor costs, our inability to obtain raw materials, component parts and/or finished goods in a timely and cost-effective manner, and our inability to manage our rental equipment in an effective manner; competition in the equipment dealership and rental industries; our sales order backlog may not be indicative of the level of our future revenues; increases in unionization rate in our workforce; our inability to recruit and retain the experienced personnel, including skilled technicians, we need to compete in our industries; our inability to attract and retain highly skilled personnel and our inability to retain or plan for succession of our senior management; material disruptions to our operation and manufacturing locations as a result of public health concerns, equipment failures, natural disasters, work stoppages, power outages or other reasons; potential impairment charges; any further increase in the cost of new equipment that we purchase for use in our rental fleet or for sale as inventory; aging or obsolescence of our existing equipment, and the fluctuations of market value thereof; disruptions in our supply chain; our business may be impacted by government spending; we may experience losses in excess of our recorded reserves for receivables; uncertainty relating to macroeconomic conditions, unfavorable conditions in the capital and credit markets and our inability to obtain additional capital as required; increases in price of fuel or freight; regulatory technological advancement, or other changes in our core end-markets may affect our customers’ spending; difficulty in integrating acquired businesses and fully realizing the anticipated benefits and cost savings of the acquired businesses, as well as additional transaction and transition costs that we will continue to incur following acquisitions; the interest of our majority stockholder, which may not be consistent with the other stockholders; our significant indebtedness, which may adversely affect our financial position, limit our available cash and our access to additional capital, prevent us from growing our business and increase our risk of default; our inability to generate cash, which could lead to a default; significant operating and financial restrictions imposed by our debt agreements; changes in interest rates, which could increase our debt service obligations on the variable rate indebtedness and decrease our net income and cash flows; disruptions or security compromises affecting our information technology systems or those of our critical services providers could adversely affect our operating results by subjecting us to liability, and limiting our ability to effectively monitor and control our operations, adjust to changing market conditions or implement strategic initiatives; we are subject to complex laws and regulations, including environmental and safety regulations that can adversely affect cost, manner or feasibility of doing business; material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting which, if not remediated, could result in material misstatements in our financial statements, we are subject to a series of risks related to climate change; and increased attention to, and evolving expectations for, sustainability and environmental, social and governance initiatives. For a more complete description of these and other possible risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and its subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024

(in $000s except per share data)

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental revenue

$

102,997

 

 

$

122,169

 

 

$

209,168

 

 

$

240,457

 

 

$

106,171

 

Equipment sales

 

285,633

 

 

 

302,117

 

 

 

558,235

 

 

 

603,407

 

 

 

272,602

 

Parts sales and services

 

34,383

 

 

 

32,544

 

 

 

66,917

 

 

 

65,129

 

 

 

32,534

 

Total revenue

 

423,013

 

 

 

456,830

 

 

 

834,320

 

 

 

908,993

 

 

 

411,307

 

Cost of Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of rental revenue

 

29,295

 

 

 

31,981

 

 

 

59,120

 

 

 

61,880

 

 

 

29,825

 

Depreciation of rental equipment

 

44,585

 

 

 

43,616

 

 

 

88,329

 

 

 

83,946

 

 

 

43,744

 

Cost of equipment sales

 

231,318

 

 

 

245,266

 

 

 

452,118

 

 

 

491,391

 

 

 

220,800

 

Cost of parts sales and services

 

28,548

 

 

 

25,348

 

 

 

54,777

 

 

 

51,496

 

 

 

26,229

 

Total cost of revenue

 

333,746

 

 

 

346,211

 

 

 

654,344

 

 

 

688,713

 

 

 

320,598

 

Gross Profit

 

89,267

 

 

 

110,619

 

 

 

179,976

 

 

 

220,280

 

 

 

90,709

 

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

55,697

 

 

 

58,028

 

 

 

113,692

 

 

 

115,019

 

 

 

57,995

 

Amortization

 

6,692

 

 

 

6,606

 

 

 

13,270

 

 

 

13,278

 

 

 

6,578

 

Non-rental depreciation

 

3,360

 

 

 

2,721

 

 

 

6,280

 

 

 

5,371

 

 

 

2,920

 

Transaction expenses and other

 

5,844

 

 

 

3,689

 

 

 

10,690

 

 

 

7,149

 

 

 

4,846

 

Total operating expenses

 

71,593

 

 

 

71,044

 

 

 

143,932

 

 

 

140,817

 

 

 

72,339

 

Operating Income

 

17,674

 

 

 

39,575

 

 

 

36,044

 

 

 

79,463

 

 

 

18,370

 

Other Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

42,401

 

 

 

31,625

 

 

 

80,316

 

 

 

60,801

 

 

 

37,915

 

Financing and other expense (income)

 

(3,319

)

 

 

(5,048

)

 

 

(6,581

)

 

 

(8,999

)

 

 

(3,262

)

Total other expense

 

39,082

 

 

 

26,577

 

 

 

73,735

 

 

 

51,802

 

 

 

34,653

 

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

 

(21,408

)

 

 

12,998

 

 

 

(37,691

)

 

 

27,661

 

 

 

(16,283

)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

 

3,070

 

 

 

1,388

 

 

 

1,122

 

 

 

2,251

 

 

 

(1,948

)

Net Income (Loss)

$

(24,478

)

 

$

11,610

 

 

$

(38,813

)

 

$

25,410

 

 

$

(14,335

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (Loss) Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.10

)

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

(0.16

)

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

(0.06

)

Diluted

$

(0.10

)

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

(0.16

)

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

(0.06

)

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT
Brian Perman, Vice President, Investor Relations

(816) 723 – 7906

investors@customtruck.com

