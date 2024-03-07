Custom Truck One Source, Inc. Reports Record Results for Full-Year 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS), a leading provider of specialty equipment to the electric utility, telecom, rail, and other infrastructure-related end markets, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.





CTOS Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Highlights

Total quarterly revenue of $521.8 million and annual revenue of $1,865.1 million, as a result of continued strong demand across our end markets

Quarterly gross profit of $126.8 million, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 1.2%, compared to $128.3 million for fourth quarter 2022 and annual gross profit of $454.3 million, an increase of $70.5 million, or 18.4%, compared to $383.7 million for 2022

Adjusted gross profit increased 1.2% to $171.1 million compared to $169.1 million for fourth quarter 2022 and annual adjusted gross profit of $624.9 million, an increase of $69.5 million or 12.5%, compared to $555.5 million for 2022

Quarterly net income decreased $14.8 million to $16.1 million, compared to net income of $30.9 million in fourth quarter 2022 and annual 2023 net income increased $11.8 million to $50.7 million, compared to full-year 2022 net income of $38.9 million

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $118.4 million compared to $124.5 million in the fourth quarter 2022 and annual Adjusted EBITDA of $426.9 million, an increase of $34.0 million, or 8.6%, compared to 2022 full-year Adjusted EBITDA of $393.0 million

“Our fourth quarter results concluded a strong year despite some end-market pressures in the second half of the year. In 2023, our TES segment realized 29% revenue growth compared to 2022. In addition, our ERS segment realized 10% year-over-year revenue growth. Our entire team was instrumental in achieving record vehicle production this year, which helped drive the performance in both segments,” said Ryan McMonagle, Chief Executive Officer of CTOS. “As we head into 2024, we continue to see strong demand from customers across all our primary end-markets and in all three of our business segments. Our outlook for this year makes it clear that we expect 2024 to be another year of growth for Custom Truck. A strong focus on capital allocation this year will allow us to pursue our growth strategy and to deliver free cash flow generation and continued deleveraging, all of which will create long-term value for shareholders,” McMonagle added.

Summary Financial Results

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended September 30, (in $000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 Rental revenue $ 120,244 $ 127,829 $ 478,910 $ 464,039 $ 118,209 Equipment sales 366,967 325,746 1,253,453 982,341 283,079 Parts sales and services 34,543 33,149 132,737 126,706 33,065 Total revenue 521,754 486,724 1,865,100 1,573,086 434,353 Gross profit $ 126,824 $ 128,325 $ 454,260 $ 383,748 $ 107,156 Net income $ 16,122 $ 30,937 $ 50,712 $ 38,905 $ 9,180 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 118,361 $ 124,484 $ 426,930 $ 392,978 $ 100,185

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Further information and reconciliations for our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measure under United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included at the end of this press release.

Summary Financial Results by Segment



Our results are reported for our three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (“ERS”), Truck and Equipment Sales (“TES”) and Aftermarket Parts and Services (“APS”). ERS encompasses our core rental business, inclusive of sales of rental equipment to our customers. TES encompasses our specialized truck and equipment production and sales activities. APS encompasses sales and rentals of parts, tools and other supplies to our customers, as well as our aftermarket repair service operations.

Equipment Rental Solutions

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended September 30, (in $000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 Rental revenue $ 116,594 $ 123,429 $ 463,139 $ 449,108 $ 114,929 Equipment sales 68,023 78,472 263,028 212,146 52,175 Total revenue 184,617 201,901 726,167 661,254 167,104 Cost of rental revenue 28,222 26,735 118,236 106,598 29,613 Cost of equipment sales 49,799 57,504 198,510 158,167 37,828 Depreciation of rental equipment 43,230 39,836 167,199 167,962 41,652 Total cost of revenue 121,251 124,075 483,945 432,727 109,093 Gross profit $ 63,366 $ 77,826 $ 242,222 $ 228,527 $ 58,011

Truck and Equipment Sales

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended September 30, (in $000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 Equipment sales $ 298,944 $ 247,274 $ 990,425 $ 770,195 $ 230,904 Cost of equipment sales 246,047 202,887 817,639 647,685 191,084 Gross profit $ 52,897 $ 44,387 $ 172,786 $ 122,510 $ 39,820

Aftermarket Parts and Services

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended September 30, (in $000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 Rental revenue $ 3,650 $ 4,400 $ 15,771 $ 14,931 $ 3,280 Parts and services revenue 34,543 33,149 132,737 126,706 33,065 Total revenue 38,193 37,549 148,508 141,637 36,345 Cost of revenue 26,613 30,470 105,791 105,185 26,203 Depreciation of rental equipment 1,019 967 3,465 3,741 817 Total cost of revenue 27,632 31,437 109,256 108,926 27,020 Gross profit $ 10,561 $ 6,112 $ 39,252 $ 32,711 $ 9,325

Summary Combined Operating Metrics

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended September 30, (in $000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 Ending OEC(a) (as of period end) $ 1,455,708 $ 1,455,820 $ 1,455,708 $ 1,455,820 $ 1,466,000 Average OEC on rent(b) $ 1,159,164 $ 1,267,600 $ 1,183,253 $ 1,187,950 $ 1,155,600 Fleet utilization(c) 77.6 % 86.3 % 80.4 % 83.9 % 78.9 % OEC on rent yield(d) 41.1 % 39.5 % 40.4 % 39.1 % 40.8 % Sales order backlog(e) (as of period end) $ 688,559 $ 754,142 $ 688,559 $ 754,142 $ 779,295

(a) Ending OEC — original equipment cost (“OEC”) is the original equipment cost of units at the end of the measurement period. (b) Average OEC on rent — Average OEC on rent is calculated as the weighted-average OEC on rent during the stated period. (c) Fleet utilization — total number of days the rental equipment was rented during a specified period of time divided by the total number of days available during the same period and weighted based on OEC. (d) OEC on rent yield (“ORY”) — a measure of return realized by our rental fleet during a period. ORY is calculated as rental revenue (excluding freight recovery and ancillary fees) during the stated period divided by the Average OEC on rent for the same period. For period less than 12 months, ORY is adjusted to an annualized basis. (e) Sales order backlog — purchase orders received for customized and stock equipment. Sales order backlog should not be considered an accurate measure of future net sales.

Management Commentary



Total revenue in 2023 was characterized by strong year-over-year customer demand for equipment sales, rental equipment and for parts sales and service, with full-year revenue increasing 18.6% to $1,865.1 million, as compared to full-year revenue in 2022 of $1,573.1 million. In the fourth quarter of 2023, total revenue was $521.8 million, an increase of 7.2% from the fourth quarter of 2022. Equipment sales increased 12.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $367.0 million, compared to $325.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting record levels of production, continuing improvements in the supply chain, and our ability to replenish inventory. Full-year 2023 equipment sales revenue improved 27.6% to $1,253.5 million, compared to full-year 2022 equipment sales revenue of $982.3 million. Fourth quarter 2023 rental revenue decreased 5.9% to $120.2 million, compared to $127.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, due to lower utilization and a decline in average OEC on rent. Full-year 2023 rental revenue improved 3.2% to $478.9 million, compared to full-year 2022 rental revenue of $464.0 million. Parts sales and service revenue increased 4.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $34.5 million, compared to $33.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Full-year 2023 parts sales and service revenue improved 4.8% to $132.7 million, compared to full-year 2022 parts sales and service revenue of $126.7 million.

In our ERS segment, rental revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $116.6 million compared to $123.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 5.5% decrease. Fleet utilization declined to 77.6% compared to 86.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022, due to a decline in demand in the utility market. Average OEC on rent decreased 8.6% year-over-year, primarily as a result of the lower utilization in the quarter was impacted by a slowdown in transmission work caused by our customers’ supply chain delays, as well as regulatory and funding bottlenecks. Gross profit in the segment in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022 was $63.4 million and $77.8 million, respectively. Adjusted gross profit in the segment was $106.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $117.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted gross profit from rentals, which excludes depreciation of rental equipment, decreased to $88.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $96.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Revenue in our TES segment increased 20.9%, to $298.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, from $247.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, as a result of continued supply chain improvements, which allowed us to acquire more inventory and achieve record production levels that led to greater order fulfillments, as well as sustained strong customer demand. Gross profit improved by 19.1% to $52.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $44.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. At the end of the fourth quarter, TES saw a reduction in backlog of 11.6% to $688.6 million compared to the end of the third quarter of 2023, and a reduction of 8.7% from the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily for the reasons detailed above, as well as the fact that new equipment sales revenue increased 29.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023.

APS segment revenue experienced an increase of $0.6 million, or 1.6%, in the fourth quarter of 2023, to $38.2 million, as compared to $37.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as a result of growth in demand for parts, tools and accessories (“PTA”) sales. Gross profit in the segment improved 72.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $10.6 million, as compared to $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as a result of the Company’s focus on managing costs.

Net income was $16.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $30.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net income is primarily the result of higher interest expense on variable-rate debt and variable-rate floorplan liabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $118.4 million, compared to $124.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was largely driven by higher costs associated with variable-rate floorplan liabilities as a result of higher rates and inventory levels in 2023 compared to 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents was $10.3 million. Total Debt outstanding was $1,517.8 million, Net Debt was $1,507.5 million and Net Leverage Ratio was 3.5x as of December 31, 2023. Availability under the senior secured credit facility was $194.5 million as of December 31, 2023, and based on our borrowing base, we have an additional $323.6 million of availability that we can potentially utilize by upsizing our existing facility. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, Ending OEC decreased by $0.1 million as our fleet additions were more than offset by our continued focus on selling older equipment from our rental fleet at current advantageous residual values. With an average fleet age of 3.5 years, we believe our fleet is well positioned to capitalize from continuing strong rental demand. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, CTOS purchased approximately $18.9 million of its common stock.

2024 Outlook



We are providing our full-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2024 at this time. We expect 2024 to be another year of growth. We believe TES will continue to benefit from good demand and our strong backlog entering the year. We believe the ERS outlook from our rental customers for long-term demand and growth remains strong. In 2024, we are currently experiencing some near-term headwinds in our utility end markets, largely related to our customers’ supply chain issues and timing of the commencement of certain transmission projects, which is driving lower OEC on rent in our core T&D markets. As these markets recover and grow in 2024, we expect to further grow our rental fleet (based on net OEC) by mid-single digits. Regarding TES, supply chain improvements, healthy inventory levels exiting 2023, and historically high backlog levels will continue to improve our ability to produce and deliver even more units in 2024. Further, after a year of significant strategic investment in inventory levels in 2023, we expect to generate meaningful free cash flow in 2024, setting a target to generate more than $100 million of levered free cash flow1 and delivering a net leverage ratio of less than 3.0 times by the end of the fiscal year. “Our FY24 outlook reflects the long-term strength of our end markets and the continued focus by our teams to profitably grow our business. The outlook also reflects the risks associated with some continued challenges for our rental customers, particularly in the T&D sector, which we expect could persist through a large portion of the fiscal year,” said Ryan McMonagle, Chief Executive Officer of CTOS.

2024 Consolidated Outlook Revenue $2,000 million — $2,180 million Adjusted EBITDA2 $440 million — $470 million 2024 Revenue Outlook by Segment ERS $730 million — $760 million TES $1,115 million — $1,255 million APS $155 million — $165 million

1 Levered Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less cash flows from investing activities, excluding acquisitions, plus acquisition of inventory through floor plan payables – non-trade less repayment of floor plan payables – non-trade, both of which are included in cash flow from financing activities in our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. 2 CTOS is not able to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA for the year ending December 31, 2024 to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, because management cannot reliably forecast net income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect GAAP net income including, but not limited to, customer buyout requests on rentals with rental purchase options, income tax expense and changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be used to predict net income as the difference between the two measures is variable.

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended September 30, (in $000s except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 Revenue Rental revenue $ 120,244 $ 127,829 $ 478,910 $ 464,039 $ 118,209 Equipment sales 366,967 325,746 1,253,453 982,341 283,079 Parts sales and services 34,543 33,149 132,737 126,706 33,065 Total revenue 521,754 486,724 1,865,100 1,573,086 434,353 Cost of Revenue Cost of rental revenue 28,444 27,481 120,198 110,272 29,874 Depreciation of rental equipment 44,249 40,803 170,664 171,703 42,469 Cost of equipment sales 295,846 260,391 1,016,149 805,852 228,912 Cost of parts sales and services 26,391 29,724 103,829 101,511 25,942 Total cost of revenue 394,930 358,399 1,410,840 1,189,338 327,197 Gross Profit 126,824 128,325 454,260 383,748 107,156 Operating Expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 59,429 58,599 231,403 210,868 56,955 Amortization 7,134 6,940 27,110 33,940 6,698 Non-rental depreciation 2,683 2,112 10,656 9,414 2,602 Transaction expenses and other 4,104 9,026 14,143 26,218 2,890 Total operating expenses 73,350 76,677 283,312 280,440 69,145 Operating Income 53,474 51,648 170,948 103,308 38,011 Other Expense (Income) Interest expense, net 36,370 26,582 131,315 88,906 34,144 Financing and other income (3,699 ) (6,425 ) (18,443 ) (32,330 ) (5,745 ) Total other expense 32,671 20,157 112,872 56,576 28,399 Income Before Income Taxes 20,803 31,491 58,076 46,732 9,612 Income Tax Expense 4,681 554 7,364 7,827 432 Net Income $ 16,122 $ 30,937 $ 50,712 $ 38,905 $ 9,180 Net Income Per Share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.13 $ 0.21 $ 0.16 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.13 $ 0.21 $ 0.16 $ 0.04

