Custom Truck One Source, Inc. Reports Continued Strong Results for Second Quarter 2023

CTOS Second-Quarter Highlights

Total revenue of $456.8 million, an increase of $94.7 million or 26.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2022 as a result of continued strong demand across our end markets

Gross profit of $110.6 million, an improvement of $27.8 million, or 33.7%, compared to $82.8 million for the second quarter of 2022

Adjusted Gross Profit of $154.2 million, an increase of $28.2 million, or 22.3%, compared to $126.1 million for the second quarter of 2022

Net income of $11.6 million, a decrease of $2.0 million or 14.8%, compared to net income of $13.6 million, in the second quarter of 2022

Adjusted EBITDA of $103.2 million, an increase of $17.8 million, or 20.8% compared to $85.4 million in the second quarter of 2022

Further reduction in Net Leverage Ratio from 3.4 at the end of the last quarter to 3.3 as of June 30, 2023

Increasing Full Year 2023 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

“Our second quarter results reflect continued strong demand across our primary end markets. The tremendous efforts of our team allowed us to deliver the record levels of vehicle production required to both add to our fleet and meet the demand for new vehicle sales,” said Ryan McMonagle, Chief Executive Officer of CTOS. “All three of our business segments continued to experience strong year-over-year growth. The demand environment, the continued improvement in the supply chain and the performance of our team, together give us the confidence to improve our outlook for 2023. We continue to believe that our one-stop-shop business model and significant scale provide us with a competitive advantage that allows us to deliver unequaled service to our customers,” McMonagle added.

Summary Actual Financial Results

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (in $000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Rental revenue $ 122,169 $ 112,055 $ 240,457 $ 221,200 $ 118,288 Equipment sales 302,117 218,506 603,407 445,692 301,290 Parts sales and services 32,544 31,545 65,129 61,690 32,585 Total revenue 456,830 362,106 908,993 728,582 452,163 Gross Profit $ 110,619 $ 82,758 $ 220,994 $ 167,251 $ 109,661 Adjusted Gross Profit1 $ 154,235 $ 126,082 $ 304,226 $ 255,539 $ 149,991 Net Income $ 11,610 $ 13,623 $ 25,410 $ 10,350 $ 13,800 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 103,183 $ 85,383 $ 208,383 $ 176,860 $ 105,200

1 Each of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Further information and reconciliations for our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measure under United States generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”) is included at the end of this press release.

Summary Actual Financial Results by Segment



Our results are reported for our three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (“ERS”), Truck and Equipment Sales (“TES”) and Aftermarket Parts and Services (“APS”). ERS encompasses our core rental business, inclusive of sales of used rental equipment to our customers. TES encompasses our specialized truck and equipment production and new equipment sales activities. APS encompasses sales and rentals of parts, tools and other supplies to our customers, as well as our aftermarket repair service operations. Segment performance is presented below for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and three months ended March 31, 2023.

Equipment Rental Solutions

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (in $000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Rental revenue $ 117,832 $ 108,109 $ 231,616 $ 213,670 $ 113,784 Equipment sales 50,694 37,200 142,830 96,553 92,136 Total revenue 168,526 145,309 374,446 310,223 205,920 Cost of rental revenue 31,341 27,851 60,401 52,642 29,060 Cost of equipment sales 39,802 30,418 110,883 73,648 71,081 Depreciation of rental equipment 42,805 42,384 82,317 86,350 39,512 Total cost of revenue 113,948 100,653 253,601 212,640 139,653 Gross profit $ 54,578 $ 44,656 $ 120,845 $ 97,583 $ 66,267

Truck and Equipment Sales

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (in $000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Equipment sales $ 251,423 $ 181,306 $ 460,577 $ 349,139 $ 209,154 Cost of equipment sales 205,464 154,177 380,508 298,225 175,044 Gross profit $ 45,959 $ 27,129 $ 80,069 $ 50,914 $ 34,110

Aftermarket Parts and Services

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (in $000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Rental revenue $ 4,337 $ 3,946 $ 8,841 $ 7,530 $ 4,504 Parts and services revenue 32,544 31,545 65,129 61,690 32,585 Total revenue 36,881 35,491 73,970 69,220 37,089 Cost of revenue 25,988 23,578 52,975 48,528 26,987 Depreciation of rental equipment 811 940 1,629 1,938 818 Total cost of revenue 26,799 24,518 54,604 50,466 27,805 Gross profit $ 10,082 $ 10,973 $ 19,366 $ 18,754 $ 9,284

Summary Combined Operating Metrics

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (in $000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Ending OEC(a) (as of period end) $ 1,467,779 $ 1,399,500 $ 1,467,779 $ 1,399,500 $ 1,457,870 Average OEC on rent(b) $ 1,203,855 $ 1,150,400 $ 1,209,111 $ 1,150,800 $ 1,214,300 Fleet utilization(c) 81.7 % 82.8 % 82.6 % 82.6 % 83.6 % OEC on rent yield(d) 40.1 % 39.2 % 39.8 % 39.1 % 39.6 % Sales order backlog(e) (as of period end) $ 863,757 $ 663,619 $ 863,757 $ 663,619 $ 855,049

(a) Ending OEC — original equipment cost (“OEC”) is the original equipment cost of units at the end of the measurement period. (b) Average OEC on rent — Average OEC on rent is calculated as the weighted-average OEC on rent during the stated period. (c) Fleet utilization — total number of days the rental equipment was rented during a specified period of time divided by the total number of days available during the same period and weighted based on OEC. (d) OEC on rent yield (“ORY”) — a measure of return realized by our rental fleet during a 12-month period. ORY is calculated as rental revenue (excluding freight recovery and ancillary fees) during the stated period divided by the Average OEC on rent for the same period. For period less than 12 months, the ORY is adjusted to an annualized basis. (e) Sales order backlog — purchase orders received for customized and stock equipment. Sales order backlog should not be considered an accurate measure of future net sales.

Management Commentary



Total revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was characterized by continued strong customer demand for both rental and new equipment across our end markets. Second quarter 2023 rental revenue increased 9.0% to $122.2 million, compared to $112.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting the continued expansion of our rental fleet, stable utilization, and pricing gains. Equipment sales increased 38.3% in the second quarter of 2023 to $302.1 million, compared to $218.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting continuing improvements in the supply chain and our ability to replenish inventory. Parts sales and service revenue increased 3.2% to $32.5 million, compared to $31.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. On a sequential quarter basis, total second quarter of 2023 revenue increased $4.7 million, or 1.0%, primarily due to the expansion of rental fleet.

In our ERS segment, rental revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was $117.8 million compared to $108.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, a 9.0% increase. Fleet utilization continued to be strong at 81.7% compared to 82.8% in the second quarter of 2022, and average OEC on rent increased 4.6% year-over-year. Total segment gross profit in the second quarter of 2023 was $54.6 million, an increase of 22.2% compared to $44.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted Gross Profit in the segment, was $97.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $87.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, representing 11.9% year-over-year growth. Rental Gross Profit improved to $86.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $80.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, a 7.8% increase. On a sequential quarter basis, total segment second quarter of 2023 revenue decreased $37.4 million, or 18.2%, driven by a 45.0% decrease in rental equipment sales from the first quarter’s record levels. Despite the decline, we experienced favorable pricing, with OEC on-rent yield increasing to a record 40.1% in the second quarter of 2023, up from 39.6% in the first quarter of 2023.

Revenue in our TES segment increased 38.7% to $251.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, from $181.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of continued supply chain improvements, greater order fulfillments as a result of record production levels, and sustained strong customer demand. Gross profit improved by 69.4% to $46.0 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $27.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. Gross profit margin for the quarter was 18.3%, up from 15.0% in the second quarter of 2022 and 16.3% to the first quarter of 2023. On a sequential quarter basis, total revenue in the second quarter of 2023 increased $42.3 million, or 20.2%.

APS segment revenue increased 3.9% in the second quarter of 2023 to $36.9 million, compared to $35.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Growth in demand for parts, tools and accessories sales was augmented by increased tools and accessories rentals in the Parts, Tools and Accessories (“PTA”) division. Gross profit margin in the segment slightly declined to 27.3% in the second quarter of 2023 from 30.9% in the second quarter of 2022. On a sequential quarter basis, total segment gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2023 increased 230 bps from 25.0%.

Net income was $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $13.6 million for the second quarter of 2022. The $2.0 million or 14.8% decrease in net income is primarily the result of higher interest expense on variable-rate debt and variable-rate floor plan liabilities, the change in fair value of the private warrants liability from a gain to a loss, and higher operating expenses, largely offset by gross profit expansion. On a sequential quarter basis, total second quarter of 2023 net income declined $2.2 million for the reasons mentioned above.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $103.2 million, an increase of 20.8%, compared to $85.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was largely driven by growth in rental revenue and new and used equipment sales, all of which contributed to margin expansion. On a sequential quarter basis, Adjusted EBITDA declined by $2.0 million.

As of June 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents was $42.2 million, Total Debt outstanding was $1,453.8 million, Net Debt was $1,414.9 million and Net Leverage Ratio was 3.3x. Availability under the senior secured credit facility was $254.5 million as of June 30, 2023, and $296.0 million of suppressed availability based on the borrowing base calculation, with the ability to upsize the facility. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, Ending OEC increased by $68.3 million as our fleet additions were only partially offset by our continued focus on selling older equipment from our rental fleet at current advantageous residual values. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, CTOS purchased $3.2 million of its common stock under the previously announced stock repurchase program.

OUTLOOK



We are updating our full-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2023 at this time. We believe our ERS segment will continue to benefit from strong demand from our rental customers, higher average OEC on rent and for purchases of rental fleet units, particularly older equipment, in 2023. As we noted in our initial 2023 guidance, we also expect to grow our rental fleet (based on Ending OEC) by mid- to high-single digits this year. Regarding our TES segment, supply chain improvements, improved inventory levels, record production and backlog levels continue to improve our ability to produce and deliver an even greater number of units in 2023.

2023 Consolidated Outlook Revenue $1,725 million — $1,830 million Adjusted EBITDA1 $425 million — $445 million 2023 Revenue Outlook by Segment ERS $700 million — $735 million TES $880 million — $940 million APS $145 million — $155 million

1 CTOS is not able to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA for the year ending December 31, 2023 to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, because management cannot reliably present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA for the year ending December 31, 2023 to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, because management cannot reliably forecast net income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect GAAP net income including, but not limited to, customer buyout requests on rentals with rental purchase options, income tax expense and changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be used to predict net income as the difference between the two measures is variable.

RECENT EVENT



Effective July 31, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors appointed Paul Jolas to serve as Executive Vice President, General Counsel. Mr. Jolas reports to Custom Truck CEO Ryan McMonagle and directly oversees all legal affairs for the Company, as well as its Environment, Health & Safety and Risk Management functions. Mr. Jolas has almost 20 years of experience serving as general counsel for publicly traded companies, most recently for U.S. Concrete, Inc., where he advised on a wide range of complex legal matters, including 35 mergers and acquisitions. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Northwestern University and his Juris Doctor degree from Duke University School of Law. Mr. Jolas succeeds Adam Haubenreich, who left the Company in July to pursue another opportunity.

ABOUT CTOS



CTOS is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America, with a differentiated “one-stop-shop” business model. CTOS offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company’s coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 10,200 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, Hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s management’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in this press release. This press release is based on certain assumptions that the Company’s management has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as the Company’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate in these circumstances. As you read and consider this press release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Many factors could affect the Company’s actual performance and results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: increases in labor costs, our inability to obtain raw materials, component parts and/or finished goods in a timely and cost-effective manner, and our inability to manage our rental equipment in an effective manner; our sales order backlog may not be indicative of the level of our future revenues; increases in unionization rate in our workforce; our inability to recruit and retain the experienced personnel, including skilled technicians, we need to compete in our industries; our inability to attract and retain highly skilled personnel and our inability to retain our senior management; material disruptions to our operation and manufacturing locations as a result of public health concerns, equipment failures, natural disasters, work stoppages, power outages or other reasons; potential impairment charges; any further increase in the cost of new equipment that we purchase for use in our rental fleet or for sale as inventory; aging or obsolescence of our existing equipment, and the fluctuations of market value thereof; disruptions in our supply chain; our business may be impacted by government spending; we may experience losses in excess of our recorded reserves for receivables; unfavorable conditions in the capital and credit markets and our inability to obtain additional capital as required; increases in price of fuel or freight; regulatory technological advancement, or other changes in our core end-markets may affect our customers’ spending; difficulty in integrating acquired businesses and fully realizing the anticipated benefits and cost savings of the acquired businesses, as well as additional transaction and transition costs that we will continue to incur following acquisitions; material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting which, if not remediated, could result in material misstatements in our financial statements; the interest of our majority stockholder, which may not be consistent with the other stockholders; our significant indebtedness, which may adversely affect our financial position, limit our available cash and our access to additional capital, prevent us from growing our business and increase our risk of default; our inability to generate cash, which could lead to a default; significant operating and financial restrictions imposed by our debt agreements; changes in interest rates, which could increase our debt service obligations on the variable rate indebtedness and decrease our net income and cash flows; disruptions in our information technology systems or a compromise of our system security, limiting our ability to effectively monitor and control our operations, adjust to changing market conditions, and implement strategic initiatives; we are subject to complex laws and regulations, including environmental and safety regulations that can adversely affect cost, manner or feasibility of doing business; we are subject to a series of risks related to climate change; and increased attention to, and evolving expectations for, sustainability and environmental, social and governance initiatives. For a more complete description of these and other possible risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (in $000s except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Rental revenue $ 122,169 $ 112,055 $ 240,457 $ 221,200 $ 118,288 Equipment sales 302,117 218,506 603,407 445,692 301,290 Parts sales and services 32,544 31,545 65,129 61,690 32,585 Total revenue 456,830 362,106 908,993 728,582 452,163 Cost of Revenue Cost of rental revenue 31,981 28,791 61,880 54,584 29,899 Depreciation of rental equipment 43,616 43,324 83,946 88,288 40,330 Cost of equipment sales 245,266 184,595 491,391 371,873 246,125 Cost of parts sales and services 25,348 22,638 51,496 46,586 26,148 Total cost of revenue 346,211 279,348 688,713 561,331 342,502 Gross Profit 110,619 82,758 220,280 167,251 109,661 Operating Expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 58,028 48,779 115,019 102,434 56,991 Amortization 6,606 6,871 13,278 20,206 6,672 Non-rental depreciation 2,721 2,317 5,371 5,364 2,650 Transaction expenses and other 3,689 6,046 7,149 10,694 3,460 Total operating expenses 71,044 64,013 140,817 138,698 69,773 Operating Income 39,575 18,745 79,463 28,553 39,888 Other Expense Interest expense, net 31,625 20,281 60,801 39,437 29,176 Financing and other income (5,048 ) (15,078 ) (8,999 ) (24,158 ) (3,951 ) Total other expense 26,577 5,203 51,802 15,279 25,225 Income Before Income Taxes 12,998 13,542 27,661 13,274 14,663 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 1,388 (81 ) 2,251 2,924 863 Net Income $ 11,610 $ 13,623 $ 25,410 $ 10,350 $ 13,800 Net Income Per Share Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ 0.06

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in $000s) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,229 $ 14,360 Accounts receivable, net 151,953 193,106 Financing receivables, net 41,957 38,271 Inventory 765,424 596,724 Prepaid expenses and other 27,587 25,784 Total current assets 1,029,150 868,245 Property and equipment, net 134,358 121,956 Rental equipment, net 920,676 883,674 Goodwill 704,012 703,827 Intangible assets, net 291,053 304,132 Operating lease assets 33,495 29,434 Other assets 25,900 26,944 Total Assets $ 3,138,644 $ 2,938,212 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 117,104 $ 87,255 Accrued expenses 67,043 68,784 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 30,088 34,671 Floor plan payables – trade 139,723 136,634 Floor plan payables – non-trade 366,092 293,536 Operating lease liabilities – current 5,442 5,262 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,550 6,940 Current portion of finance lease obligations 247 1,796 Total current liabilities 729,289 634,878 Long-term debt, net 1,425,117 1,354,766 Finance leases 3,077 3,206 Operating lease liabilities – noncurrent 28,725 24,818 Deferred income taxes 31,078 29,086 Derivative, warrants and other liabilities 1,886 3,015 Total long-term liabilities 1,489,883 1,414,891 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 25 25 Treasury stock, at cost (21,438 ) (15,537 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,530,443 1,521,487 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,383 ) (8,947 ) Accumulated deficit (583,175 ) (608,585 ) Total stockholders’ equity 919,472 888,443 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 3,138,644 $ 2,938,212

