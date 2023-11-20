Cushman & Wakefield to Embed AI Across Commercial Real Estate Transaction Lifecycle

Firm’s new AI+ Digital Transformation Strategy to Advance CRE, Enabling AI at Scale while Furthering Operations, Client Delivery and Data Stewardship

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRE–Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global commercial real estate (CRE) services firm, today announced it intends to embed Artificial Intelligence (AI) across its commercial real estate transaction lifecycle, to enhance client and employee outcomes. As part of AI+ – the firm’s new, exclusive digital transformation strategy, powered by AI and underpinned by proprietary data and partnerships – Cushman & Wakefield is digitally advancing operations, client delivery and data stewardship to create a new industry standard for CRE while enhancing the firm’s own productivity.





An AI strategy centered on people and partners, AI+ encompasses a series of partnerships by Cushman & Wakefield with strategic technology providers, clients, proprietary data, and the firm’s people – to further drive positive impact. Designed to deliver digital transformation at scale, Cushman & Wakefield is deploying a combination of partner and proprietary AI products to increase access and speed-to-market for the firm’s enterprise expertise and insights. These advancements will empower brokers, services and research professionals to support client decision-making and other needs. As with the firm’s launch of C&W Atlas Mapping on September 20, 2023, AI+ will provide real-time, AI-powered information and automation.

“While Generative AI is a phenomenal addition to our capabilities, the true power of transformation lies at the convergence of data, people, processes and technology,” said Salumeh Companieh, Chief Information & Data Officer, Cushman & Wakefield. “By seamlessly integrating these elements, we can magnify the impact of secure and well-planned digital transformations for our clients and colleagues. Through AI+, which unites our talented advisors, digital platforms and strategic technology partnerships, reinforced by the intersection of our proprietary and external data, Cushman & Wakefield is poised to enable our clients and firm to harness the full spectrum of emerging technologies and set a new standard for CRE insights.”

Cushman & Wakefield began its AI journey in 2018, with a focus on aligning business, data, and operations. Results to date range from an 80% material reduction in operational cycle time, to a reduction of client supply chain costs via our proprietary supply chain network optimization capabilities.

With AI+, the firm will unlock new insights and operational efficiencies through cutting-edge partner technologies, including AI marketing copilot Jasper, and proprietary large language models to bring to life the curated and optimized data sets across the enterprise. As one of the world’s largest real estate services firms, relentlessly dedicated to exceeding client expectations through 52,000 employees across 400 offices in 60 countries, Cushman & Wakefield considers fully harnessing the power of data and AI as essential to the new era client experience.

“Cushman & Wakefield’s long-standing, unwavering commitment is to deliver exceptional client service through industry-leading thought leadership and expertise,” said Andrew McDonald, Global President and Chief Operating Officer, Cushman & Wakefield. “Through AI+, which stems from our deep understanding of digital and data maturity, Cushman & Wakefield can bring clients the ‘CRE platform of the future’ today through an approach that also provides a nimble, scalable, and secure operating model for addressing forthcoming needs of owners, occupiers, and our firm.”

For more information, visit Cushman & Wakefield’s technology webpage.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2022, the firm reported revenue of $10.1 billion across its core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. It also receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture and commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and more. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.

About AI+ by Cushman & Wakefield

AI+ is Cushman & Wakefield’s digital transformation strategy, powered by AI and underpinned by proprietary data and partnerships. A strategy centered on data, people and partners, AI+ brings to life our partnerships with strategic technology providers, clients, proprietary data, and the firm’s talented advisors – to digitally advance operations, client delivery and speed to insights.

Contacts

Michael Boonshoft



Michael.boonshoft@cushwake.com

212-841-7505