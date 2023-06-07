Cushman & Wakefield to Accelerate Progress on Emissions Reduction Targets With Salesforce Net Zero Cloud

Commercial real estate services firm the first in its industry to adopt Salesforce’s leading ESG technology

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global commercial real estate services firm, will collaborate with Salesforce to enhance the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) tracking and reporting capabilities. A venture to accelerate progress toward the firm’s science-based targets to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its entire value chain, Cushman & Wakefield will leverage Salesforce Net Zero Cloud globally to efficiently track, analyze and report reliable ESG data and insights.

“Cushman & Wakefield is deeply committed to building a more sustainable future for our industry and world, which makes enhancing how we track and report ESG progress an important step in our journey,” said Nathaniel Robinson, Chief Investment Officer & EVP of Strategic Planning at Cushman & Wakefield. “Implementing Salesforce Net Zero Cloud, in tandem with our experts’ focus on transforming our own and our clients’ operations, further sets us on the right path to achieving net zero GHG emissions.”

The real estate sector accounts for approximately 40% of GHG emissions globally.1 Cushman & Wakefield set ambitious emissions reduction targets to not only reduce absolute GHG emissions from its corporate operations, but also in the facilities the firm manages on behalf of its clients, which are some of the world’s largest commercial real estate owners and occupiers. The firm aims to:

Reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 2 across its corporate offices and operations 50% by 2030 from a 2019 base year.

across its corporate offices and operations 50% by 2030 from a 2019 base year. Engage key clients representing 70% of scope 3 emissions 3 at the firm’s managed properties to set science-based targets by 2025.

at the firm’s managed properties to set science-based targets by 2025. Reach net zero value chain emissions (scopes 1, 2 and 3) by 2050.

Cushman & Wakefield was among the first group of companies to have its net zero commitment approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science, under its newly released Net Zero standard in 2022.

“We put transformational digital solutions into the hands of our customers providing a comprehensive view of their carbon footprint so they can take meaningful action. We’re excited to collaborate with Cushman & Wakefield so they can drive change at scale in the commercial real estate industry and reach their net zero goals faster,” said Ari Alexander, VP and GM of Salesforce Net Zero Cloud.

Learn more about Cushman & Wakefield’s commitment and progress advancing ESG.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2022, the firm reported revenue of $10.1 billion across its core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. It also receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture and commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and more. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.

1 Source: Race to Zero

2 Scope 1 covers direct GHG emissions from sources owned or controlled by Cushman & Wakefield. Scope 2 emissions are indirect GHG emissions associated with the purchase of electricity, steam, heat or cooling.

3 Scope 3 emissions are the result of activities from assets not owned or controlled by Cushman & Wakefield, but that the organization indirectly affects in its value chain.

