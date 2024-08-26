Home Business Wire Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DAVIDSON, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and K. Christopher Farkas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences and conduct meetings with members of the investment community, including:


  • Jefferies Industrials Conference, September 4, 2024, where the Company will conduct a fireside chat discussion at 1:20 pm ET;
  • Gabelli 30th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium, September 5, 2024, where the Company will conduct a fireside chat discussion at 10:00 am ET; and
  • Morgan Stanley 12th Annual Laguna Conference, September 12, 2024, where the Company will conduct a fireside chat discussion at 3:10 pm PT (6:10 pm ET).

A simultaneous webcast of each fireside chat discussion and a copy of the latest slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com. A replay will be available for 90 days on the company’s website shortly after the completion of the discussion.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of approximately 8,600 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright, headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina, has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

Contacts

Jim Ryan

(704) 869-4621

jim.ryan@curtisswright.com

