Curtiss-Wright to Host 2024 Investor Day

DAVIDSON, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that it will host an Investor Day in New York City on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.





Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, K. Christopher Farkas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the executive management team, will provide an in-depth review of the Company’s strategy for continued profitable growth and introduce new long-term financial targets. In addition, the Company is excited to host a panel of commercial nuclear energy experts, including senior leadership from the Nuclear Energy Institute, a policy organization of the nuclear technologies industry based in Washington, D.C.; Westinghouse Electric Company, designer of the AP1000 and AP300 pressurized water reactors; and Energy Northwest, a public power utility company and a premier provider of carbon-free electricity.

The formal presentations will be followed by a question and answer session with Curtiss-Wright’s senior leadership and the webcast portion of the event will conclude at approximately 12:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations webpage. Registration for the event is encouraged and can be completed in advance on the Investor Day 2024 Registration Site. Presentation materials will be posted the morning of the event and a recording of the webcast will be made available following the event.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of approximately 8,600 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright, headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina, has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

Contacts

Jim Ryan



(704) 869-4621



jim.ryan@curtisswright.com