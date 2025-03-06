Curtiss-Wright Receives $18 Million Follow-On Order from U.S. Marine Corps to Support Combat Data Network Program with Tactical Communications

Curtiss-Wright to supply its PacStar 451 Server, PacStar 453 GPU Enhanced Server, and PacStar 448 10-port 10 GbE Switch modules

ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions Division today announced it has received a follow-on order from the U.S. Marine Corps, PEO Land Systems, via Defense Logistics Agency - Tailored Logistic Support (DLA-TLS) contract, to provide its Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) based tactical communications technology for use in the Application Server Module (ASM), part of the Combat Data Network (CDN) program.

Under the contract, Curtiss-Wright will supply PEO Land Systems with its size, weight and power (SWaP) optimized PacStar® 400-Series technology, including the PacStar 451 Server, PacStar 453 GPU Enhanced Server, and PacStar 448 10-port 10 GbE Switch modules. These products provide small form factor (SFF) ruggedized compute and switching capability at the tactical edge, significantly improving mobility and enhancing speed of deployment while improving transmission rates and data access. The contract is valued at approximately $18 million and follows an earlier order in 2023 in support of the CDN/ASM program valued at more than $15 million.

"Curtiss-Wright is proud to have received this follow-on contract from the U.S. Marine Corps to provide our industry-leading, cost-effective tactical edge communications hardware in support of the Combat Data Network,” said Brian Perry, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions Division. “This win reflects the U.S. Marine Corps’ continued confidence in Curtiss-Wright as a trusted supplier of rugged, deployable communications, processing and network solutions. It builds upon our earlier selection as a critical supplier for the CDN program, including WAN Services Module – Light (WSM-L) in 2020, User Access Case (UAC) in 2021, and WAN Services Module – Expeditionary (WSM-X) in 2022”

