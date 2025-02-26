Curtiss-Wright Awarded Contracts by TerraPower to Develop Training Simulator and Distributed Control Systems for Natrium® Plant

DAVIDSON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that it has been awarded two contracts from TerraPower to design and supply plant simulation and digital control solutions for the Natrium1 advanced nuclear reactor design.

Under the contracts, Curtiss-Wright will design and deliver the Training Simulator (TSN) and Distributed Control Systems (DCS) for the Natrium plant. The TSN is a full-scope simulator that will replicate plant equipment and simulate system conditions and operations to support operator training and licensing. The DCS is a digital platform that serves as a core component for automating control and operation of plant processes. In addition, Curtiss-Wright has been selected to develop two separate control systems for the Natrium plant: the NIC (Nuclear Island Control system) and EIC (Energy Island Control system).

Under previously awarded contracts, Curtiss-Wright was selected to develop the Reactor Protection System (RPS) for the Natrium plant, as well as the software platform and engineering services for the Natrium Engineering Simulator.

“We are excited to support TerraPower in the development of their next-generation Natrium reactor design,” said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “Curtiss-Wright continues to build on its heritage as one of the leading global suppliers of nuclear reactor technologies, growing both organically and through acquisitions, and we remain in a strong position to support TerraPower in their efforts to de-carbonize the existing energy infrastructure through the creation of clean, reliable, and affordable energy.”

In 2020, TerraPower was selected by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP) to receive initial funding as part of a $3.2 billion program to develop and build advanced nuclear reactors.

TerraPower's Natrium reactor is a 345-megawatt sodium fast reactor coupled with breakthrough innovation — a patented molten salt energy storage system, providing built-in gigawatt-scale energy storage. The Natrium technology’s advanced design enables simultaneous production of carbon-free electricity, heat and steam to support decarbonization of power and industrial sectors. TerraPower is building its first reactor in Kemmerer, Wyoming and its first Natrium plant is expected to be online in 2030.

Curtiss-Wright maintains one of the most comprehensive and diverse portfolios of advanced nuclear power equipment, technology, and services globally to support both operating reactors and new build opportunities. Curtiss-Wright is performing the work within its Nuclear Division in the Naval & Power segment. For more information about our nuclear reactor technologies supporting advanced nuclear reactors, please visit the Company’s Nuclear division at www.cwnuclear.com.

