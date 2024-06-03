Current Welcomes Shannon Thomas as New VP of Marketing

GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Current announces the appointment of Shannon Thomas as the new Vice President of Marketing. She brings a wealth of expertise and a visionary approach to help drive the company’s strategic growth.









“With a strong background in product commercialization and a perspective that sets her apart in the lighting industry, Shannon brings unique talent to the table,” Current Chief Commercial Officer Chip Taylor said. “Her experience leading and building marketing teams will play a vital role in shaping Current’s marketing presence and further strengthening the company’s commitment to being a valuable partner to its customers.”

Thomas brings extensive experience to Current, with over 20 years in Product & Brand leadership. Her career began at Moen, where she conducted research, developed plumbing products, and created GTM plans for wholesalers and retailers. After a successful career at Moen, Shannon went on to work for companies such as Newell Rubbermaid, Electrolux, Hunter Douglas, and Britax. Throughout her career, she has focused on strategy and leadership within each marketing organization, building successful marketing teams and commercializing consumer-driven products.

In her spare time, Shannon enjoys watching soccer or college football (Go Clemson!), reading, and traveling. She and her husband, Brad, stay busy with their children Ellie and Brody – Ellie attends UNC and is a rising junior, while Brody is a rising sophomore in high school.

About Current

At Current, we are Always On and working to improve lives with the industry’s most expansive portfolio of sustainable advanced lighting and intelligent controls that reliably meet our customers’ needs. Learn more at currentlighting.com.

