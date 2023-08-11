CURO Group Holdings Corp. Announces Agreement With DirectPay, Allowing Canadian Customer Payments Through e-Transfer

Home Business Wire CURO Group Holdings Corp. Announces Agreement With DirectPay, Allowing Canadian Customer Payments...
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO”), an omni-channel consumer finance company serving consumers in the U.S. and Canada, today announced an agreement with Toronto, Ontario-based payment technology company DirectPay (a Payment Source Inc. owned company), to further enhance CURO’s consumer loan repayment capabilities.


Beginning in August 2023, CURO’s ~250,000 Cash Money and LendDirect customers in Canada will be able to choose Interac e-Transfer® to make highly secure, near real-time payments that will often process in under a few minutes. CURO already uses Interac e-Transfer to quickly deliver loan funds to consumers and will now extend the same benefits to customers who seek a more secure, faster way to make electronic loan payments. “This new payment method will not only give our customers more convenient options for how they make payments, but will also give them peace of mind, knowing their payments have typically been processed the same day,” said Doug Clark, CURO’s Chief Executive Officer.

Interac e-Transfer is accessible by over 99% of Canadian consumers, and is integrated with over 250 different banking and financial institutions.

About CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) is a leading consumer credit lender serving U.S. and Canadian customers for over 25 years. Our roots in the consumer finance market run deep. We’ve worked diligently to provide customers a variety of convenient, easily accessible financial services. Our decades of diversified data power a hard-to-replicate underwriting and scoring engine, mitigating risk across the full spectrum of credit products. We operate a number of brands including Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Heights Finance, Southern Finance, Covington Credit, Quick Credit and First Heritage Credit.

