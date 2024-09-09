Home Business Wire CuriosityStream Inc. to Participate in the Singular Research Autumn Equinox Compelling Values...
Business Wire

CuriosityStream Inc. to Participate in the Singular Research Autumn Equinox Compelling Values Conference

di Business Wire

Company Presentation to Be Broadcast Virtually at 11:00AM ET / 8:00AM PT on September 11, 2024

SILVER SPRING, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI) announced that Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO, will be participating in the Singular Research Autumn Equinox Compelling Values Conference that will be held virtually Wednesday, September 11, 2024. Stinchcomb will also participate in one-on-one meetings.


The Company presentation will begin at 11:00AM ET (8:00AM PT) on September 11, 2024. To register for access, please visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6633679546654556504

Please also enter code: clientpass2024

Those with additional questions or those looking to speak with CURI Management should contact Singular Research at Mike@SingularResearch.com

About Curiosity

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With millions of subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world’s most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, Curiosity Español, and other free, ad-supported channels; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

About Singular Research

Singular Research is unique in its approach, specializing in small to micro-cap companies, particularly those that are emerging, undervalued, and under covered. This niche focus allows Singular to provide exciting opportunities to boost ROI. Singular is completely independent and solely committed to its research and its subscribers. To learn more about Singular Research, please visit www.SingularResearch.com.

Contacts

Vanessa Gillon

CuriosityStream Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@CuriosityStream.com

Articoli correlati

Leading US Research Center, Duncan Neurological Research Institute, Partners With Automata Technologies to Automate Studies of Human Brain Cell Models

Business Wire Business Wire -
Pioneering automation project will enhance the speed and scale of brain disease research HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological...
Continua a leggere

Wharton Neuroscience and RMT Partner to Help Brands Grow and Advance Science

Business Wire Business Wire -
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wharton Neuroscience, known for its seminal role in Neuroeconomics, and RMT, an AI based motivational analytics system, who...
Continua a leggere

John Lee Joins TechBlocks as Practice Leader of Retail, CPG & Supply Chain

Business Wire Business Wire -
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#TechBlocks--TechBlocks, a leading software engineering and consulting firm, is proud to announce the appointment of John Lee as...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php