CuriosityStream Inc. to Participate in the Singular Research Autumn Equinox Compelling Values Conference

Company Presentation to Be Broadcast Virtually at 11:00AM ET / 8:00AM PT on September 11, 2024

SILVER SPRING, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI) announced that Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO, will be participating in the Singular Research Autumn Equinox Compelling Values Conference that will be held virtually Wednesday, September 11, 2024. Stinchcomb will also participate in one-on-one meetings.





The Company presentation will begin at 11:00AM ET (8:00AM PT) on September 11, 2024. To register for access, please visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6633679546654556504

Please also enter code: clientpass2024

Those with additional questions or those looking to speak with CURI Management should contact Singular Research at Mike@SingularResearch.com

About Curiosity

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With millions of subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world’s most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, Curiosity Español, and other free, ad-supported channels; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

About Singular Research

Singular Research is unique in its approach, specializing in small to micro-cap companies, particularly those that are emerging, undervalued, and under covered. This niche focus allows Singular to provide exciting opportunities to boost ROI. Singular is completely independent and solely committed to its research and its subscribers. To learn more about Singular Research, please visit www.SingularResearch.com.

