<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Curio Digital Therapeutics to Attend AHIP Annual Conference and Host Kiosk 
Business Wire

Curio Digital Therapeutics to Attend AHIP Annual Conference and Host Kiosk 

di Business Wire

PRINCETON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Curio Digital Therapeutics, a leading provider of digital therapeutics, will be attending AHIP’s annual conference in Portland, Oregon from June 13th to the 15th and hosting a kiosk. The kiosk will showcase Curio’s innovative digital forward platforms, which are designed to help women manage their behavioral health during key reproductive phases.

“We are excited to be participating in AHIP’s annual conference,” said Shailja Dixit, Founder & CEO of Curio Digital Therapeutics. “This is a great opportunity for us to connect with health plans and share our vision to provide a digital forward solution for this vulnerable population. We believe that our platforms have the potential to revolutionize the way that women’s behavioral health is managed.”

Curio’s flagship product, MamaLiftTM, is a mobile application program intended to be used by women, as part of a healthy lifestyle, to help reduce their risk of depression and anxiety during pregnancy or after delivery. It features clinically validated screenings, neurobehavioral interventions, and elements of gamification. These digital elements are augmented by the Curio Care Network, which facilitates live health coaching and escalates patients to therapists as needed.

“We are committed to providing patients with the tools they need to manage their behavioral health,” said Shailja Dixit. “Our digital forward platforms are designed to be easy to use and are very engaging, and we believe that they can transform the trajectory of women’s behavioral health.”

Curio Digital Therapeutics is a privately held company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. The company was founded in 2019 by a team of experienced healthcare professionals and entrepreneurs.

About Curio Digital Therapeutics

Curio Digital is a pioneer in developing digital therapeutics solutions and interventions across the behavioral health continuum for women throughout the cycle of life. Curio aims to create a world where every woman can access a behavioral health solution at her fingertips. Curio is reshaping maternal mental health care by leveraging proprietary algorithms, clinically validated screening tools, and personalized digital behavioral interventions to facilitate timely identification and care. Curio’s products include MamaLift, focused on pregnancy and postpartum, FertiLift, an extension of fertility clinics providing behavioral health support, and Ferticalm, delivering support directly to patients during fertility treatments. For more information, visit Curio at www.curiodigitaltx.com.

Contacts

Robert Keough

Product Design and Marketing Manager

Curio Digital Therapeutics

RobertK@curiodigitaltx.com

Articoli correlati

SchoolMint Opens New Headquarters in Downtown Lafayette

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#K12--SchoolMint, the leading edtech provider of Strategic Enrollment Management solutions for schools and districts in K-12, announced...
Continua a leggere

Massachusetts Innovation Network Announces its 2023 Eddies Finalists

Business Wire Business Wire -
BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#innovation--Massachusetts Innovation Network has announced the finalists for its signature innovation competition, The Eddies. Finalists will have...
Continua a leggere

Ncontracts Congratulates David Hales, Chairman and CEO of Global Innovations Bank, For Being Named an Innovator of the Year Finalist by American Banker

Business Wire Business Wire -
BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ncontracts congratulates David Hales, Chairman and CEO of Global Innovations Bank, for his selection as a finalist...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

SchoolMint Opens New Headquarters in Downtown Lafayette

Business Wire