Curinos Named to 2024 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100

Annual ranking recognizes top global technology providers serving the financial services industry

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Curinos, Inc., a financial services provider of proprietary data, AI-based decision tools, predictive analytics and science-based platforms, has placed in the top 100 on the 2024 IDC FinTech Ranking list for the third consecutive year. The elite list features technology companies from around the globe that are focused on providing solutions to the financial services and FinTech industries. To view the list in its entirety, please visit http://www.idc-fi.com.





For over two decades, the Fortune 500-style IDC FinTech Rankings categorizes and evaluates the top global technology providers based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to be over $800 billion (USD) by 2026.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from IDC Financial Insights for another year. This honor reflects our growth and ongoing commitment to enable financial institutions to navigate today’s challenges and prepare for the future,” said Curinos CEO, Craig Woodward. “At Curinos, we are dedicated to driving technological innovation across the industry to deliver transformative data and insights that move the needle for our clients, uncovering new opportunities for growth to achieve lasting success.”

“IDC has been producing the IDC FinTech Rankings for over twenty years and has expanded the program to include the top 150 solutions providers to ensure we get the most accurate representation of the largest FinTechs in the world,” said Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC. “The technology companies on this list provide the innovation necessary to keep the financial services at the forefront of providing modern digital experiences across all aspects of a customer’s financial journey.”

Curinos serves financial institutions worldwide, bringing a critical understanding of the market and the customer to everything it does. Its cross-bank data sets are unmatched in their breadth and depth, offering granular views of the market at scale to assess one’s competitive position, and make more profitable, data-driven decisions, faster.

About Curinos

Leaders at financial institutions call on Curinos to help them navigate a changing industry and chart new paths to growth, as only Curinos brings together the industry-exclusive expertise, insights and analytical firepower that fuel a strategic competitive advantage. With our AI-based decision tools, predictive analytics, and science-based platforms – all fed by our vast, proprietary data – clients can identify emerging opportunities and make informed decisions that drive sustained performance improvements. A trusted partner to the industry and leading financial institutions around the world, Curinos helps uncover key opportunities that drive remarkable business growth.

For additional information, please visit www.curinos.com

