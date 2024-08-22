Curi Bio’s Growth Propels Move to Prime Seattle Location to Advance Cutting-Edge Drug Discovery Research

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BioTech–Curi Bio, the industry leader in developing human stem cell-based platforms for drug discovery, is proud to announce the signing of a seven-year lease for a 13,942-square-foot space at BioMed Realty’s 201 Elliott Avenue West in Seattle. This strategic expansion will enable Curi Bio to expand its research and development efforts, advancing its mission to unlock critical human data that informs biopharmaceutical R&D decision-making.









“Our new space at 201 Elliott marks an exciting milestone in Curi Bio’s journey of innovation and sustained growth,” said Eric Swanson, VP of Operations at Curi Bio. “This site provides us with Class-A laboratory space designed to support the development and production of new disease models, biosystems, and data analysis tools. The efficient layout ensures that we can remain agile while offering ample room for growth and fostering the cross-functional collaboration that has driven our success. With floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Puget Sound, this exceptional space not only creates a welcoming work environment for our talented team, but also serves as a compelling setting for clients and collaborators to engage directly with our technology and team.”

Curi Bio’s expansion comes at a pivotal time as the company continues to push the boundaries of preclinical translational research. The company’s integrated human cell-based platforms empower its customers with highly predictive functional data that offer valuable insights to significantly reduce the time and cost of drug development. The company’s new global headquarters will support its R&D, hardware manufacturing, cell and culture media production, as well as its therapeutic assays services, data science, and software development teams.

The new space at 201 Elliott Avenue West offers an array of amenities that align with Curi Bio’s commitment to innovation and employee well-being. Overlooking Elliott Bay, the property features a fitness center, a courtyard, a newly renovated cafe, and reserved underground parking. Its proximity to Myrtle Edwards Park and Olympic Sculpture Park, as well as numerous retail and dining options, makes it a prime location for the next phase of Curi Bio’s growth.

BioMed Realty’s 201 Elliott Avenue West is one of eight properties the company operates in the Seattle area, providing critical infrastructure and flexible, scalable solutions tailored to the unique needs of life sciences companies. “The BMR team has been a joy to work with,” Swanson said. “Their expertise and deep experience were key factors in selecting this site, and it’s already proving to be invaluable as we take this tremendous next step in our journey.” Curi Bio aims to move into the new space by early 2025.

“We’re building palpable momentum across all functions of our team,” Swanson continued. “We’ve achieved significant revenue growth and new customer adoption despite the challenging macroeconomic climate in our industry. The move to 201 Elliott will help us amplify this momentum, providing us with the ideal environment to foster innovation and accelerate our mission. I’m looking forward to seeing what Curi Bio will accomplish in our new home.”

Curi Bio unlocks novel workflows and delivers functional human data to inform biopharmaceutical R&D decision-making. Through an integrated platform featuring advanced 3D tissue models of disease, biosystems enabling clinically relevant functional analyses, and AI/ML-enabled insights, Curi Bio melds functional and analytical assessments for drug safety, efficacy, and potency. By offering leading global pharmaceutical end users an integrated preclinical platform along with highly predictive human stem cell tissue models to generate clinically-relevant data, Curi Bio is bridging the gap between preclinical R&D and clinical outcomes, accelerating the discovery and development of safer, more effective medicines.

Heejoon Choi



Sr. Director of Sales & Marketing, Curi Bio



heejoon@curibio.com